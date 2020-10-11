Check out the top early Roku, Fire TV, NVIDIA SHIELD TV & Apple TV deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, including deals on Fire TV Stick 4K, NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro, Roku Ultra & 4K & Apple TV 4K



Find the top early streaming stick & device deals for Prime Day 2020, including the latest Apple TV, Fire TV Stick, NVIDIA SHIELD TV & Roku discounts. Check out the best deals by clicking the links below.



Best streaming stick deals:

Save on NVIDIA Shield TV streaming media players - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save up to 33% on Amazon Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube & Fire TV Stick 4K streaming media players & devices - check the latest Prime Day deals on the most powerful 4K media streaming stick and enjoy content from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video & more

Save on the latest Apple TV 4K & Apple TV streaming media players - save on 32GB & 64GB Apple TV 4th Gen media players

Save 20% on the Roku Express+ (Renewed) at Amazon - includes a Roku voice remote for a convenient HD streaming experience

Save 15% on Roku Premiere (Renewed) at Amazon - with HD, 4K, and HDR streaming premium HDMI cable

Save on Roku Streaming Stick+ (Renewed) at Amazon - this 4K/HDR/HD streaming player has 4x the wireless range and voice remote with TV power and volume buttons



Best TV deals:

Save $200 on TCL 50-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV at Amazon - this LED TV has 4K UHD picture performance with HDR and offers access to 500,000 movies and TV episodes

Save $102 on the TCL 40-inch Smart LED Roku TV at Amazon - 2019 model 1080p Full HD TCL TV compatible with Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant

Save up to 30% on the latest Fire Smart TVs & Fire 4K TVs - check the latest deals on Toshiba & Insignia Fire TV sets at the Prime Day sale





Looking for more NVIDIA SHIELD TV, Apple TV, Roku & Fire TV Stick deals? Click here to check out the full range of active deals on the Amazon Prime Day sale page.



Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals are live for a limited length of time. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.



Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour shopping event and celebration for Prime members, featuring deals and discounts across thousands of items.



Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and get in on all the best Prime Day deals.



Prime members can save on popular streaming devices such as the Apple TV, Roku, NVIDIA SHIELD TV & Fire TV Stick during Amazon’s Prime Day sale, thanks to the numerous deals available during the 48-hour sales event. Amazon recently announced the new Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite. Both are identical in every way, from Full HD support to HDR10+. The only difference is the Fire TV Stick has power and volume buttons to control TVs. There’s also the Fire TV Stick 4K that ups the ante with 4K Ultra HD streaming.

The latest streaming sticks nowadays almost always include 4K and HDR. For instance, the Roku Ultra features these technologies and ensures an excellent viewing experience with support for popular streaming services such as Disney+ and Apple TV. In addition, the Roku TV is the new smart TV powered by the company’s operating system.



Meanwhile, Apple offers the Apple TV HD and the Apple TV 4K. As their names suggest, the Apple TV HD supports up to 1080p with an A8 chip under the hood, while the Apple TV 4K plays 4K content smoothly with its A10X Fusion processor.



NVIDIA recently refreshed the SHIELD TV range with the new SHIELD TV and SHIELD TV Pro. The two support 4K HDR and HDR10 and feature AI upscaling technology that uses artificial intelligence to upscale 720p and 1080p to 4K. The SHIELD TV Pro also has more RAM and storage and a larger form factor than the standard model.



Prime Day 2019 saw more than one million deals offered exclusively to Amazon Prime members, making it the largest shopping event ever for Amazon at the time.



Searching for more Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV Stick & NVIDIA SHIELD TV deals? Click here to shop the full range of active deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.



About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an Amazon Associate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

