Prime Day experts have found the best early gaming essentials and gaming PC & laptop deals for Amazon Prime Day, featuring deals on Razer gaming laptops, Oculus VR gaming headsets, gaming chairs, and peripherals from Elgato and Corsair. Check out the latest deals listed below.



Best gaming PCs, laptops & VR deals:

Save up to $400 on gaming PCs and desktops at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on top-rated CyberPowerPC, SkyTech, Omen & many more gaming PCs

Save up to $241 on VR headsets from Oculus, HTC Vive, Playstation VR & more top virtual reality brands - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save $161 on the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop at Amazon - featuring Intel Core i5-9400F, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GDDR6, SSD storage, hexa-core up to 4.10 GHz, & Windows 10

Save $400 on the OMEN X 2S by HP Gaming Laptop With Secondary Touchscreen Display at Amazon - Intel i7-9750H, NVIDIA RTX 2070 With Max-Q 8 GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, VR/MR Ready

Save $210 on the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M Gaming Laptop at Amazon - 15.6” 240Hz FHD IPS, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070, Intel Core i7-9750H, 16GBRAM, 1TB SSD



Best gaming headsets, keyboards & computer mice deals:



Save up to 53% on gaming headsets at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on Turtle Beach, Corsair, Razer & more top-rated gaming headsets

Save 40% on the Razer Huntsman Gaming Opto-Mechanical Keyboard at Amazon - fastest keyboard switches ever, clicky optical switches, customizable Chroma RGB lighting

Save 24% on the Razer Tartarus Pro Gaming Keypad at Amazon - analog-optical key switches, 32 programmable keys, customizable Chroma RGB, programmable Macros

Save 33% on the Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mouse at Amazon - 16,000 DPI optical sensor, Chroma RGB, 9 programmable buttons, mechanical switches

Save $27 on the Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at Amazon - USB passthrough & media controls, linear & quiet, Cherry MX Red, RGB LED backlit

Save 20% on the HyperX Cloud MIX Wired Gaming Headset at Amazon - Bluetooth, game and go, detachable mic, signature HyperX comfort & durability



Best gaming chairs deals:



Save up to $70 on gaming chairs from GTRACING, RESPAWN, DXRacer & more top gaming chair brands - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save 37% on the Polar Aurora Gaming Chair at Amazon - racing style, high-back, PU leather, ergonomic swivel chair, headrest, lumbar support

Save 20% on the RESPAWN OMEGA-Xi Fortnite Gaming Chair at Amazon - racecar-style gaming chair, high back with segmented padding, headrest, extendable footrest





Prime Day shoppers enjoy exclusive access to impressive deals on Razer gaming laptops, Elgato Stream Deck, Oculus VR and Corsair gaming headsets, and gaming chairs during the two-day sale. As a hobby, gaming requires more than a computer or gaming console for maximum enjoyment. There is a wide range of accessories, furniture, and peripherals that enhance the overall experience.



Those looking to upgrade their desktop computers into powerful gaming PC rigs should look at brands such as CyberPowerPC, Omen by HP, iBUYPOWER, Skytech, and Dell for different tiers of processor power and graphics performance. Gaming laptops from Razer, Alienware, ASUS, and Acer Predator are impressive portable alternatives.

Improving your dedicated gaming setup requires a decent and comfortable gaming chair, such as those from GTRACING, Homall, and VON RACER. Gaming headsets are also a key component for full immersion since they deliver loud high fidelity audio without disturbing other family members or neighbors.



VR, or virtual reality, is steadily rising in popularity as a game genre, thanks to more powerful VR headsets such as the Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, HTC VIVE Pro, and PlayStation VR. Gamers who stream on sites such as Twitch or Facebook will find devices like the Elgato Game Capture and Stream Deck to greatly facilitate sharing their in-game adventures with viewers. With more than a million deals exclusively offered to Prime members, last year’s Prime Day sale was Amazon’s largest sales event in its history.



