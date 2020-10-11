Save on SSD, internal & external hard drive & computer hardware deals at the early Prime Day sale, together with CPU & GPU discounts
Find the latest early hard drive, SSD & PC hardware deals for Amazon Prime Day, featuring all the top internal & external hard drive & SSD savings. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Best SSD & external hard drive deals:
Best graphics card & processor deals:
In need of some more SSD, HDD, GPU & CPU deals? Visit Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 deals page to view all the active discounts available now.
Prime Day 2020 offers run for a restricted amount of time. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Prime Day 2020 is a two-day sales event run by Amazon, during which they offer impressive discounts and savings across many items, including their own Amazon devices.
Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and make the most of all the best Prime Day deals.
Prime Day is the best time to buy graphics cards, processors & SSDs as there are a bunch of good offers and deals available.
Replacing your current hard drive or just adding an SSD to your system is arguably the best cheap hardware upgrade you can do to improve your PC's performance. SSDs are becoming more and more affordable and you can find 1.0TB models for less than a hundred dollars on Amazon. Internal (M.2 and 2.5" variants) and external SSDs are better investments than internal and external hard drives as they are faster and more durable. The difference in performance is substantial.
This year, we've seen the release of the RTX 3000 series graphics card. Performance-wise, they blow the previous RTX 2000 series out of the water. These GPUs are also more affordable than the previous gen.
As for processors, we are still waiting on the new Ryzen 4000/5000 from AMD. While these are rumoured to have significant improvements over the Ryzen 3000 series CPUs, that doesn't mean that a Ryzen 3000 CPU is suddenly weaker. With processors such as the R3 3300X, R5 3600 and the R9 3900X, this line of processors is still the current king when it comes to price and performance.
Prime members worldwide purchased more than 175 million items during last year’s sale, ranging from smart devices to groceries.
Want some more deals on PC hardware & storage devices? Click here to access the entire selection of active deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.
