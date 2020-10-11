The latest early Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch, Garmin & Fitbit fitness tracker & smartwatch deals for Amazon Prime Day, including Fitbit Charge, Apple Watch 6, 5, & SE, Garmin fenix & vivoactive, & Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 offers
Prime Day deals experts have found the latest early Fitbit, Apple Watch and more smartwatch and fitness tracker deals for Prime Day, together with the latest discounts on the Galaxy Watch Active, Apple Watch Series 5, 6, and SE, Garmin vivoactive, and Fitbit Sense, Versa, Charge, and Inspire. Links to the best deals are listed below.
A highly anticipated sales event each year, Amazon Prime Day delivers significant discounts on thousands of items from the latest tablets and smart home devices to furniture and big-ticket appliances.
On Prime Day, shoppers can find an impressive number of Fitbit, Garmin, Apple Watch, and Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatch and fitness tracker deals on Amazon. When it comes to wearables, this year focused largely on fitness and health.
The new Apple Watch Series 6, for instance, comes with core features from Series 5 like fall detection and ECG monitoring. Apple’s latest smartwatch, however, introduces some firsts in the line, including a native sleep-tracking application and a blood oxygen sensor. The Cupertino-based tech giant also unveiled the Apple Watch SE, a budget-friendly alternative that boasts new pre-loaded workout profiles and an always-on altimeter.
Meanwhile, Fitbit launched the world’s first electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor on a smartwatch with the release of the Fitbit Sense. Fitbit shares the innovative feature is designed to detect changes in a user’s skin temperature, which should prove useful in managing symptoms of anxiety and stress. Samsung’s long-awaited Galaxy Watch 3 also boasts stress monitoring capabilities, although it measures stress based on a user’s heart rate variability.
Garmin’s line of smartwatches also received an upgrade this year. The premium fenix 6 now comes with a Pulse Ox sensor, alongside a new PacePro feature that should offer better guidance to runners. The less expensive Garmin vivoactive 4, on the other hand, includes built-in animated workouts for Pilates, yoga, cardio, and strength training.
More than 175 million items - including groceries, gadgets, and appliances - were purchased by Amazon Prime members during last year’s sale.
