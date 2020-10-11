Amazon Prime Day 2020 sales researchers are reviewing all the best early toy deals for Prime Day, featuring deals on scooters, trampolines, hoverboards, board games, LEGO kits & Barbie dolls & dollhouses
Here’s our list of the best early toy deals for Prime Day 2020, including the best deals on Barbie dolls & Paw Patrol plush toys, LEGO building kits, board games, trampolines, hoverboards & scooters. Access the best deals in the list below.
Best toys deals:
Best hoverboard deals:
Best trampoline deals:
Best scooter deals:
Best LEGO deals:
Best board game deals:
Best Barbie & doll deals:
Best Paw Patrol deals:
Best ride-on toy deals:
Looking for more children’s toy deals? Visit Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 page to view all the active deals at the moment.
Prime Day 2020 savings are live for a restricted time period. Deal Stripe earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Thousands of Amazon products go on sale on Amazon Prime Day, the retail giant’s popular annual sales event for its Prime members.
Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and make the most of the whole Prime Day sale.
Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to find deals on classic board games for kids & adults, LEGO sets, Barbie doll playsets & outdoor play toys such as hoverboards, trampolines & scooters. Amazon has a wide range of selection when it comes to toys--for both kids and adults. From hoverboards to scooters and LEGO kits and board games for indoor fun, there's no shortage of options.
For outdoor fun, a good one to consider buying is the JOLEGE Hoverboard for kids. It has a powerful self-balancing feature that makes it easy to use and learn. Trampolines are also great if you want something for the whole family. Skywalker Trampolines prioritize safety and it features an enclosure net with padded poles for stability. It also comes with a basketball hoop and a foam basketball.
If you want to stay indoors, there are a lot of LEGO kits to choose from, both for adults and children. Classic board games such as Battleship, Yahtzee and the Game of Life are also available on Amazon. For the children, a Barbie doll house is always a good choice, along with toys from popular kids' TV shows like Paw Patrol.
Prime Day sales in 2019 beat Black Friday and Cyber Monday totals in 2018, showing just how large Amazon’s shopping event has become.
Searching for more deals on toys for both kids & adults? Click here to check out the entire range of active deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.
About Deal Stripe: Deal Stripe shares e-commerce and sales news. As an Amazon Associate Deal Stripe earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)
Deal Stripe
Screenshot 2020-09-07 at 20.47.17.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: