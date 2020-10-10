Palm Beach, Florida, Oct. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human rights and protection of human equality has remained a burning issue throughout the 1900s, and the topic still continues to be relevant. The issue was even more prominent in countries like South Africa where the concept of Apartheid has been a matter of massive discussion. In this context, Desmond Tutu has made immense contributions to emanating the message of peace and equal rights. Today, Tutu is recognized as one of the most popular human rights activists of all time and is globally revered.

Here, we have author Yunghanns providing a glimpse inside the life of Desmond Tutu. Patricia, who is known for being vocal about preservation of human rights, writes frequently about people like Desmond Tutu whose stories get lost in the landslide of time. Yunghanns has authored many such books of evolutionary history through the lens of science and philosophy.



Desmond Tutu was born in 1931 in South Africa. Twenty nine years later, he became an Anglican priest in 1960. He went on to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his notable contribution and advocacy to resolving the long-standing issue of Apartheid in South Africa. Moving ahead Tutu was chosen by Nelson Mandela to lead the ‘Truth and Reconciliation Commission’, which was formed to investigate human rights violation cases and promote a better scenario of human rights in the country. Tutu, as the chairman of this commission, played a pivotal role in advocating equal human rights for all, irrespective of other external factors.



Desmond Tutu is one of the most inspirational figures the world has ever seen. His ideas on concepts like equal rights, justice, unity, etc. have turned around the societal scenario of South Africa and have also had a lasting impact on how the world perceives human rights issues.



“We are made for goodness. We are made for love. We are made for friendliness. We are made for togetherness. We are made for all of the beautiful things that you and I know. We are made to tell the world that there are no outsiders. All are welcome: black, white, red, yellow, rich, poor, educated, not educated, male, female, gay, straight, all, all, all. We all belong to this family, this human family, God's family.” - Desmond Tutu



The contributions and lessons put forward by riveting personalities like Desmond Tutu have paved the way for a more unified world - a world where people from all backgrounds come together and collaborate for common causes. Having said that, it is equally important to constantly review and appreciate the work of Desmond Tutu and other similar personalities, so that the idea of human rights remains relevant, and we continue to thrive in an environment of justice and for all.



In this context, Patricia Yunghanns, an author who also writes for a YouTube Channel named ‘Human Rights News by Patricia Yunghanns’ has curated an extremely resourceful video on the life of Desmond Tutu. The video talks about how Tutu emerged as one of the most prominent human rights activists of all time. Please visit her official website for all her other works on important topics like human rights, science, philosophy, etc.



