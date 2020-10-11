The top early car audio, car seat, dash cam, tire, and GPS deals for Prime Day 2020, including all the best Graco car seat and Garmin GPS offers



Here’s a summary of all the top early car accessory deals for Amazon Prime Day, together with deals on Graco car seats, APEMAN dash cams, Alpine car audio amplifiers, and Garmin GPS navigation systems. Links to the latest deals are listed below.



Best car seat deals:





Best car audio deals:



Save up to 60% on car audio, car stereos and sound systems - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save $91 on 4 Rockford Fosgate Coaxial Stereo Car Audio Speakers at Amazon - 3-way coaxial silk dome piezo tweeter car audio speakers with 180W output power

Save 35% on the Boss Car Audio Systems Bluetooth Stereo Speakers at Amazon - Featuring hands-free calling, 6.2-inch touchscreen LCD monitor, MP3 player, multi-input ports & AM/FM radio receiver

Save 60% on the JBL CLUB6520 300W Coaxial Car Audio Speakers at Amazon - 6.5-inch durable polypropylene woofers with 150W peak and 50W RMS

Save 21% on the JBL GTO629 Premium Co-Axial Car Audio Speakers at Amazon - Featuring carbon-injected cones, low impedance, and patented UniPivot tweeters



Best dash cam deals:



Save up to $45 on a wide range of dash cams at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on top-rated Wi-Fi GPS dash cams, Full HD and 4K Ultra HD dash cams

Save 38% on the Anker Roav 1080P Dual Dash Cam at Amazon - front & interior dual dash cam with wide angle, IR night vision, GPS, & loop-recording

Save 30% on the TOGUARD IR Night Vision Dual Dash Cam at Amazon - with FHD 1080P front dash cam & 720P interior cam, 310-degree wide angle lens, & LCD display screen



Best GPS navigation deals:

Save up to $41 on car GPS navigation systems - click the link for the latest prices on Garmin, TomTom, Spy Tec and more best-selling GPS navigations for cars and trucks

Save $67 on the Garmin DriveSmart Traffic GPS navigator at Amazon - with LCD display, hands-free calling, & GPS traffic alerts

Save 32% on the Garmin Drive 51 GPS Navigator System at Amazon - with lifetime maps, spoken turn-by-turn directions, direct access, GPS driver alerts, TripAdvisor and Foursquare data



Save up to 51% on a wide range of car electronics & accessories at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on car seats, car audio, dash cams & vehicle GPS systems

Numerous deals are available on car accessories including car audio, car seats, dash cams, tires, and GPS navigation systems during Amazon’s Prime Day sale. Amazon offers dozens of different car accessories, including car seats, car audio accessories, dash cams, GPS navigation systems, and even tires and spare parts. If you’re looking for a good car seat for your youngster, Graco has a few models worth looking at. These include the Graco 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 car seat, Graco Grows4Me car seat, and the Graco Tranzitions 3-in-1 Harness Booster car seat. These car seats are designed to keep your child extra safe and comfortable.



You’ll also find a wide selection of car audio accessories like Bluetooth receivers, RCA cables, and car audio amplifiers. Some good car audio amplifiers include the Alpine MRV-F300 4-channel amplifier and the Alpine X-A70F X series 4/3/2 Channel Power Density amplifier.



If you’re looking for dash cams and GPS navigation systems, the popular options are the APEMAN Mini dashcam and the Garmin Drives 51 GPS navigation system. For car tires, brands that stand out are Goodyear, Maxxis, and Cooper Evolution.



