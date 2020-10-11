Save on SSD, internal & external hard drive & computer hardware deals at the early Prime Day sale, together with CPU & GPU discounts



Best SSD & external hard drive deals:

Save up to $120 on internal solid state drives (SSDs) from Seagate, Samsung, SanDisk, Intel & more top brands - check the latest deals on 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB & 2TB SSDs at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save up to 38% on external hard drives from Toshiba, Seagate and more brands - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save $55 on the SK hynix Gold S31 1TB Internal SSD at Amazon - 3D NAND, 2.5 inch SATA III, Up to 560MB/s

Save $50 on the SanDisk SSD PLUS 2TB Internal SSD at Amazon - 2.5 inch SATA III 6 Gb/s, Up to 545 MB/s

Save $120 on the Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe M.2 Internal SSD at Amazon - 4.0 Gen4 PCIe, extreme performance SSD

Save $115 on the WD Black SN750 1TB NVMe Internal SSD at Amazon - Gen3 PCIe, M.2 2280, 3D NAND

Save 30% on the Seagate Game Drive 4TB External Hard Drive at Amazon - experience no lag gaming and full throttle performance, compatible with PS4

Save 38% on the Seagate Backup Plus Slim 2TB External Hard Drive at Amazon - portable HDD, USB 3.0 for PC, laptop and Mac

Save $50 on the Western Digital 6TB WD Black Performance Internal Hard Drive at Amazon - 7200 RPM Class, SATA 6 Gb/s, 256 MB Cache, 3.5"



Best graphics card & processor deals:



Save up to 50% on a wide range of PC hardware at the Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on laptops, desktops, routers, computer accessories, components and storage

Save up to $81 on graphics cards & GPUs at the Prime Day sale - click the link for the latest deals on graphics cards from ASUS, MSI, Gigabyte, EVGA & more top brands

Save up to $145 on CPU processors from top brands like Intel and AMD - at the Prime Day sale

Save $33 on the XFX Radeon RX 570 RS XXX Edition GPU at Amazon - 1286MHz, 8gb GDDR5, DX12 VR ready, dual BIOS, 3xDP, HDMI & DVI

Save $145 on the Intel Core i9-9900K Desktop Processor at Amazon - 8 Cores / 16 Threads; 3.60 GHz up to 5.00 GHz / 16 MB Cache

Save $105 on the Intel Core i7-9700K CPU at Amazon - 8 Cores / 8 Threads; 3.60 GHz up to 4.90 GHz / 12 MB Cache

Save $69 on the AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Unlocked Desktop Processor at Amazon - 12-core, 24-thread; with Wraith Prism LED cooler

Save $81 on the MSI GeForce GTX 1050 TI GAMING X 4G Graphics Card at Amazon - boost clock / base clock - 1392 MHz / 1290 MHz, DirectX 12 ready, gamestream to NVIDIA Shield

Replacing your current hard drive or just adding an SSD to your system is arguably the best cheap hardware upgrade you can do to improve your PC's performance. SSDs are becoming more and more affordable and you can find 1.0TB models for less than a hundred dollars on Amazon. Internal (M.2 and 2.5" variants) and external SSDs are better investments than internal and external hard drives as they are faster and more durable. The difference in performance is substantial.



This year, we've seen the release of the RTX 3000 series graphics card. Performance-wise, they blow the previous RTX 2000 series out of the water. These GPUs are also more affordable than the previous gen.



As for processors, we are still waiting on the new Ryzen 4000/5000 from AMD. While these are rumoured to have significant improvements over the Ryzen 3000 series CPUs, that doesn't mean that a Ryzen 3000 CPU is suddenly weaker. With processors such as the R3 3300X, R5 3600 and the R9 3900X, this line of processors is still the current king when it comes to price and performance.



