Here’s our list of the best early toy deals for Prime Day 2020, including the best deals on Barbie dolls & Paw Patrol plush toys, LEGO building kits, board games, trampolines, hoverboards & scooters. Access the best deals in the list below.



Best toys deals:





Save $31 on the Star Wars Millennium Falcon Play Set at Amazon - the infamous Millennium Falcon with light-up features & sound effects, from the authentic Disney Store

Save up to $120 on a wide range of toys at the Prime Day sale - save on RC toys, ride-on toys, STEM toys & more toys for kids

Save $18 on the Marvel’s Hulk 9-inch Action Figure at Amazon - detailed plastic action figure of the Hulk from Marvel’s Avengers, for ages 4 years & up

Save 42% on the Mega Construx Pokémon Every Eevee Evolution! at Amazon - featuring 9 buildable Pokemon with fully articulated designs

Save 33% on the Star Wars Remote Control D-O Rolling Toy at Amazon - electronic droid toy D-O from The Rise of Skywalker, with sounds, for kids ages 5 & up

Save 57% on the Rainbow Toyfrog Straw Constructor at Amazon - STEM toy kit with 300 pieces of colorful straws & connectors for creative building

Save 40% on the Brickyard STEM Construction Engineering Building Blocks at Amazon - 163 piece STEM toys kit, fun & educational set for ages 3 to 10



Best hoverboard deals:



Save up to 50% on hoverboards & self-balancing scooters - check the latest deals on top-rated hoverboards and Segway electric transporters

Save $142 on the EPIKGO Self Balancing Hover Board at Amazon - 8.5” all-terrain alloy wheels for tough roads, 400W dual-motor & smart battery, passed 159-point safety test

Save $59 on the TOMOLOO Music-Rhythmed Hoverboard at Amazon - two-wheel self-balancing scooter safety certified with music speaker & synced RGB LED lights



Best trampoline deals:



Save up to 45% on trampolines for outdoors & indoors - check the latest deals on trampolines from top brands such as Skywalker & Giantex

Save $150 on the Giantex High Quality Trampoline at Amazon - outdoor trampoline for kids and adults, with safety enclosure net, spring pad, ladder and steel frame, 8-16 ft sizes

Save 27% on the Skywalker Mini Trampoline at Amazon - features a 360-degree padded handlebar for stabilized jumps, and a safety enclosure net with no gaps

Save $89 on the BCAN 40" Foldable Mini Trampoline at Amazon - fun trampoline and fitness rebounder with adjustable foam handle for kids and adults



Best scooter deals:



Save up to 40% on kick scooters & electric scooters from top brands such as Razor, Jetson & Gotrax - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save $81 on the Razor E Prime III Electric Scooter at Amazon - foldable, portable and lightweight scooter with 18 mph, 15 mile range, 8" pneumatic front tire

Save $61 on the Razor EcoSmart Metro Electric Scooter at Amazon - with padded seat, wide bamboo deck, 16" air-filled tires, 36V battery and rear-wheel drive

Save $30 on the Razor E100 Glow Electric Scooter at Amazon - features kick start, high-torque, chain-driven motor, twist-grip acceleration control and hand operated front brake

Save $52 on the Gotrax GXL V2 Commuting Electric Scooter at Amazon - 8.5" air filled tires, 15.5mph and 9-12 mile range, with handbrake and cruise control

Save $50 on the Hover-1 H1 Electric Scooter at Amazon - 6.5” hoverboard with Bluetooth speakers, customizable LED headlights and smartphone app for music and light control



Best LEGO deals:



Save 28% on the LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box at Amazon - LEGO building kit with 33 brick colors for different types of toy doors, toy windows, toy tires and more

Save $32 on the LEGO Star Wars BOOST Droid Commander at Amazon - 1,000+ pc. Star Wars droid building set with R2-D2 & more toy robots for kids to learn how to code

Save 25% on the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar at Amazon - fun 311-piece calendar with Star Wars minifigures, buildable toys and foldout playmat



Best board game deals:



Save up to 38% on a wide range of board games - check the latest deals on best-selling board games like Monopoly, Connect 4, Catan & Operation

Save 38% on the Minecraft: Builders & Biomes Board Game at Amazon - high quality strategy boardgame adaptation of the popular Minecraft sandbox game

Save 20% on the Harry Potter: Hogwarts Battle Deck Building Game at Amazon - official Harry Potter licensed cooperative card game with movie artwork

Save 19% on the Ticket to Ride: Europe Board Game at Amazon - best-selling, award-winning, family-friendly train adventure board game



Best Barbie & doll deals:



Save $21 on the Barbie Dreamhouse at Amazon - 3 ft tall & 4 ft wide Barbie dollhouse with 3 floors, 8 rooms, 70 accessories & 360-degree play

Save $67 on the Disney Princess Royal Dream Dollhouse by KidKraft at Amazon - large dollhouse for Cinderella and her Prince, with 5 open rooms & 2 winding staircases

Save 48% on the Melissa & Doug Luke & Lucy Twin 15" Dolls at Amazon - lovable twin dolls with removable rompers and caps, for kids age 18 months to 5 years old



Best Paw Patrol deals:





Save up to 54% on Paw Patrol vehicles, playsets, plush toys & more - at the Prime Day sale

Save $22 on the Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Lookout Tower at Amazon - Super PAWs lookout tower playset with a real, working telescope and interactive lights & sounds

Save $19 on the Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Charged Up Hovercraft at Amazon - Chase’s transforming deluxe vehicle with projectile launcher



Best ride-on toy deals:



Save $50 on the Kidzone Ride On Bumper Car at Amazon - toy electric bumper car for toddlers, with 360 spin & remote control for parents, ASTM-certified

Save $120 on the Sopbost 12V Ride On Tractor at Amazon - ride-on toy electric car for kids, battery powered with remote control, detachable trailer, LED lights & music player

Save $80 on the Kid Motorz 12V Hummer H2 Two Seater Ride On at Amazon - chrome front grille & hubcaps, goes up to 5mph forward and 2.5mph in reverse

Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to find deals on classic board games for kids & adults, LEGO sets, Barbie doll playsets & outdoor play toys such as hoverboards, trampolines & scooters. Amazon has a wide range of selection when it comes to toys--for both kids and adults. From hoverboards to scooters and LEGO kits and board games for indoor fun, there's no shortage of options.



For outdoor fun, a good one to consider buying is the JOLEGE Hoverboard for kids. It has a powerful self-balancing feature that makes it easy to use and learn. Trampolines are also great if you want something for the whole family. Skywalker Trampolines prioritize safety and it features an enclosure net with padded poles for stability. It also comes with a basketball hoop and a foam basketball.



If you want to stay indoors, there are a lot of LEGO kits to choose from, both for adults and children. Classic board games such as Battleship, Yahtzee and the Game of Life are also available on Amazon. For the children, a Barbie doll house is always a good choice, along with toys from popular kids' TV shows like Paw Patrol.



