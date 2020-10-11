Check out all the best early bedding, mattress & bed deals for Prime Day, including all the best discounts on mattress toppers, bed frame & foundation sets, weighted blankets, bed sheets & bedding accessories
Compare the best early bed, mattress & bedding deals for Prime Day, together with the top mattress & box spring set, bed frame, mattress topper, weighted blanket, bed sheet & various bedding set discounts. Find the full selection of deals in the list below.
Best bed & bed frame deals:
Best mattress & mattress topper deals:
Best bedding deals:
Looking for more deals? Click here to shop the full range of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.
Amazon Prime Day discounts last for a restricted time period. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Shoppers can find thousands of discounted items available at Amazon during their Prime Day sale, their highly anticipated shopping event that’s now being held for a sixth consecutive year.
Not yet a member of Amazon Prime? Start your 30-day free trial and get in on the whole Prime Day sale.
Every year Amazon Prime Day offers a large number of deals on mattresses, bed frames, platform beds, mattress toppers & protectors & bedding sets & collections. From mattresses to beds, as well as bedding and accessories, there's no shortage of bedroom furniture and accessories on Amazon.
You can find some of the best mattress brands as well, including Tempur-Pedic, Leesa, GhostBed, Tuft and Needle and other notable mattress brands. Most of them offer a bed in a box delivery system in order to lessen overhead costs and reduce the price of their mattresses. This, in turn, benefits the buyers. The Leesa Original mattress and the GhostBed Classic are some examples of beds that come in a box. Aside from mattresses, they also offer mattress toppers, as well as other accessories like pillows and sheets.
As for bedroom furniture, you can find a lot of bed frames, foundations, adjustable beds and box springs at different price points. Zinus, for instance, has a variety of bed frames and foundations at very affordable prices. For bedding and accessories, weighted blankets and bed sheets are always top-sellers. ZonLi and Waowoo are some of the top-selling brands when it comes to weighted blankets. They offer blankets for both adults and kids, as well as other bedroom accessories.
More than 175 million items – including groceries, gadgets, and appliances – were purchased by Amazon Prime members during last year’s sale.
In need of some more mattress, bed & bedding set & collection deals? Click here to compare the full range of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.
About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)
Consumer Articles
Amazon Prime Day Deals 2020 2.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: