The latest early Apple Watch, Galaxy Watch, Garmin & Fitbit fitness tracker & smartwatch deals for Amazon Prime Day, including Fitbit Charge, Apple Watch 6, 5, & SE, Garmin fenix & vivoactive, & Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 offers



Prime Day deals experts have found the latest early Fitbit, Apple Watch and more smartwatch and fitness tracker deals for Prime Day, together with the latest discounts on the Galaxy Watch Active, Apple Watch Series 5, 6, and SE, Garmin vivoactive, and Fitbit Sense, Versa, Charge, and Inspire. Links to the best deals are listed below.



Best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals:



Save up to $40 on Samsung Galaxy Watches at the Prime Day sale - check all the latest deals on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Active 2 & Samsung Gear wearables



Best Apple Watch deals:



Save on the latest Apple Watch Series 6, SE, Series 5, 4 & 3 smartwatches - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save $30 on the Apple Watch Series 3 at Amazon - with GPS, optical heart sensor, emergency SOS, and S3 chip with dual-processor

Save $20 on the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 40MM) at Amazon - Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band (renewed model)

Save on Apple Watches, bands, chargers & accessories at the Amazon Prime Day sale - click the link for the latest prices on Apple Watches in 38mm, 42mm & more sizes



Best Fitbit deals:



Save 22% on the Fitbit Versa Lite Smartwatch at Amazon - with 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, smart features, & 4 day battery life

Save $31 on the Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch (Built-in GPS) at Amazon - with small and large interchangeable bands, Android and iOS compatibility & fitness and health tracking

Save up to $35 on the latest Fitbit smartwatches & fitness trackers - click the link for all the latest Prime Day deals on Fitbit smartwatches like the Fitbit Sense, Versa 3, Charge 4 & Inspire 2



Best Garmin deals:

Save up to $150 on Garmin Fenix, Vivoactive, Forerunner & Venu smartwatches - check all the latest deals on top-rated Garmin smartwatches like the Garmin Venu, Vivoactive 4, Fenix 6 & Forerunner series

Save $150 on the Garmin Fenix 6X Smartwatch with Pulse Ox sensors at Amazon - multisport watch with preloaded maps, music storage, plus up to 21 days of battery life

Save $71 on the Garmin Instinct Smartwatch with GPS at Amazon - built to US Military grade standards, with fitness and health tracking as well as smart notifications

Save 34% on the Garmin Forerunner 35 Running Watch at Amazon - with GPS, heart rate monitoring, and all-day activity tracking

Save $54 on the Garmin vívoactive 4 Smartwatch with Pulse Ox sensors at Amazon - features body energy monitoring, Spotify compatibility, & 8 days of battery life

Save $50 on the Garmin Venu Smartwatch at Amazon - with blood oxygen monitoring, Garmin Pay, and Spotify compatibility

Save 34% on the Garmin vivomove Smartwatch (Unisex) at Amazon - hybrid smartwatch with wellness monitoring tools, fitness tracking, and smart features

Save 32% on the Garmin Vivosmart 4 Fitness Tracker at Amazon - with Pulse OX and heart rate monitoring, call and text notifications & seven day battery life



More watch deals:



Save up to $72 on a wide selection of watches at the Prime Day sale - check all the latest deals on men’s and women’s wrist watches, smartwatches & luxury watches

Save up to $101 on smartwatches from top brands like Apple Watch, Fitbit, Fossil & Samsung Galaxy Watch - click the link to shop the full range of smartwatches on sale for Prime Day

Save up to 29% on fitness trackers & wearables at the Prime Day sale - save on a wide range of fitness trackers from top brands like Fitbit, Garmin & Letsfit





Interested in more Apple Watch, Garmin, Fitbit, and Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatch and fitness tracker deals? Go to Amazon’s Prime Day sale page to view all the live offers available now.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 discounts are active for a restricted amount of time. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.



A highly anticipated sales event each year, Amazon Prime Day delivers significant discounts on thousands of items from the latest tablets and smart home devices to furniture and big-ticket appliances.



Not yet a member of Amazon Prime? Start your 30-day free trial and unlock the entire Prime Day sale.



On Prime Day, shoppers can find an impressive number of Fitbit, Garmin, Apple Watch, and Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatch and fitness tracker deals on Amazon. When it comes to wearables, this year focused largely on fitness and health.

The new Apple Watch Series 6, for instance, comes with core features from Series 5 like fall detection and ECG monitoring. Apple’s latest smartwatch, however, introduces some firsts in the line, including a native sleep-tracking application and a blood oxygen sensor. The Cupertino-based tech giant also unveiled the Apple Watch SE, a budget-friendly alternative that boasts new pre-loaded workout profiles and an always-on altimeter.



Meanwhile, Fitbit launched the world’s first electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor on a smartwatch with the release of the Fitbit Sense. Fitbit shares the innovative feature is designed to detect changes in a user’s skin temperature, which should prove useful in managing symptoms of anxiety and stress. Samsung’s long-awaited Galaxy Watch 3 also boasts stress monitoring capabilities, although it measures stress based on a user’s heart rate variability.



Garmin’s line of smartwatches also received an upgrade this year. The premium fenix 6 now comes with a Pulse Ox sensor, alongside a new PacePro feature that should offer better guidance to runners. The less expensive Garmin vivoactive 4, on the other hand, includes built-in animated workouts for Pilates, yoga, cardio, and strength training.



More than 175 million items - including groceries, gadgets, and appliances - were purchased by Amazon Prime members during last year’s sale.



In need of some more deals on top smartwatches and fitness trackers from Apple Watch, Fitbit, Garmin, and Samsung Galaxy Watch? Click here to enjoy the full selection of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.





About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)