Prime Day 2020 experts have tracked the latest early deals for teachers and essential school supply deals for Amazon Prime Day, including all the best offers on tablets, headsets, and laptops that a college student would need. Links to the best deals are listed below.



Best school supply deals:





Save up to 55% on a wide range of school supplies at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on classroom organizers, stationery & craft supplies

Save 49% on the Back-to-School Supplies Bundle at Amazon - a bundle of Elementary school essentials perfect for students from Grades 1 to 4

Save 48% on the Bankers Box Eight Compartment Literature Sorter at Amazon - letter-size literature sorter for organizing teachers’ & students’ files

Save 35% on the Classroom Keepers Mailbox at Amazon - up to 30-slot organizer for teachers’ materials & students’ work

Save 26% on Rolling Storage Cart and Organizers at Amazon - includes 12 semi-transparent plastic storage drawers for storing teachers’ and students’ school supplies, crafts & more

Save $68 on the Canon PIXMA G4210 Wireless Printer at Amazon - all-in-one supertank printer with copier, scanner, fax & mobile printing through Air Print Support

Save 46% on the Furinno 3-tier Adjustable Shelf Bookcase at Amazon - stylish, minimalist bookshelf great for use at home, office or college dorms

Save 37% on the Furinno Simplistic Computer Desk at Amazon - top-selling A-frame desk with extra storage space & a raised top shelf great for college dorms & home offices

Save $44 on the Bestier 5- Inch Computer Desk with Shelves at Amazon - spacious writing/computer desk w/ plenty of storage space

Check out the full range of deals for teachers - click the link for the latest prices on classroom essentials



Best college student deals:



Save up to 55% on college essentials at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on college stationery, laptops, backpacks and more back-to-school essentials

Save up to 46% on a wide range of student deals - save on student laptops, backpacks and stationery

Save 36% on the Vohler Laptop Backpack at Amazon - water-resistant laptop backpack with USB charging port, great for college students or teachers who are always on the go

Save on the latest Apple iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Air & iPad mini tablets - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save up to 35% on a wide range of tablets - click the link for the latest prices on top-rated Android tablets & iPads at the Amazon Prime Day sale





Looking for more deals on school supply & teaching essentials deals for teachers? We recommend checking Amazon’s Prime Day page to compare the full selection of active offers at the moment.



Prime Day 2020 is a two-day sales event run by Amazon, during which they offer impressive discounts and savings across many items, including their own Amazon devices.



Not yet a member of Amazon Prime? Start your 30-day free trial now and gain access to all the best Prime Day deals.



A wide selection of student learning accessories and gadgets for teachers and students in college can be purchased with considerable savings during Prime Day.

Teachers, students, and families who are looking to create virtual learning spaces at home should take advantage of Amazon’s school supply deals. While planners, laminating machines, and cutting machines may still be popular school supply deals for teachers, devices and remote learning accessories have become essentials well.This year, laptops, tablets, HD webcams, noise-canceling headphones, office chairs, and computer desks have joined the list of the top school supply deals for teachers and students.



Meanwhile, college students who need a laptop or tablet for note-taking at school or doing light computing tasks can find deals on MacBooks, iPads, 2-in-1 laptops, and Chromebooks. College students who need a high-performance device that doesn’t carry the steep price tag of MacBook Pros can opt for a Microsoft Surface, Dell XPS, or HP Pavilion laptop instead.



Normally set in July each year to celebrate Amazon’s founding, this year’s Prime Day shopping event is starting much later and falling closer to the Black Friday sales season.



Looking for more deals for teachers and student school supply deals? Click here to browse the full range of active deals on the Amazon Prime Day sale page.





