       
      Own shares
WeekDateTimePurchased sharesShare pricePurchase priceTotal
       
415.10.202010:25:31       150.000    144,2521.637.500 kr            5.795.407    
416.10.202009:41:00       150.000    145,0021.750.000 kr            5.945.407    
417.10.202013:55:38       150.000    145,5021.825.000 kr            6.095.407    
418.10.202011:03:22        50.000    146,757.337.500 kr            6.145.407    
419.10.202013:49:59       150.000    149,5022.425.000 kr            6.295.407    
       
          650.000          94.975.000     

This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 4 October 2020 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 4.000.000 own shares or 1,2% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.

Before the purchase Festi held 5.645.407  shares or 1,70 % of issued shares. Festi today holds 6.295.407 shares or 1,89 % of issued shares.

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and Annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Eggert Þór Kristófersson, CEO of Festi hf., (eggert@festi.is) and Magnús K. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).