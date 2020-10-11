The top early Prime Day kids and baby products deals for 2020, featuring baby clothing, video monitor, diaper bag & Graco convertible car seat deals







Amazon Prime Day experts have summarized the top early baby, kids and toddler deals for Prime Day, featuring deals on audio and video baby monitors, top-rated diaper brands, baby and toddler strollers, and convertible car seats from Graco and UPPAbaby. Links to the latest deals are listed below.





Best baby & kids products deals:

Save 25% on the Victure FHD Baby Monitor at Amazon - Featuring motion detection and night vision, compatible with iOS & Android





Prime members get exclusive deals on Prime Day, Amazon’s two-day site-wide sale that offers deals on a wide range of products such as Amazon devices, laptops, apparel, and more.





There’s an impressive selection of baby and kids diapers, car seats, strollers, and baby monitor deals to be found on Amazon Prime Day. Amazon.com’s The Baby Store has everything a doting mom or dad will need for their precious little one. All the well-known baby product brands are available in this department. For those looking for a baby monitor, the VTech DM111 Audio Baby Monitor is a good choice. It’s even tagged as Amazon’s choice for baby monitors. But if you’re one of those looking for a video monitor, GoodBaby is an affordable, yet impressive option.





Practical mom and dads looking for a car seat can check out the Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat. With its innovative extension panel, the car seat can be transformed to fit your baby as he grows into a toddler. Meanwhile, for kids 4-10 years old, the Graco TurboBooster is a popular choice among Amazon shoppers.





And of course, The Baby Store carries the best budget-friendly diaper brands such as Huggies and Pampers. Cloth diapers, diaper creams, diaper bags, and other diaper tools and accessories can also be easily found here.





Since it started in 2015, Prime Day has always been held in July. This year’s Q4 schedule for Prime Day means it is falling closer to the holiday shopping season than ever before.





