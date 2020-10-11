The best early Prime Day vacuum deals for 2020, featuring Dyson, iRobot Roomba, and Shark vacuum cleaner discounts



Prime Day deals experts have listed the top early vacuum cleaner deals for Prime Day, including the best savings on Roomba robotic vacuums, Shark upright vacuums, Bissell canister vacuums, and Dyson cord-free stick vacuums. Links to the latest deals are listed below.



Best Dyson, Shark & traditional vacuum deals:



Save up to $100 on Dyson vacuums at Amazon - click the link for the latest prices on Dyson cordless stick vacuums, lightweight & upright vacs

Save $51 on the Dyson V7 Fluffy Cordless Stick Vacuum at Amazon - its soft roller cleaning head is designed to remove debris and dust on hard floors

Save $50 on the Dyson Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum at Amazon - top-rated corded Dyson vacuum designed for easy maneuvering & cleaning hard-to-reach areas

Save $100 on the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Stick Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon - lightweight cordless vacuum cleaner w/ 3 cleaning modes & up to 60 minutes of runtime

Save up to $100 on Shark vacuums - check the latest deals on Shark Navigator, Apex & Rocket cordless vacs, Shark ION robot vacuums & steam mops

Save $100 on the Shark Rotator Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum at Amazon - its detachable pod lets users clean hard-to-reach areas easily

Save $100 on the Shark Rotator Cordless Bagless Vacuum at Amazon - professional upright vacuum w/ Lift-Away hand vacuum & anti-allergy seal

Save $75 on the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum at Amazon - features a powerful suction, HEPA filter, & swivel-steering maneuverability

Save $70 on the Shark ION Robot Vacuum at Amazon - WiFi-connected & Alexa-compatible robot vacuum with up to 120 mins of runtime

Save $70 on the Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL at Amazon - comes w/ a bagless self-emptying base that lets you forget dustbin emptying for up to 30 days

Save up to $356 on vacuum cleaners from top brands including Dyson, Shark, Roomba & more - at the Prime Day sale

Save $70 on the Aucma Cordless Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon - boasts up to 1900Pa suction power, a v-shaped roller brush & a 4-layer efficiency filtration system

Save on a wide range of vacuums & vacuum cleaners - check the latest deals on top-rated cordless, corded, upright & bagless vacuums





Best Roomba & robot vacuum deals:



Save up to $356 on iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaners - check the latest deals on all the top-rated Roomba models like the Roomba S9, i7, 960, e5 and brand new i3 and i3

Save $201 on the Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum at Amazon - self-emptying Roomba robot vacuum w/ automatic dirt disposal, smart mapping & Alexa connectivity

Save $201 on the Roomba S9+ Robot Vacuum at Amazon - boasts iRobot’s PerfectEdge technology for advanced cleaning & features self-emptying automatic dirt disposal

Save $101 on the Roomba S9 Robot Vacuum at Amazon - with advanced smart navigation, up to 40x suction power & PerfectEdge technology for more thorough cleaning

Save $81 on the Roomba E5 Robot Vacuum at Amazon - features 5x the power suction of the entry-level Roomba 600 series

Save $356 on the Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum (used) at Amazon - features advanced navigation & up to 5x the suction power of the Roomba 600 series

Save $116 on the GOOVI 1600Pa Robot Vacuum at Amazon - top-selling self-charging robot vacuum that’s perfect for homes w/ pets & carpeted floors

Save $109 on the Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum & Mop at Amazon - equipped w/ LiDAR navigation for more efficient cleaning & a large electric water tank for automatic mopping

Save $95 on the GOOVI 2100Pa Robot Vacuum at Amazon - with strong suction & comes w/ 2 magnetic boundary strips and 4 extra brushes

Save $50 on the Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum at Amazon - smart vacuum cleaner w/ ReactiveAI, LiDAR navigation & up to 2500Pa of suction power



For six years in a row, Amazon’s Prime Day sale has offered a huge number of deals for Prime members across fashion, electronics, homeware and more.



Prime Day is the best time to buy Dyson, Roomba and Shark vacuum cleaning appliances as there are a bunch of good offers and deals available. Dyson vacuum cleaners boast industry-leading cleaning technologies combined with sleek, stylish designs. The Dyson V11, its flagship line of cordless stick vacuums, includes the Dyson V11 Animal, Torque Drive, Outsize, and Outsize Origin models. Those who want to save and don’t mind the cord and bulk of upright vacuum cleaners can choose from Dyson’s Ball Animal 2 line. Shark’s lines of corded upright vacuum cleaners prove to be reliable and cost-effective options as well.





Meanwhile, busier households will benefit from a Roomba or Shark robot vacuum. The Roomba 675 and 677 are budget-friendly options while the self-emptying Roomba i7+, S9+, and i3+ robot vacuums provide the most convenient and advanced cleaning functionalities.Those who want the self-emptying capabilities of the high-end Roomba robot vacuums but not their hefty price tags have the Shark IQ robot vacuums as an alternative.



This year, Amazon bumped the Prime Day sale from July to much later in the year, moving the two-day event closer to the holiday shopping season sales events of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.



