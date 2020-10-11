Save on Nikon, Canon & Sony DSLR & mirrorless camera deals at the early Prime Day sale, featuring all the best camera, photography accessories, camera lens deals



Here’s our round-up of all the top early Canon, Sony, and Nikon mirrorless and DSLR camera deals for Prime Day 2020, featuring the top offers on the Canon EOS DSLR cameras, Sony Alpha series, Nikon D series, Panasonic Lumix mirrorless cameras, as well as highly-rated camera lenses and photography gear. Links to the latest deals are listed below.



Best DSLR & mirrorless camera deals:



Save up to 39% on Nikon DSLR, mirrorless & digital cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on top-rated Nikon digital SLR cameras, COOLPIX digital cameras and full-frame mirrorless cameras and lenses

Save up to 47% on Canon EOS DSLR cameras, mirrorless & digital cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale - click the link for the latest prices on Canon digital SLR camera bodies, lenses and bundles, PowerShot digital cameras and mirrorless cameras

Save up to 57% on mirrorless cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on top-rated Sony Alpha, Olympus, Fujifilm, Nikon & Canon mirrorless cameras

Save $200 on the Nikon Z7 Full-Frame Mirrorless Interchangeable-Lens Camera at Amazon - with 45.7MP resolution, larger Z mount, and 4K ultra-HD video

Save $516 on the Canon EOS 6D Mark II Digital SLR Camera Body at Amazon - full frame and Wi-Fi enabled with 26.2 megapixel resolution, dual pixel CMOS AF, and full HD 60p video

Save $100 on the Canon EOS RP Full-frame Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera at Amazon - with a compact, lightweight and high-quality RF lens with a versatile zoom range of 24-105mm and optical image stabilization

Save $100 on the Canon EOS REBEL SL3 Digital SLR Camera at Amazon - with EF-S 18-55mm lens kit, built-in Wi-Fi, dual pixel CMOS AF and 3.0-inch vari-angle touch screen

Save $143 on the Sony Alpha a7 IIK E-Mount Interchangeable Lens Mirrorless Camera at Amazon - with full frame sensor, 28-70mm lens, and 24.3MP resolution

Save up to 47% on DSLR cameras from top brands such as Nikon & Canon - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save on Sony Alpha mirrorless cameras and point & shoot cameras - at the Amazon Prime Day sale



Best camera lens & photography deals:



Save up to 41% on a wide range of camera lenses at the Amazon Prime Day sale - click the link for the latest prices on wide angle, auto-focus and telephoto zoom camera lenses

Save on the Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS II SLR Lens at Amazon - with diagonal angle of view and gear-driven focus adjustment

Save $501 on the Fujifilm X-T3 Mirrorless Digital Camera at Amazon - with XF18-55mm lens kit, 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor, and 4K movie recording

Save 41% on the Panasonic LUMIX G VARIO Mirrorless Camera Lens at Amazon - a medium zoom lens with 45-150mm focal length and F4.0 - 5.6 ASPH

Check out the full range of photography deals at the Amazon Prime Day sale - save on a wide range of entry-level and professional DSLR and mirrorless cameras, lenses, bundles & accessories

Save 40% on the HPUSN Softbox Photography Lighting Kit at Amazon - equipment for professional studio including bulbs, reflectors, and adjustable stands





Prime Day gives shoppers an excellent opportunity to save on Nikon, Sony, and Canon DSLR cameras, mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras, and more top-rated photography gear. Canon and Nikon outstrip other brands when it comes to DSLR cameras. Featuring full-frame sensors, Dual Pixel CMOS AF, and DIGIC image processors, the Canon EOS line is capable of delivering stunning image quality, fast and accurate autofocus, and topnotch video performance. The Nikon D3500, D5600 and D7500 are just as impressive, and are praised for their responsiveness, speed and ease of use. Complete kits with camera lenses, tripods, and other accessories are recommended for those new to DSLR photography.



The mirrorless camera market is dominated by Sony, which reigns with its entry-level Sony Alpha a600 and the more premium Sony a7 III. These have multiple movie modes and wide subject capture, making them excellent for vlogging, portrait photography, and more. Canon is expanding into the mirrorless camera category, with already highly-rated models such as the Canon EOS R, RP, and M50. The Panasonic Lumix and Fujifilm X-T3 are also well-reviewed alternatives.

