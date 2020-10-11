The latest early Prime Day cell phone deals for 2020, including the top iPhone 11, Galaxy S20, Pixel 4 & more mobile phone savings



Find the latest early mobile phone deals for Prime Day 2020, featuring the top Apple iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S20 & Note20, Google Pixel 4 and more smartphone discounts. Access the latest deals using the links below.



Best Apple iPhone deals:



Save up to 48% on unlocked Apple iPhones at the Amazon Prime Day sale - click the link for the latest prices on unlocked Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, XR, SE, XS Max and many more models





Best Android cell phone deals:



Save up to 20% on Samsung Galaxy unlocked smartphones - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save up to $204 on Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 FE, S20 Ultra & Note20 cell phones - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save up to $460 on Google Pixel 4, 5, 4a, 4 XL & more Pixel cell phones - at the Amazon Prime Day sale



More cell phone deals:



Check out the full range of cell phones on sale at the Amazon Prime Day sale - click the link for the latest prices on best-selling iPhone & Android smartphones





In need of some more deals on iPhones and Android smartphones? Click here to browse the full range of deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.



Prime Day offers run for a certain time period. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.



Prime Day is an annual shopping and entertainment event exclusively for Prime members, delivering two days of special savings on a wide range of Amazon’s products.



Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and make the most of the whole Prime Day sale.



There’s always a broad range of deals on Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, Apple iPhone and more smartphones for Prime Day shoppers. The iPhone 11 is one of the most impressive cell phones that’s currently in the market. It’s equipped with the fastest chip that Apple has ever made. Plus, the iPhone 11 has an all-day battery life, allowing you to do more on a single charge.The iPhone 11 also has a dual-camera system that produces sharp and vibrant portrait mode images.

In direct competition with the iPhone 11 is the Samsung Galaxy S20. This smartphone is also powerful when it comes to photography, able to take 108MP images and 8K videos. The Samsung Galaxy S20 has 5G connectivity as well, which allows you to share your photos and videos with ease.



Another cell phone that boasts great specs is the Pixel 4. Its most impressive feature is its ability to take snapshots of the milky way, making it the perfect mobile for those who are interested in astrophotography.



Previous to this year’s later start, Prime Day has typically taken place in July – the same month that the Jeff Bezos owned company was originally founded back in 1994.



Searching for more deals on Android cell phones and iPhones? Click here to shop the full range of active deals on the Amazon Prime Day sale page.





About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.



Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)