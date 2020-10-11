Here’s a review of all the latest early tablet & iPad deals for Amazon Prime Day, featuring savings on Apple’s iPad Mini, Air, and Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Tab, Amazon’s Fire tablet, & Microsoft Surface Pro.



Best Apple iPad deals:



Save on the latest Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad mini tablets - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save $63 on the Apple iPad Mini at Amazon - with 7.9-inch retina display, A12 bionic chip, touch ID fingerprint sensor, 8MP back camera, and 10-hour battery life

Save $50 on the Apple iPad Pro at Amazon - 12.9-inch display, A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine, and Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

Save $34 on the Apple iPad at Amazon - A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, and support for Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard

Save $36 on the Apple iPad Air 2 (Renewed) at Amazon - 64GB and home button with Touch ID sensor

Check out the full range of Apple iPads on sale for Amazon Prime Day - check the latest deals on 8th Generation, 7th Gen & older iPad tablets (32GB, 64GB and 128GB)



Best tablet deals:



Save up to 35% on a wide range of tablets - click the link for the latest prices on top-rated Android tablets & iPads at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save up to 35% on Microsoft Surface Laptops, Surface Pro 7, 6 X & many more Surface 2-in-1 laptops - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save on a wide range of Amazon Fire Tablets - click the link for the latest deals on Fire HD 10, 7, Fire 7 & Fire HD Kids Edition Tablets

Save $330 on the Microsoft Surface Book at Amazon - the best Surface laptop for PC gaming with a 13.5-inch display, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 256GB capacity

Save $201 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 at Amazon - 12.3-inch touch-screen, 8GB RAM, Intel Core i5, 128GB SSD, and all-day battery life up to 10.5 hours

Save $187 on the Microsoft Surface Book 3 at Amazon - 15-inch touch-screen, Intel Core i7, 32GB RAM, and 512GB SSD

Save $150 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 at Amazon - ultra-slim 2-in-1 with Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 128GB capacity

Save on the Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet with Wireless Charging Dock at Amazon - 32GB, with 8” HD display

Save on the Fire HD 10 Tablet at Amazon - 10.1" 1080p full HD display; 32 or 64 GB of internal storage (add up to 512 GB with microSD)

Check out the full range of tablets on sale for Amazon Prime Day - save on tablets for kids as well as high-powered tablets from Apple, Samsung and Microsoft





Amazon Prime Day, which is now running for a sixth consecutive year, is a two-day sales event dedicated to Prime members.



Prime Day shoppers enjoy exclusive access to impressive deals on Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tabs, and more during the two-day sale. Apple's iPad is still the top-seller on Amazon when it comes to tablets. There are four models to choose from: the standard iPad, iPad Mini, iPad Air and the iPad Pro.



The iPad Mini comes with a 7.9-inch Retina display and an 8MP back camera. The standard iPad's display measures 10.2 inches and, just like the mini, the back camera is 8MP. The iPad Air is slightly bigger, featuring a 10.9-inch Retina display and a 12MP camera. Lastly, the iPad Pro comes with either an 11-inch or 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display with a 12 MP back camera.



Other tablets available on Amazon are the Samsung Galaxy Tab, Microsoft Surface and Amazon's own Fire Tablet. The new Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ come with an 11-inch and 12.4-inch display sizes, respectively. Both feature an octa-core processor and an internal memory of up to 512GB. The Microsoft Surface line of laptops/tablets are Windows-based and are geared for users that need performance while on-the-go, while Amazon's Fire Tablets are geared more for casual users.

For the past five years, Amazon’s Prime Day sale has been held in July. This year’s fourth-quarter date means it’s taking place much closer to the holiday shopping season and not long before Black Friday.



