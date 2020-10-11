Save on GoPro action cameras & DJI drone deals at the early Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale, featuring GoPro HERO9, GoPro HERO8, GoPro HERO7, DJI Mavic, DJI Inspire, & DJI Phantom drone offers.
Find the best early DJI drone & GoPro action camera deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, featuring DJI drone & Osmo gimbal deals & GoPro action camera deals. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best GoPro & action camera deals:
Best DJI & drone deals:
In need of some more deals on GoPros & DJI drones? Check out Amazon’s Prime Day page to compare the full selection of live offers at the moment.
Prime Day gives shoppers an exciting opportunity to take advantage of a huge number of deals across Amazon’s broad range of products.
Shoppers can find a large number of deals on GoPro action cameras & DJI drones during Prime Day. The latest GoPro action camera, the GoPro HERO9 Black, features some amazing specs that have never been seen before in previous models. These include a new 23.6-megapixel sensor that can shoot videos in 5k, a color LCD on the front for previewing your shots, HyperSmooth 3.0 image stabilization, and the new Linear and Horizontal Leveling mode that always keeps your shots in a straight line. These are big steps up from the previous model, the GoPro HERO8, and many other action cameras out there.
For the drone pilots, one of the best drones you can get on Amazon is the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0. The Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 is equipped with new radio/video transmission technology, OcuSync. This is far more advanced than the Lightbridge transmission technology found in the DJI Phantom 4 Pro, DJI Phantom 4 Advanced, DJI Inspire 2, and other older models.
Typically taking place in July, the fourth-quarter schedule for Prime Day 2020 makes this year’s event the latest ever for Amazon.
Searching for more DJI drone & GoPro deals? Click here to shop the entire selection of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.
