The best early Prime Day vacuum deals for 2020, featuring Dyson, iRobot Roomba, and Shark vacuum cleaner discounts
Prime Day deals experts have listed the top early vacuum cleaner deals for Prime Day, including the best savings on Roomba robotic vacuums, Shark upright vacuums, Bissell canister vacuums, and Dyson cord-free stick vacuums. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Dyson, Shark & traditional vacuum deals:
Best Roomba & robot vacuum deals:
In need of some more deals on vacuum cleaning equipment? Check out Amazon’s Prime Day page for all the active offers at the moment. Amazon Prime Day 2020 savings last for a short amount of time. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
For six years in a row, Amazon’s Prime Day sale has offered a huge number of deals for Prime members across fashion, electronics, homeware and more.
Not yet an Amazon Prime member? Start your 30-day free trial by clicking here and access all the best Prime Day deals.
Prime Day is the best time to buy Dyson, Roomba and Shark vacuum cleaning appliances as there are a bunch of good offers and deals available. Dyson vacuum cleaners boast industry-leading cleaning technologies combined with sleek, stylish designs. The Dyson V11, its flagship line of cordless stick vacuums, includes the Dyson V11 Animal, Torque Drive, Outsize, and Outsize Origin models. Those who want to save and don’t mind the cord and bulk of upright vacuum cleaners can choose from Dyson’s Ball Animal 2 line. Shark’s lines of corded upright vacuum cleaners prove to be reliable and cost-effective options as well.
Meanwhile, busier households will benefit from a Roomba or Shark robot vacuum. The Roomba 675 and 677 are budget-friendly options while the self-emptying Roomba i7+, S9+, and i3+ robot vacuums provide the most convenient and advanced cleaning functionalities.Those who want the self-emptying capabilities of the high-end Roomba robot vacuums but not their hefty price tags have the Shark IQ robot vacuums as an alternative.
This year, Amazon bumped the Prime Day sale from July to much later in the year, moving the two-day event closer to the holiday shopping season sales events of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Interested in more deals on vacuum appliances? Click here to compare the entire selection of active deals on the Amazon Prime Day sale page.
About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)
Retail Egg
Amazon Prime Day Deals 2020 6.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: