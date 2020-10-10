Orlando Magic’s Aaron Gordon, Dove Men+Care and the NBPA partner to help My New Red Shoes serve immediate critical community needs of children in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Redwood City, California, USA, Oct. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- My New Red Shoes (MNRS) is pleased to announce the Gordon Family Giving Foundation as the presenting sponsor of CommUNITY, a virtual event supporting youth, family and community empowerment, to be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

“Aaron Gordon and his family are passionate about My New Red Shoes mission of helping low income and underrepresented Bay Area youth thrive. Recognizing that equal justice is a basic requirement for all children to be successful, we are excited to continue and deepen our partnership with MNRS as we take on this challenge together.”

In partnership with Aaron Gordon, Dove Men+Care and the NBPA will be donating product to help MNRS meet the immediate critical community needs of children and youth in the San Francisco Bay Area.

This is one of the many efforts that Aaron, the NBPA and Dove Men+Care are taking together with the Commit to C.A.R.E Now initiative. This partnership aims to change the way Black men are seen and treated by creating a world where Black men and boys are cared for, respected, supported, and protected. This includes amplifying the voices and efforts of the players, like Aaron, specifically through his work with organizations like MNRS.

“Joining with Aaron Gordon and having the support of Dove Men+Care and the NBPA in a community-building effort strengthens and expands the impact of our programs, offering a hopeful and inspiring response to the urgent and growing needs families are facing. Our collaboration is aimed at delivering dignity to children and families while working toward positive change and a brighter and more just future,” said Minh Ngo, Executive Director of MNRS.

Amid the public health and economic crisis, vulnerable families have been disproportionately impacted by wildfires. The gaps between young people in our community have become more profound. With rapid changes taking place, MNRS is preparing to meet raising needs, and to shape a more desirable future for all constituents and stakeholders.

“The past seven months have brought tremendous change and uncertainty in all sectors of society. My New Red Shoes has proven resilient and committed to helping drive transformative change through partnerships with exceptional community leaders and corporate partners,” said Joanne Gouaux, Acting Board Chair of MNRS.

About My New Red Shoes

Since 2006 MNRS has served the San Francisco Bay Area region by ensuring access to basic needs and cultivating a sense of belonging to improve the quality of life and well-being of the community’s children. MNRS has served nearly 100,000 students in the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond. Learn more at www.mynewredshoes.org.



About the Gordon Family Giving Foundation

The Gordon Family Giving Foundation’s mission is to lift underprivileged youth up from generational poverty through assistance with immediate life resources, STEM education and career opportunities.

About Dove Men+Care

Dove Men+Care is the first range of products from Dove developed specially for men. Manufactured by Unilever, the line includes the #1 dermatologist recommended body wash. Launched in 2010, Dove Men+Care is the fastest growing men's grooming brand in the world and the portfolio includes bars, body washes, face care, antiperspirant/deodorants, and hair care, which are available nationwide in food, drug, and mass outlet stores.

Since launching, Dove Men+Care has also been dedicated to debunking the stereotypes of how men around the world care for themselves and others. The brand is on a mission to inspire every man to experience the transformative effects of care and has focused on making that a reality through cultural initiatives, legislative action, and community engagement. Learn more at DoveMenCare.com.

About the NBPA

The National Basketball Players Association is the union for current professional basketball players in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Established in 1954, the NBPA's mission is to protect and support the rights and talents of our players, magnify the power of their collective will, and amplify their voices as leaders who will transcend sport and society globally.

The NBPA advocates on behalf of the best interests of all NBA players, including the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements, the filing of grievances on behalf of the players, or counseling players on benefits, educational and post-NBA career opportunities. Business opportunities are generated by THINK450, the for-profit subsidiary of the NBPA charged with managing the players' group licensing rights.

Dedicated to preserving the legacy of its members, the NBPA Foundation provides support and assistance to persons, communities and organizations around the world that seek to improve the lives of those in need.

