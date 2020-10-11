The latest early laptop deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, including the top MacBook, Microsoft Surface, ASUS, HP, Dell & Lenovo Chromebook & laptop offers



Find all the latest early laptop deals for Prime Day, together with all the top Microsoft Surface, MacBook & Chromebook offers. Links to the top deals are listed below.



Best Laptop deals:



Save up to $809 on Microsoft Surface Laptops, Surface Pro 7, 6 X & many more Surface 2-in-1 laptops - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save up to $104 on HP laptops, PCs & accessories at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on top-rated HP touchscreen and traditional laptops like the HP Spectre x360 and HP Omen series

Save up to $150 on Dell XPS & Inspiron laptops, PCs & monitors - click the link for the latest prices on the best-selling Dell XPS 13 & XPS 15 laptops, as well as many more Dell laptops



Best Apple MacBook deals:





Best Chromebook deals:







Searching for more deals on MacBooks, Chromebooks & laptops? Check out Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 page to compare the full range of live deals at the moment.



Prime Day 2020 savings last for a restricted period of time. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.



Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour shopping event and celebration for Prime members, featuring deals and discounts across thousands of items.



Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial now and gain access to all the best Prime Day deals.



For two days, Prime members enjoy access to great deals on Microsoft Surface, MacBooks & more Chromebooks & laptops during the shopping event. Amazon offers a wide range of selection when it comes to laptops. From the ever popular MacBook to Chromebooks, as well as Windows laptops, you won't have trouble finding a laptop that will suit your needs. The MacBook Pro is great for productivity as the OS is optimized to run flawlessly. It comes with features such as an Intel 6-core processor, a 16-inch Retina display, fast SSD storage and more.



For those looking to use ChromeOS or a Windows-equipped laptop, there's always something for you. Top brands such as HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS and Microsoft, with their Microsoft Surface, all have their own laptop models with different features. There's the HP Chromebook X360 and the HP Pavilion from HP, laptops that are budget-friendly and packed with useful features. For Dell, you have the Inspiron and XPS series with various configurations to fit your needs. ASUS and Lenovo also have their own models such as the ASUS Chromebook Flip and the Lenovo Touchpad series.



Since its inception in 2015, Amazon’s Prime Day sale has always been held in the summer. This year’s fall date for Prime Day brings it much closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday which take place around Thanksgiving.



Searching for more deals on laptops, Chromebooks & MacBooks? Click here to check out the entire range of live deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.





About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

