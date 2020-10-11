The RangeXTD Wi-Fi Booster is priced between $35 and $50 per unit, depending how many you buy.See price chart below.

Clifton, NJ, Oct. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many homes have poor wireless internet. Today, a device called RangeXTD aims to fix that.

RangeXTD is a small electronic device that extends wireless internet speed and coverage. Just plug the device into an outlet, connect it to your wireless network, then boost WI-Fi speed and coverage instantly.

The device works similar to other Wi-Fi extenders and boosters: it relays your wireless internet signal to new areas of your home. If you have a larger home, then a single wireless router may not provide sufficient coverage. RangeXTD helps your wireless router extend coverage, giving you faster internet in every corner of your home.

Many people install RangeXTD in a ‘dead zone’ of their home. You might struggle to get Wi-Fi in your basement, attic, garage, or backyard, for example. If you’re tired of dropping signals, then RangeXTD can help.

One of the unique things about RangeXTD is that you can extend Wi-Fi even further by buying multiple units. Like other Wi-Fi boosters, RangeXTD works in a complementary way. When you have multiple RangeXTD boosters, you get a ‘network effect’, bouncing wireless internet signals throughout your home.

For customers wanting to buy multiple RangeXTD boosters, the company now offers a special discount. Each RangeXTD booster is typically priced at around $50, although you can buy multiple units to drop the price as low as $35 apiece.

To be clear, RangeXTD will not increase the speed of your internet beyond what your ISP currently provides; however, the device can increase wireless internet coverage in areas of your home poorly covered by your wireless router. When you have poor network coverage, speeds can suffer. RangeXTD aims to fix that, increasing speeds and coverage.

How RangeXTD Wi-Fi Booster Works?

The RangeXTD Wi-Fi Booster works similar to other wireless internet boosters available today. Here’s how the unit claims to work:

Step 1) Plug RangeXTD into any ordinary electrical outlet

Plug RangeXTD into any ordinary electrical outlet Step 2) Connect RangeXTD to your wireless internet by tapping the WPS button on your wireless router and on the RangeXTD

Connect RangeXTD to your wireless internet by tapping the WPS button on your wireless router and on the RangeXTD Step 3) Enjoy faster internet speeds and better coverage throughout your home

Ideally, you’ll install RangeXTD in an area of your home with poor wireless internet coverage. You need at least a medium-strength signal to ensure RangeXTD works. However, once RangeXTD connects to the network, it should distribute 5 bars of coverage all around the area. Some install multiple units to eliminate multiple dead zones. Some larger homes require multiple Wi-Fi boosters.

The makers of RangeXTD claim their unit can provide all of the following benefits:

Faster speeds for better online gaming, streaming, video playback, video calls, and more

Easy installation regardless of your tech skills

Universal compatibility – as long as you have an electrical outlet and a wireless network, RangeXTD should work as advertised

Simple, self-contained unit with no antennas or complex communication equipment

Improves Wi-Fi without needing to pay more money to your internet provider

Overall, RangeXTD could be a smart investment for homeowners who want better internet coverage. Many homes have one or two rooms with poor coverage. That could mean worse internet speeds and frequently-dropped connections. Sure, you could move your wireless router – but that often means another area of your home gets poor coverage instead. With RangeXTD, you get maximum coverage throughout your home at an affordable price.

RangeXTD Pricing

The RangeXTD Wi-Fi Booster is priced between $35 and $50 per unit, depending how many you buy.

Here’s how pricing breaks down:

RangeXTD

1 Booster: $49.95 + $8.95 Shipping

$49.95 + $8.95 Shipping 2 Boosters: $99.90 + $9.95 Shipping

$99.90 + $9.95 Shipping 3 Boosters: $112.39 + $10.95 Shipping

$112.39 + $10.95 Shipping 4 Boosters: $149.95 + $11.95 Shipping

The RangeXTD sales page lets you select your desired type of electrical outlet (US, EU, AU, or UK).

All purchases come with a 30 day refund policy, although it only seems to apply on unopened, unused RangeXTD purchases in their original packaging. You can request a refund by contacting support@buyrangextd.com

The RangeXTD Wi-Fi Booster is exclusively available online today. To increase internet speeds and wireless network coverage, buy the RangeXTD Wi-Fi Booster today.

