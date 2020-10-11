St. Petersburg, FL, Oct. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new healthy metabolism support supplement by Meticore is becoming a game changer in the weight loss industry due to its unique formula for targeting low core body temperature, found to be one of the real root causes to weight gain and poor metabolism.

As many of our regular readers may be well aware of, the human body normally maintains an average temperature of around 36.5 and 37.4°C. In this regard, the term ‘core body temperature’ (CBT) refers to the temperature of the body's internal organs at any given time. However, due to the fast-paced nature of most jobs today, the CBT quotient of most adult men and women across the globe currently lays at dangerously lower levels.

From a medical standpoint, it is worth noting that anytime the body’s core temperature fluctuates wildly, it can lead to a number of medical problems such as sweating, flushing, tachycardia, fatigue, lightheadedness, etc. Not only that, but low CBT can also result in one’s metabolic system becoming weaker. Poor metabolism results in an individual falling sick since it has a direct effect on the person’s immune system.

Meticore is a natural metabolic enhancer that comes packed with a proprietary blend of six efficacious herbal nutrients. Each of the added components is totally natural, clinically backed, and non-habit-forming in nature. There are new consumer review updates on the Meticore weight loss pills that are worthy of researching and reading below.

Also, as per the manufacturer, a number of recent research trials have shown that low CBT can cause a person to gain weight for no reason. Not only that, it can also have a direct effect on the body’s ability to process complex fats and carbohydrates efficiently, thus leading to increased fat deposition. Let's take a look at the popular Meticore supplement to see what is in inside the formula and why the healthy metabolism boosting ingredients are at the center of attention on whether or not this product's effectiveness is legit.

A Closer look at Meticore

In its most basic sense, Meticore can be thought of as a health optimizing product that has been made using natural ingredients that have clinically tested for their efficacy and long-term potency. Some of the core aspects of the supplement include:

(i) Vegetarian: All of the active ingredients that are contained in the product are vegetarian and do not contain any allergens (even in trace amounts). Furthermore, Meticore is totally free of any unwanted binders, fillers, or other unwanted chemical derivatives.

(ii) Stimulant Free: Most metabolic enhancers that are available in the market today come packed with various stimulants such as caffeine. However, Meticore is totally natural and does not supply our body with any foreign agents that may be harmful in nature.

(iii) GMO-Free: Another underrated facet of Meticore is that it has been manufactured using natural ingredients that are totally free of any genetically modified organisms (GMOs). Not only that,it is also worth mentioning that the supplement in ‘non-tolerance forming’.

(iv) Quality: Each bottle of this supplement is produced in the USA that too in facilities that have been approved by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration of America). Not only that, the production units also adhere to the guidelines that have been laid out by the GMP.

What Does Meticore Contain?

Each serving of Meticore comes with a proprietary blend of six specially selected ingredients that have been found to synergistically work together to help fire up the body’s natural metabolic system — thus allowing for a wide array of physical and mental benefits such as increased energy, enhanced vitality, faster weight loss, etc.

Irvingia gabonensis

As some of our readers may be aware of, Irvingia Gabonensis is a species of African mango trees that are rich in protein and fats. Traditionally, the seeds of the plant have been used by many indigenous African tribes for medicinal purposes such as weight loss, diabetes control, etc. Not only that, the fruit is also useful for things like:

Lowering one’s cholesterol levels

Reducing one’s unhealthy triglyceride accumulations that may have gathered within our circulatory channels.

Controlling one’s insulin levels, thereby allowing users to manage their diabetes in a much more efficient manner.

It is also worth mentioning that the seeds of Irvingia Gabonensis contain amazing volumes of soluble fiber, that can help promote healthy digestion and can even lead to a reduction in one’s appetite. Last but not least, a recent study has also shown that African Mango can help reduce unhealthy blood lipid levels in obese individuals, thus allowing them to lose weight in a sustained, efficient manner.

Marine carotenoid fucoxanthin

Marine fucoxanthin is an active ingredient that is derived from brown seaweeds that possess amazing biological properties. To be a bit more specific, fucoxanthin has the potential to maximize one’s innate mental and physical health by speeding up an individual’s metabolism, thus allowing the person to lose fat in a quick and efficient manner.

Also, it is worth pointing out that some recent animal studies have pointed to the fact that regular intake of purified fucoxanthin has the potential to prevent the growth of fat tissue as well as reduce one’s abdominal grease. However, an uncontrolled intake of seaweed can lead to blood thinning and can even cause users to feel weak and nauseous.

Moringa Oleifera

Moringa Oleifera is a fast-growing tree that is commonly found across India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. When taken on a regular basis, the active ingredient in the natural extract acts as an extremely efficacious antioxidant that can help maximize the body’s ability to perform at a high level on a daily basis.

Some of the other medicinal benefits of Moringa include:

Reduced swelling and inflammation

Increase in one’s sex drive and libido in general

Helps mitigate issues related to muscle spasms

Helps bolster the user’s native immunity levels by increasing his/her innate metabolic capacity.

A lot of people have started to make use of the supplement n a liquid form as a nutritional supplement/tonic.

Recent studies have alluded to the fact that Moringa also possesses amazing diuretic properties. As a result of this, the natural extract is able to optimize the functional capacity of one’s heart and circulatory organs.

Last but not least, it worth noting that leaves obtained from the Moringa plant can increase the ease with which the body is able to absorb vital nutrients and minerals that are present in our daily food items.

Curcumin

As many of our regular readers may be aware of, curcumin is the core active ingredient that is contained in the Turmeric plant. From a compositional standpoint, curcumin is a bright yellow chemical that is produced by plants that belong to the ginger family. It is great to see Meticore ingredients include turmeric and curcumin as it is one of the most popular ingredients in the world for providing a wide ranging of benefits.

Even though popular in the east for centuries as a potent medicinal agent, the plant has only recently started to gain mainstream traction around the west. Thanks to its increased popularity, there are now a number of companies using curcumin in herbal supplements, cosmetic products, flavoring agents, etc.

In terms of the benefits that Curcumin provides, one can see that the nutrient is able to help users with:

A range of inflammatory issues associated with the body’s muscles and tissues.

Helps bolster the human immune system by maximizing the efficacy of our neurotransmitters.

Recent studies have shown that curcumin has the ability to litigate a number of bone and joint-related issues such as osteoarthritis.

Clinical data claims that regular use of curcumin can help in curing mental conditions such as depression, anxiety, stress, etc.

By maximizing the operational capacity of one’s metabolic system, curcumin is able to reduce a person’s unhealthy cholesterol levels.

Also, while daily intake of turmeric is quite normal, high doses are not recommended since data released by the World Health Organization (WHO) claims that the active ingredient should never be taken in quantities more than 1.4 mg per pound. Lastly, curcumin has also been found to be a potent aphrodisiac that works equally well with men as well as women’s bodies.

Ginger

The ginger plant is commonly used as a spice as well as medicine across Asia. It is a herbaceous perennial plant that can grow up to one meter in height. From a medicinal standpoint, ginger possesses a number of amazing qualities such as:

Antioxidant content: Each molecule of this plant comes loaded with efficacious antioxidants that can not only help prevent the buildup of stress in one’s body but also prevent damage to our DNA.

Daily intake of ginger has been clinically shown to boost one’s native immunity levels. Not only that, when used as part of one’s daily dietary regime, the extract can help ward off a number of chronic ailments such as high blood pressure, heart disease.

An underrated aspect of ginger is its ability to not only maximize the operational capacity of one’s lungs but it also helps purify the skin and promote healthy aging.

Can promote weight loss as well as prevent issues that commonly arise as a result of menstrual cramps in women.

Ginger can help with intense headaches and can even alleviate a number of symptoms related to arthritis.

Other potential benefits include improved brain function, reduced chances of developing cancer, enhanced digestive capacity, reduced nausea-related symptoms.

Bitter Orange

Scientifically referred to as Citrus Aurantium, bitter orange has been found to possess a wide array of amazing medicinal properties. For starters, it is amazing for weight loss purposes, since it is able to fire up the human metabolic system almost instantly. Not only that, it is highly useful in alleviating problems like digestive inconsistency, nasal congestion, and chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). Other beneficial aspects of Bitter Orange include:

Anti Fungal Properties: A highly underrated facet of the fruit extract is its ability to cure a number of skin problems such as ringworm,

It aids in the faster healing of wounds. Not only that, it is also useful in promoting healthy insulin levels (thus allowing for the prevention of various diabetes-related problems).

Where to Buy Meticore?

The easiest and most convenient way of making a purchase is via the official company website — i.e. https://mymeticore.com.

At press time, there are three purchase options available for users to choose from:

One bottle (a single month’s supply) is available for a base price of $59. Requires users to pay an additional shipping and handling charge.

Three bottles are available for $147

Six bottles are available for $234

All purchases come with a sixty-day money-back guarantee. Payments can be facilitated via a host of safe and secure avenues such as PayPal, Mastercard, Visa, AMEX, JCB, and Discover.

Is Meticore Legit or Are Meticore Pills a Scam?

Meticore is a new weight loss supplement aimed to add advanced metabolism boosting ingredients into a user's daily health regimen. When analyzing the Meticore scam potential, there are two tips to follow for ensuring proper paths of buying at the best rate and getting the right supplement for your dental health and oral care needs. By reviewing Meticore, there is understandably the question of whether or not the effectiveness of Meticore weight loss diet pills work to target low core body temperature and boost metabolic function for optimal weight management, but then there is also the schemers and fake Amazon listings to beware of as a consumer. Given the face that Meticore can only be purchased at the official website of MyMeticore.com, and it is a risk-free 60-day moneyback guarantee policy in place for all refunds and return requests, Meticore is well worth a shot at helping the body restore metabolic and hormonal imbalances naturally. The very compelling Meticore video on the official website is very entertaining and educational, even enlightening in some areas about the key specifics of why Meticore actually works in comparison to hundreds of other cheap diet pills. It is easy to avoid being scammed by fake Meticore pills by simply watching and ordering directly from the official website to avoid any hassles or hiccups and also protects every order for 2 month refund phase.

Final Verdict

Meticore is made for those struggling with getting ahead of weight management and are still wanting to be proactive about optimizing whole body health. By targeting the real root causes of weight gain, in low core body temperatures, Meticore works to enhance and accelerate metabolic function to help overcome age-related metabolism slowdown. The presenter of Meticore goes into great detail explaining the 100% all natural, vegetarian-friendly, non-GMO, zero stimulant, non tolerance forming pills are made in an FDA-inspected facility with cGMP certifications abiding by the most strict, sterile and precise standards. The risk-free 2 month refund policy allows users to try for a full 60 days to get an idea of just how effective Meticore weight loss pills can be or simply get the purchase price back in full.

The official website even says there have been thousands of customers already and none have reported side effects given the simple yet powerful ingredients in Meticore outlined above. All in all, Meticore is not a cure-all supplement. But neither is doing more back breaking exercises or dietary restricting practices if hormonal imbalances and metabolic slowdown persists. By having them all work together, and staying the course with proper productive movements (stretching and working out), and a healthy nutrient-dense diet, there is no reason why Meticore can't help supplement and even enhance all the promoted benefits this unique formula carries. Be sure to visit the official website at MyMeticore.com to order directly from the official website for the best pricing found online.

