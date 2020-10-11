|Own shares
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Share price
|Purchase price
|Total
|41
|5.10.2020
|10:25:31
|150.000
|144,25
|21.637.500 kr
|5.795.407
|41
|6.10.2020
|09:41:00
|150.000
|145,00
|21.750.000 kr
|5.945.407
|41
|7.10.2020
|13:55:38
|150.000
|145,50
|21.825.000 kr
|6.095.407
|41
|8.10.2020
|11:03:22
|50.000
|146,75
|7.337.500 kr
|6.145.407
|41
|9.10.2020
|13:49:59
|150.000
|149,50
|22.425.000 kr
|6.295.407
|650.000
|94.975.000
This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 4 October 2020 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 4.000.000 own shares or 1,2% of the issued shares, with the cap of 600 million ISK purchase price.
Before the purchase Festi held 5.645.407 shares or 1,70 % of issued shares. Festi today holds 6.295.407 shares or 1,89 % of issued shares.
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and Annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
For further information contact Eggert Þór Kristófersson, CEO of Festi hf., (eggert@festi.is) and Magnús K. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).
Festi hf.
Kopavogi, ICELAND
