Save on GoPro action cameras & DJI drone deals at the early Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale, featuring GoPro HERO9, GoPro HERO8, GoPro HERO7, DJI Mavic, DJI Inspire, & DJI Phantom drone offers.

Find the best early DJI drone & GoPro action camera deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, featuring DJI drone & Osmo gimbal deals & GoPro action camera deals. Links to the latest deals are listed below.



Best GoPro & action camera deals:



Save up to 25% on action cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale - click the link for the latest prices on 4K and full HD waterproof action cameras from top brands

Save up to $50 on GoPro HERO action cameras & MAX 360 camera bundles & accessories - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save $30 on the GoPro HERO7 Action Camera at Amazon - comes bundled with PNY Elite-X 32 GB microSDHC and can be operated with voice commands

Save $20 on the GoPro HERO7 White at Amazon - waterproof digital action camera delivered in manufacturer e-commerce packaging

Save $50 on the GoPro HERO8 Black at Amazon - waterproof & touchscreen action camera that can shoot 4K Ultra HD videos & 12MP photos

Save 25% on the Campark 4K 20MP Action Camera at Amazon - WiFi connected waterproof camera with EIS external microphone & 170° wide angle lens



Best DJI & drone deals:



Save up to 40% on DJI Mavic drones, Osmo gimbals & action cameras - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save $370 on the DJI Mavic 2 Pro Drone Quadcopter Bundle at Amazon - includes Fly More Combo, waterproof hard case, Hasselblad camera, 3 batteries, landing pad & more

Save $210 on the DJI Ronin-SC Pro Combo for Mirrorless Cameras at Amazon - lightweight and compact gimbal that can support cameras up to 2 kg

Save 21% on the DJI Mavic Air Fly More Combo Arctic 4k Drone at Amazon - ultra portable and foldable drone that boasts 32.0MP sphere panoramas

Save $130 on the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 Drone with 20MP Camera at Amazon - quadcopter with maximum flight speed of 72 kph and an 8km transmission range with 1080p live streaming and auto frequency switching

Save $130 on the DJI Mavic 2 Pro Drone with Hasselblad Camera at Amazon - quadcopter that stays up in the air up to 31 minutes at 44 mph max flight speed

Save 25% on the DJI Osmo Pocket at Amazon - single-handed 3-axis gimbal with 12MP integrated camera and can connect to any smartphone with its universal port

Save 40% on the SANROCK X105W Drone at Amazon - features a 1080P HD Camera, 360° flip capability & shock absorber





In need of some more deals on GoPros & DJI drones? Check out Amazon’s Prime Day page to compare the full selection of live offers at the moment.



Amazon Prime Day discounts only last for a short amount of time. Save Bubble earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Prime Day gives shoppers an exciting opportunity to take advantage of a huge number of deals across Amazon’s broad range of products.



Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and enjoy the entire Prime Day sale.



Shoppers can find a large number of deals on GoPro action cameras & DJI drones during Prime Day. The latest GoPro action camera, the GoPro HERO9 Black, features some amazing specs that have never been seen before in previous models. These include a new 23.6-megapixel sensor that can shoot videos in 5k, a color LCD on the front for previewing your shots, HyperSmooth 3.0 image stabilization, and the new Linear and Horizontal Leveling mode that always keeps your shots in a straight line. These are big steps up from the previous model, the GoPro HERO8, and many other action cameras out there.



For the drone pilots, one of the best drones you can get on Amazon is the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0. The Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 is equipped with new radio/video transmission technology, OcuSync. This is far more advanced than the Lightbridge transmission technology found in the DJI Phantom 4 Pro, DJI Phantom 4 Advanced, DJI Inspire 2, and other older models.



Typically taking place in July, the fourth-quarter schedule for Prime Day 2020 makes this year’s event the latest ever for Amazon.



Searching for more DJI drone & GoPro deals? Click here to shop the entire selection of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.

About Save Bubble: Save Bubble round-up the latest online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Save Bubble earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

