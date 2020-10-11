Summary of the top early Philips Hue, eero, Ring, Nest, Blink, & Arlo security camera & smart home deals for Amazon Prime Day, including all the best sales on smart doorbells, floodlights, home security cameras, smart thermostats & Nest Protect alarms



Here’s a comparison of the top early smart home and security camera deals for Prime Day, featuring savings on Arlo, Ring, Blink, and Nest home security cameras and more smart home devices such as the Ring Doorbell, Nest Thermostat, and Philips Hue smart lighting. Shop the latest deals by clicking the links below.



Best Ring deals:



Save up to 49% on Ring Video Doorbell & Doorbell Pro, chargers & kits - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save up to 20% on Ring Security Cameras, Floodlight Cams, Alarms & Security Systems - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save $68 on the Ring Peephole Cam with Echo Show 5 at Amazon - easily upgrade your front door with this 1080p video doorbell and see visitors with the included smart display

Save $54 on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 at Amazon - highly rated Certified Refurbished bundle for front door monitoring

Save $50 on the Ring Alarm 14-pc kit with Echo Dot at Amazon - 2nd Gen DIY alarm system that fits 2-4 bedroom homes, with hands-free voice control via Alexa



Best Nest deals:



Save up to $40 on Nest Thermostats, Indoor & Outdoor Security Cameras & Nest Protect - at the Amazon Prime Day sale



Best Blink deals:



Save $20 on the Blink XT2 Indoor/Outdoor WiFi 1080p Cam at Amazon - with 2 Way Audio, 2 Year Battery with Sync Module



Best Arlo deals:



Save up to 34% on Arlo Pro & Ultra Security Camera Systems - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save $100 on the Arlo Pro 3 at Amazon – Wire-Free Security 2 Camera System

Save $86 on the Arlo Pro at Amazon - Wireless Home Security Camera System, Rechargeable, Night vision, Indoor/Outdoor (Renewed)



More smart home & security camera deals:



Save up to 45% on smart home security cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on indoor & outdoor security cameras from top-rated brands

Save on Philips Hue Smart Lights & Bulbs - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save 25% on the AVANTEK D-3B Waterproof Door Bell Kit at Amazon - comes with 2 wireless transmitters that works within 1,312 ft range and can withstand harsh weather conditions

Save $60 on the HeimVision WiFi Home Security Camera System at Amazon - watch over your home in clear 1080p HD videos that can be viewed on PC, tablet, or smartphone





In need of some more smart home and security camera deals? Go to Amazon’s Prime Day page to view the entire selection of live deals at the moment.



Amazon Prime Day discounts are live for a limited period of time.



Amazon’s Prime Day, the retail giant’s annual sales event for its Prime members, features impressive deals on over a million items.



Not yet a member of Amazon Prime? Start your 30-day free trial and unlock all the best Prime Day deals.



A wide selection of smart doorbells, home security cameras, floodlights, alarms, and smart home systems from top brands like Ring, Nest, Philips Hue, Arlo, and Blink can be purchased with considerable savings during Prime Day. Security cameras provide extra peace of mind in being able to monitor important areas of the house. Video doorbells from Ring, Nest, Arlo, and Blink allow homeowners to check visitors at their front door and, with two-way talk, even converse with them. With motion-detecting sensors, outdoor cameras equipped with floodlights, spotlights, and sirens can scare off unauthorized entry.



Some smart home devices also improved home security in other ways. The Ring Alarm offers whole-home protection with door sensors, intuitive keypad, and mobile notifications. The Nest Protect can similarly send phone alerts when detecting smoke and carbon monoxide, while the Nest Learning Thermostat facilitates easy control over room temperatures. Philips Hue smart bulbs can be switched on and off remotely or by schedule, ensuring key areas are illuminated at correct times.



Normally set in July each year to celebrate Amazon’s founding, this year’s Prime Day shopping event is starting much later and falling closer to the Black Friday sales season.



Looking for more home security camera and smart home device deals? Click here to check out the entire range of live deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.





