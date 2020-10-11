Save on Nikon, Canon & Sony DSLR & mirrorless camera deals at the early Prime Day sale, featuring all the best camera, photography accessories, camera lens deals
Here’s our round-up of all the top early Canon, Sony, and Nikon mirrorless and DSLR camera deals for Prime Day 2020, featuring the top offers on the Canon EOS DSLR cameras, Sony Alpha series, Nikon D series, Panasonic Lumix mirrorless cameras, as well as highly-rated camera lenses and photography gear. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best DSLR & mirrorless camera deals:
Best camera lens & photography deals:
Want some more Canon, Nikon, Sony & DSLR camera deals? Click here to compare the entire range of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.
Prime Day offers run for a brief length of time. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Dedicated exclusively to Amazon Prime members, Prime Day is a yearly sales event where Amazon offers impressive deals on gadgets, appliances, apparel, and more.
Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial by clicking here and make the most of the whole Prime Day sale.
Prime Day gives shoppers an excellent opportunity to save on Nikon, Sony, and Canon DSLR cameras, mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras, and more top-rated photography gear. Canon and Nikon outstrip other brands when it comes to DSLR cameras. Featuring full-frame sensors, Dual Pixel CMOS AF, and DIGIC image processors, the Canon EOS line is capable of delivering stunning image quality, fast and accurate autofocus, and topnotch video performance. The Nikon D3500, D5600 and D7500 are just as impressive, and are praised for their responsiveness, speed and ease of use. Complete kits with camera lenses, tripods, and other accessories are recommended for those new to DSLR photography.
The mirrorless camera market is dominated by Sony, which reigns with its entry-level Sony Alpha a600 and the more premium Sony a7 III. These have multiple movie modes and wide subject capture, making them excellent for vlogging, portrait photography, and more. Canon is expanding into the mirrorless camera category, with already highly-rated models such as the Canon EOS R, RP, and M50. The Panasonic Lumix and Fujifilm X-T3 are also well-reviewed alternatives.
For the first time, this year’s Amazon’s Prime Day sale is happening in the fall instead of the summer season.
Want some more Sony, Nikon & Canon mirrorless & DSLR camera deals? Click here to compare the full selection of active deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)
Spending Lab
Sale City,
Amazon Prime Day Deals 2020 5.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: