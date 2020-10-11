Summary of the top early Philips Hue, eero, Ring, Nest, Blink, & Arlo security camera & smart home deals for Amazon Prime Day, including all the best sales on smart doorbells, floodlights, home security cameras, smart thermostats & Nest Protect alarms
Here’s a comparison of the top early smart home and security camera deals for Prime Day, featuring savings on Arlo, Ring, Blink, and Nest home security cameras and more smart home devices such as the Ring Doorbell, Nest Thermostat, and Philips Hue smart lighting. Shop the latest deals by clicking the links below.
Best Ring deals:
Best Nest deals:
Best Blink deals:
Best Arlo deals:
More smart home & security camera deals:
Amazon’s Prime Day, the retail giant’s annual sales event for its Prime members, features impressive deals on over a million items.
A wide selection of smart doorbells, home security cameras, floodlights, alarms, and smart home systems from top brands like Ring, Nest, Philips Hue, Arlo, and Blink can be purchased with considerable savings during Prime Day. Security cameras provide extra peace of mind in being able to monitor important areas of the house. Video doorbells from Ring, Nest, Arlo, and Blink allow homeowners to check visitors at their front door and, with two-way talk, even converse with them. With motion-detecting sensors, outdoor cameras equipped with floodlights, spotlights, and sirens can scare off unauthorized entry.
Some smart home devices also improved home security in other ways. The Ring Alarm offers whole-home protection with door sensors, intuitive keypad, and mobile notifications. The Nest Protect can similarly send phone alerts when detecting smoke and carbon monoxide, while the Nest Learning Thermostat facilitates easy control over room temperatures. Philips Hue smart bulbs can be switched on and off remotely or by schedule, ensuring key areas are illuminated at correct times.
Normally set in July each year to celebrate Amazon’s founding, this year’s Prime Day shopping event is starting much later and falling closer to the Black Friday sales season.
