Being one of the largest manufacturers, exporters, and garments suppliers of Vietnam, Dony is reaching the new horizons of sales PPE in American and Europe - which were unprecedented in the past.

Being one of the largest manufacturers, exporters, and garments suppliers of Vietnam, Dony is reaching the new horizons of sales PPE in American and Europe - which were unprecedented in the past.

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam,, Oct. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dony is supplying COVID Face Masks / Cloth Face Coverings, Disposable Medical Coverall, and SMS Surgical Isolation Gown to the USA & Europe. Being one of the largest manufacturers, exporters, and garments suppliers of Vietnam, Dony is reaching the new horizons of sales in the U.S and Europe - which were unprecedented in the past.





Having passed the stringent standards of the world such as ISO, CE, FDA, TUV Reach, DGA other certification to export to difficult markets like the USA, Dony Garment Factory is leading the Vietnamese Clothing Factories with its aggressive and revolutionary sales policies to capture those tough markets which were earlier dominated by China.

The Company has reached the capacity of producing up to “a Quarter-Million’ high-quality reusable cloth face mask in a single day.

Video about Dony Mask - www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmcXNj569lA



The company has already created a buzz in the U.S.A market with-its one of the Safest COVID Face Masks and now staggering its competitors by producing a high-quality and comfortable kit of Personal Protective Equipment (Disposable Medical Coverall and SMS Isolation Gown).

The unmatchable quality, competitive price, super-fast delivery and keeping its commitment are the secrets behind the success of Dony in the International Market in general and the USA in particular.

The company has already reached 5 continents (Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and Africa) and more than 25 countries around the globe, viz— the USA, France, KSA, Belgium, Singapore, Germany, Hong Kong, Macao, Malaysia, Jodan, South Africa, Finland, Greece, Denmark, Canada, Egypt, Japan, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Romania, Portugal, Australia.

Dony Mask in the U.S.A

The market of the U.S.A is different from the rest of the world because of the very high-quality standards and preference for speedy delivery. Exporting clothing to the USA is 'not everybody's cup of tea'.

Dony has proved its potential by clearing all the strict quality tests and meeting the deadlines which are the key factors behind the company's success in the USA market. The company is supplying its products to all the major states of the USA at Factory Price.

List of the States of USA where Dony is Supplying its Reusable Antivirus Cloth Face Mask and PPE

Texas

New Carolina

Missouri

Oregon

New York

New Jersey

Maryland

Kentucky

Florida

Virginia

Wisconsin

Oklahoma

Illinois

Washington, DC

Minnesota

Purr to Rico

Pennsylvania

Massachusetts

Colorado

Connecticut

Ohio

Arizona

Alabama

Lowa

Georgia

Indiana

South Carolina

Mississippi

Michigan

Tennessee

Louisiana

Arkansas

“We did a search on Alibaba for cloth masks for a non-china product and we were impressed with the Dony Mask.

I like Dony because they communicate and deliver the product on time, the type of pandemic will not leave soon and people need to live with this situation.

Vietnam companies have great potential because of China and US relationships in trade and tariffs and not as stable. This is a good reason, traders will look for alternative skill labor forces like in Vietnam.”

- Al Evan – CEO - Security Pro USA

Donation of Face Masks to the USA

Dony Garment Company and other Vietnamese enterprises have donated medical supplies to the US”s people on 5th June 2020.

At the Ceremony of Offering Medical Materials to the United States, Dony presented 100,000 antibacterial face masks worth more than VND 10.5 billion.





McDaniel Kritenbrink, the U.S. ambassador in Vietnam has extended his heartfelt gratitude and confirmed that Operation USA Organization which is based in Los Angeles, USA will distribute these medical supplies to needed places such as California, New York, etc.

Dony COVID Cloth Face Mask

The three-layered anti-bacterial, washable, Cloth Face mask provides 360-degree protection against viruses, bacteria, dust, droplets, and other agents. The mask kills 99.9% of bacteria. Comes in the E.O. sterilized packaging to ensure maximum hygiene which makes the mask ready to wear directly out of the packaging since the E.O. gas destroys all kinds of bacteria and viruses by penetrating the tiniest pathways.

