Best hair dryer deals:



Save up to 41% on hair dryers from Dyson, Babyliss, Revlon , Remington & more top brands - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save 38% on the Infinitipro By Conair 1875W Hair Dryer at Amazon - with ion choice & rainbow color finish

Save 30% on the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush at Amazon - comes with 3 heat/speed settings & unique oval brush design

Save $50.00 on the Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler at Amazon - with one-click attachments and swivel cable



Best skincare & makeup deals:



Save up to 56% on a wide range of beauty & personal care products at the Amazon Prime Day sale - stock up and save on premium makeup, skin care, oral care & shavers

Save 23% on the Real Techniques Beauty Sponge Makeup Blender (Set of 4) at Amazon - 4-piece makeup beauty sponge for full face coverage

Save 33% on the TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for Face at Amazon - with hyaluronic Acid, vitamin E, witch hazel

Save 31% on the Clinique Clarifying Lotion 2 (Unisex) at Amazon - helps remove dead cells and impurities

Save 12% on the SHANY All In One Harmony Makeup Kit (2020 Edition) at Amazon - with 98 shimmer eye shadows, seven sponge brushes & six lip glosses

Save 56% on the Freeman Beauty Face Masks Skincare Collection at Amazon - a 17-piece variety pack which includes peel-off, clay, and gel masks, silicone brushes, and peel pad



Best jewelry deals:



Save up to 46% on jewelry from Michael Kors, Pandora, Swarovski & more top jewelry brands at the Amazon Prime Day sale - save on necklaces, rings, bracelets, earrings & more gold, silver & steel jewelry pieces

Save 12% on the Nicetree Jewelry Cabinet with Full Length Mirror at Amazon - with auto-on LED lights; available in wall and door mounted options

Save 46% on the Swarovski Lifelong Bow Bangle Bracelet at Amazon - white crystal bow design bracelet with mixed rose-gold tone and rhodium plating

Save 25% on the Swarovski Women's Crystal Necklace & Earrings Jewelry Set at Amazon - round crystal necklace and pierced earring jewelry set with sparkling blue stones

Best perfume deals:



Save up to 56% on perfumes from Victoria’s Secret, Marc Jacobs, Versace & more top fragrances - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save $45 on the Michael Kors Eau De Parfum at Amazon - a 3.4 fl. oz perfume for women

Save 36% on the Lancôme La Vie Est Belle L'Eau de Parfum Spray at Amazon - combines black currant, praline, tonka bean, vanilla, and patchouli notes

Save 41% on the Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette Spray at Amazon - for women, anchored in base notes of redwood

Save 51% on the Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Eau de Toilette Spray at Amazon - available in 2.5 fl. oz. and 4.2 fl. oz.



Best electric toothbrush deals:



Save up to 44% on electric toothbrushes from Oral-B, Philips Sonicare & more top dental hygiene brands - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save $20.00 on the Oral-B iO Series 7 Electric Toothbrush at Amazon - comes with 2 brush heads, gum protection, and five smart modes

Save 37% on the Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ Electric toothbrush at Amazon - up to 62,000 brush strokes per minute & 6x more plaque removal

Save $30 on the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9300 Electric Toothbrush at Amazon - with Bluetooth & Android, iPad and iOS compatibility

Prime Day 2020 is a two-day sales event run by Amazon, during which they offer impressive discounts and savings across many items, including their own Amazon devices.



Every year Amazon Prime Day offers a large number of deals on the most-loved makeup and skin care products, leading perfume and jewelry brands, and the latest hair dryer and electric toothbrush models. Amazon offers a diverse selection of beauty and personal care products. The most trusted brands when it comes to skin care, makeup, hair care, and oral care are all found in the beauty department.



Deep cleansing is an important part of skin care and micellar cleansing water is one of the products that gets the job done. A common choice among Amazon shoppers are the Garnier SkinActive and Bioderma Sensibio H20. As for makeup brands, L’Oreal Paris and Maybelline are the two best selling ones.



When it comes to hair dryers, Dyson Supersonic hair dryer appears to be on everyone’s wish list. For jewelry, it’s the Pandora Jewelry Entwined Cubic Zirconia Ring in Sterling Silver.



Amazon’s Beauty department also has all the well-known perfume brands, not only for men and women, but also for children. And for complete grooming, the oral care department sells toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, and other orthodontic supplies. A popular item when it comes to electric toothbrushes is the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 electric toothbrush.



The worldwide sales on Prime Day 2019 topped 2018’s total sales during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, demonstrating the significance of Prime Day as a shopping event.



