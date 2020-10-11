The latest early Amazon Prime Day DNA test kit deals for 2020, featuring the latest AncestryDNA traits test, 23andMe ancestry and health kits, & Wisdom dog DNA test pack discounts



Best DNA test kit deals:

Save up to $60 on a wide range of DNA tests from AncestryDNA, 23andMe, MyHeritage & more top-rated DNA test brands - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save on the tellmeGen DNA Test Kit at Amazon - features 390+ Reports, including health, ethnicity & traits

Save on the 23andMe DNA Test Kit at Amazon - personal genetic DNA testing for up to 2000+ geographic regions, DNA relative finder and Trait Reports

Save 34% on the AncestryHealth DNA Test Kit at Amazon - test kit for genetic ethnicity, traits, and health



Best dog DNA test deals:



Save up to 20% on dog DNA test kits - check up on ancestry, breed identification, canine health & personality traits

Save $30 on the Embark Breed & Health Dog DNA Test Kit at Amazon - Featuring breed identification & canine genetic health screening

Save on the Wisdom Panel Essential Dog DNA Test at Amazon - for ancestry, traits, & medical complications

Interested in more human and dog DNA test kit deals? Go to Amazon’s Prime Day deals page to view the entire selection of active discounts at the moment.



Numerous deals are available on 23andMe, AncestryDNA, & DNA Direct during Amazon’s Prime Day sale. DNA test kits have become immensely popular as they provide interesting insights into ethnicity, family health history, and general genealogy. AncestryDNA and 23andMe offer the most popular and highly-rated DNA testing kits on Amazon. By following their easy instructions in gathering and sending a saliva sample, users can receive accurate ethnicity estimates, discover health predisposition, and get help in tracing living relatives.



23andMe’s Health + Ancestry Service provides more than 150 reports that include ancestry, traits, wellness, and more. It also includes access to an automatic family tree builder and DNA relative finder. AncestryDNA’s Genetic Ethnicity + Traits + Health kit shows DNA matches, historical timeline, ancestral movements, and printable reports for healthcare providers.



Dog DNA tests from Embark and Wisdom Health provide similar insights for pet owners. These DNA kits for dogs can identify specific breeds, varieties, and types, as well as determine possible health issues.



Amazon is holding this year’s Prime Day sale in the fall instead of the summer for the first time in its history.