The mask has passed the most stringent quality standard throughout the world such as CE, FDA, TUV, REACH, ISO etc.

The mask comes with an indicator strip that indicates if the mask is appropriately sterilized and a Dony logo that reflects the authenticity of the product. Meeting every set standard of the quality and the habit of keeping their commitment is the force behind Dony's success in the demanding market like the USA.

The company is already supplying Masks globally by wholesale, bulk and branded (Custom Logo / Label / OEM - ODM).



Features & Benefits

● Dony Cloth Face Mask is made of thin, soft and very light, washable fabric with Perfect fit and organic cotton loops that makes it super comfortable to wear all day and on all occasions.

● The 3D tailoring, Non-valve, breathable fabric, U.V and V-Shape nose support add extra style, comfort and protection to the mask.

● E.O. sterilisation

● Indicating strip and DONY's Logo to make sure that you get properly sterilized and 100% original products.

● Eco-Friendly Saves 85% v/s Disposable masks

● 100% Money-Back Guarantee on not keeping the promise.

Certifications

● FDA

● ISL 9001:2005

● C.E.

● TUV REACH

● DGA

● Intertek Global Certificate

● TGA

● Aseptic Infection Certificate

● SASO

Price policy

Free sample - trial order - bulk wholesale - branded (custom logo - label, OEM, ODM) - Distribution Partner - Exclusive partner.

Dony's Commitments

Product quality: Dony is committed to offering 100% sterilized masks. If germs are found, we will take full responsibility.

On-time delivery with high-quality products: Provide a 100% money refund if Dony does not follow this commitment.

Disposable Medical Coverall

The Dony Protective Coverall is carefully designed to provide All-Round protection. Made of waterproof fabric that doesn't permit the movement of blood, blood fluids, secretion, infectious pathogens, and other agents through it. The 'Siamese Hooded' design with elastic opening guards the face against the tiniest droplets. The lightweight breathable fabrics along with elastic cuffs and elastic waist make the clothing extremely comfortable to wear.

Highlights



● Powerful Shield.

● Siamese Hooded

● Zipper and Door

● Elastic waist

● Elastic Cuffs

● Breathable Material

● Lightweight

● Shoe Cover

SMS Surgical Isolation Gown

Dony has made SMS Surgical Isolation Gown with an intention to provide you with an affordable product which can be quickly worn keeping in view your needs to meet scarcity time, ease of operation and budget constraint.

The Isolation gown protects your workforce against all kinds of dangers such as water droplets, blood, blood-pathogens, and microbial agents. The gown is made of very soft, lightweight and breathable material which makes it really comfortable to wear. The easy-to-tie safety belt allows you to wear and remove it quickly.

Features and Benefits

● Quick All-round protection: saves from all kinds of germs and harmful substances.

● Universal fit: you won't need to worry about the size

● Breathable fabric: keeps the body cool

● Comfortable: can be worn for long hours

● Soft: does not irritate the skin

● Lightweight: helps you to avoid fatigue

● Zipper and Door: for dual protection

Question & Answer with Mr Henry Pham, CEO, Dony Garment Company Ltd.



Question: What made you enter into a tough market like the USA?

Reply- This year, we have found that many international buyers are seeking new suppliers based in nations outside of China to purchase many goods and products, including medical equipment and PPE.

At Dony Garment, we are proud to welcome international customers, especially those based in Japan, the Middle East, and the United States, to discover our professional line of products which are manufactured in our factory in Vietnam, especially our new protective clothing items for COVID-19. We guarantee our products are of the highest quality, an affordable cost, and easy to transport across the world.

Question: Why did you choose to manufacture COVID Face Mask and Personal Protective clothing since your main niches are dress wear, sportswear and casual wear?

Reply- We at DONY, have long recognised the need to adapt to the pandemic and use our expertise to meet the needs of medical professionals around the world,

We’re proud to have supported many countries’ healthcare systems with our high-quality protective face masks and medical clothing.

The time is right for a better kind of face mask, and Viet Nam is the right country to provide it.

