The best early power tool & garden tool deals for Prime Day, featuring savings on lawn mowers, leaf blowers, snow blowers, Dewalt generators, & more tools for the garden & patio.
Amazon Prime Day 2020 researchers are rating the top early garden & power tool deals for Prime Day, together with offers on Dewalt generators, cordless leaf blowers, battery-powered snow blowers, electric & manual lawn mowers, & many more. Find the latest deals using the links below.
Best tools deals:
Best DeWalt deals:
Best lawn mower & trimmer deals:
Best leaf blower & snow blower deals:
Best patio & garden deals:
Interested in more garden tool & power tool deals? Visit Amazon’s Prime Day page for the entire selection of live offers at the moment.
Amazon Prime Day savings are active for a short period of time. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Amazon’s Prime Day sale is a two-day shopping event where Prime members can take advantage of deep discounts on thousands of items including gadgets, home appliances, and the latest trends in fashion.
Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and make the most of all the best Prime Day deals.
Every year Amazon Prime Day offers a large number of deals on cordless leaf blowers, battery-powered snow blowers, Dewalt generators, garden tools, manual lawn mowers, & more tools useful for the patio.
DeWalt’s Sliding Compound Miter Saw is one of the top-rated tools on Amazon. Featuring a powerful 15 amp 3,800 RPM motor, the DeWalt saw also offers adjustment-free cut line indication as well as an efficient dust-collection system. Other popular power tools from DeWalt include the DCBL722P1 blower and the 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Driver Kit.
When it comes to gardening, Greenworks is one of the top brands. Its 16-inch corded electric lawn mower, in particular, is equipped with a 10 AMP and 2-in-1 mulching and rear discharge capabilities that should manage most home patios and gardens quite easily. A cordless model is also available and runs on 1-4Ah batteries.
Meanwhile, DuroMax, Generac, and Westinghouse are solid options for home generators. Westinghouse offers several models depending on wattage needs, with the WGen9500 being its best-selling variant. DuroMax, on the other hand, is a go-to for its Dual Fuel Electric Start portable generator. But if minimal noise performance is your preference, then Generac’s portable inverter generators are some of the quietest in the market. Prime Day 2019 was Amazon’s largest shopping event ever, with more than a million deals offered exclusively to Amazon Prime members.
Interested in more deals on tools for the garden and patio? Click here to enjoy the full selection of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)
The Consumer Post
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Deals 8.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: