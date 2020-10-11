Melbourne, Oct. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poly Global strides ahead with its targeted strategy optimising transformative communities reflected by its two commercial and residential developments within Richmond, Melbourne’s, iconic Bridge Road precinct.

Committed to fostering a beautiful life, Poly Global is working closely with Yarra City Council and the local community to meet opportunities for innovation in tandem with future market demands.

Predominately populated by top-tier professionals and young families, Poly Global Senior Asset Manager Ronnie Moe said the company anticipates the recent flexible working evolution will amplify the area appeal in both the residential and commercial markets.

“The collective makeover of Bridge Road, comprising commercial, residential, retail and hospitality developments and refurbishments, is a mass appeal to residents and tenants looking for a revived, holistic lifestyle, nearby the luxuries of the CBD. As the working culture evolves into both a more flexible framework for employees, and more top-tier businesses seek high-end inner-fringe office locations to attract leading talent that increasingly prioritise living and working in closer proximity than ever before, we anticipate market demand in the area will continue to explode in the coming years,” he said.

Located within walking distance to Melbourne’s most popular entertainment precinct; consisting, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Rod Laver Arena, and Melbourne, Olympic and AAMI Parks, the iconic Bridge Road precinct has evolved into one of Melbourne’s most diverse hospitality strips in the Melbourne community.

The 10-minute tram, train or car commute, combined with cyclists Yarra Rail Trail quickly connecting residents and professionals to nearby Melbourne CBD and coveted surrounds has led the attraction to the area, with Richmond consecutively awarded Best Suburb to Live in Melbourne year-after-year.

The proposed commercial project atop of Richmond Hill, hosts direct Tram access for Trams 48 & 75, and is easily accessible via Richmond and West Richmond Station. While residential development, Lily Garden by Poly, is within 5 minutes walking distance to Trams 48 & 75 and 12 & 109, on Bridge Road and Victoria Street respectively.

With the Development Application underway, the commercial project located at 150-152 Bridge Road and 195 Lennox Street, includes a six-storey office building with an NLA circa 11,000sqm. Residential project, Lily Garden by Poly, will consist of four separate buildings, ranging between 3-7 storeys, and approximately 160 dwellings, including 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and townhouses with access of up to five common landscaped areas.