Question: How will you sustain and progress in the market which is dominated by Chinese manufacturers, who adopt very aggressive pricing and have an efficient network of transmission of goods and services?

Reply- In the past, the world turned to China when it needed massive quantities of consumer products. The COVID-19 pandemic changed that a bit and the ongoing trade war between China and the US had inhibited Chinese production of PPE even more.

Other countries have been catching up to China’s manufacturing capacity: we can now produce nearly a quarter-million DONY Masks a day when needed. We do it with a degree of precision and quality control that larger Chinese manufacturers can’t match, and with the same low overhead, government support, and access to global shipping channels that China is known for.

Question: How will you maintain the quality of your products under the pressure of constant demand for lowering the price from the wholesalers? Any plans to compromise with the quality?

Reply- We’ve had requests to lower our wholesale price by cutting corners on QC and in-package sterilization, and we’ve refused to honour each of those requests. We produce the best mass-market face mask available today, and we will continue to do so.

What Customers Say About Dony

“Dony Mask shared to us through a sister company in Europe and I was interested about the idea of cloth mask reusable, washable, anti-splash and anti-bacterial to promote and sell to the middle east and gulf area as we have 15 years experience selling this region and have good access to different distributors and business partners.

Dony is committed, fulfilling on time and customer concentric.

I will continue business with Dony. We have a shared vision and strategic partnership agreement, the Mask is needed for other industries in regular daily use even after pandemic ended and will start to find opportunities for other Dony products.

Our experience with Dony is good and encouraged us to search the possibility to deal with other Vietnamese companies of trusted reputation in other business angles and categories.” - Mohamed Eiwida Pharmacist, MBA - General Manager - Egylava s. r. o.

“Toop Sports is a sporting goods company in the U.S. and supplies uniforms to different organizations. That is why we need to work with garment shop factories.



We found out about DONY through a friend - introduced us to Henry from Dony Garment. Henry was a very honest, flexible, and hard-working person, that's why we trusted him and started to do business with him.

Since we have done business with DONY, and we have built a trust between us, DONY offered Toop Sports to distribute and sell their face masks in the United States market. This was a great opportunity for Toop Sports to diversify its business and expand to more than just sporting goods.

Toop Sports also has friends in various markets to help us spread our masks. This way, because the demand is high right now, we can sell many face masks in various markets.

With DONY's help and great cooperation, we can continue to produce, ship out, and sell face masks.

We will continue to do business with DONY after the pandemic.” - Razz Yayapour - Toop Sports Inc.

Know Dony Garment Factory

Established in 2009, the Dony Garment Company, a subsidiary of Dony International Corporation - based manufacturer of workwear and casual clothing. One of the largest manufacturers in Vietnam for making uniforms, workwear and casual fashion. In 2020, DONY responded to the Covid-19 crisis by pivoting its activity to the manufacture of PPE and exported around the world including to America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

Dony strictly follows the International guidelines for textile manufacturing to take care of the health of people and to ensure swift operations, like ISO, Intertek, C.E, TUV REACH, FDA,….

What Will You Get by Becoming Dony's Partner

The benefits from a become exclusive distributor with Dony Mask:

● Being the only representative of Dony to sell DONY masks on the exclusive territory.

● Being offered a preferential policy of best prices and priority production order.

● Getting great support of the sales and production team.

● Dony transfers all customers related to the area of the agent management representative.

● Posting information, photos, ... on the official website of Dony.

● Free sample making (logo, label, packaging) according to customers' requirements.

● Being supported for papers and certificates at the request of customers

● Being under a proprietary protection policy for customers.

● Media supported by Dony on domestic and foreign channels.

Dony Mask has Exclusive Distributors in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE.

For more information about Dony Garment’s PPE products, visit https://garment.dony.vn/

Contact: Henry Pham +84985310123

##KISSPR.COM PRESS RELEASE NEWS DISCLAIMER ###

This news has been published for the above source. Kiss PR Brand Story Press Release News Desk was not involved in the creation of this content. KISS PR and its distribution partners are not directly or indirectly responsible for any claims made in the above statements. Contact the vendor of the product directly. KISS PR Brand Story Press Release Service

Attachment