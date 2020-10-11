Here’s a review of all the latest early tablet & iPad deals for Amazon Prime Day, featuring savings on Apple’s iPad Mini, Air, and Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Tab, Amazon’s Fire tablet, & Microsoft Surface Pro.
Compare the best early tablet & iPad deals for Prime Day 2020, including the top iPad Air, Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, & Fire Tablet offers. View the best deals using the links below.
Best Apple iPad deals:
Best tablet deals:
Amazon Prime Day, which is now running for a sixth consecutive year, is a two-day sales event dedicated to Prime members.
Prime Day shoppers enjoy exclusive access to impressive deals on Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tabs, and more during the two-day sale. Apple's iPad is still the top-seller on Amazon when it comes to tablets. There are four models to choose from: the standard iPad, iPad Mini, iPad Air and the iPad Pro.
The iPad Mini comes with a 7.9-inch Retina display and an 8MP back camera. The standard iPad's display measures 10.2 inches and, just like the mini, the back camera is 8MP. The iPad Air is slightly bigger, featuring a 10.9-inch Retina display and a 12MP camera. Lastly, the iPad Pro comes with either an 11-inch or 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display with a 12 MP back camera.
Other tablets available on Amazon are the Samsung Galaxy Tab, Microsoft Surface and Amazon's own Fire Tablet. The new Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ come with an 11-inch and 12.4-inch display sizes, respectively. Both feature an octa-core processor and an internal memory of up to 512GB. The Microsoft Surface line of laptops/tablets are Windows-based and are geared for users that need performance while on-the-go, while Amazon's Fire Tablets are geared more for casual users.
For the past five years, Amazon’s Prime Day sale has been held in July. This year’s fourth-quarter date means it’s taking place much closer to the holiday shopping season and not long before Black Friday.
