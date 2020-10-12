The latest early electronics, tech, and gadget deals for Amazon Prime Day, including deals on the latest tech gear, gadget, & home, business, & car electronics





Here’s a guide to the latest early gadget, tech, and electronics deals for Prime Day, together with all the latest deals on kitchen electronics, smart home tech devices, and the latest gadgets from brands like Apple, Samsung, Sony, and Google. View the best deals listed below.



Best electronics, tech & gadget deals:

Save up to 65% on a wide range of tech & gadgets at the Amazon Prime Day sale - access all the best deals on the latest tablets, smartwatches, headphones & electronics

Save up to 57% on electronics at the Amazon Prime Day sale - save on laptops, tablets, smart TVs, cell phones & home audio gear

Save up to $119 on WiFi routers at the Prime Day sale - save on smart WiFi & mesh WiFi systems from top brands including Netgear, Asus, Linksys and eero

Save up to $120 on internal solid state drives (SSDs) from Seagate, Samsung, SanDisk, Intel & more top brands - check the latest deals on 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB & 2TB SSDs at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save $30 on the Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle at Amazon - features a 7-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display and includes natural leather cover, available with 8GB & 32GB storage

Save $20 on the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle at Amazon - the lightest, thinnest Kindle Paperwhite e-reader, Wi-Fi enabled, waterproof and includes leather cover

Save up to 35% on a wide range of tablets - click the link for the latest prices on top-rated Android tablets & iPads at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save 60% on the JBL CLUB6520 300W Coaxial Car Audio Speakers at Amazon - 6.5-inch durable polypropylene woofers with 150W peak and 50W RMS

Save 32% on the Garmin Drive 51 GPS Navigator System at Amazon - with lifetime maps, spoken turn-by-turn directions, direct access, GPS driver alerts, TripAdvisor and Foursquare data

Save up to $47 on a wide range of dash cams at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on top-rated Wi-Fi GPS dash cams, Full HD and 4K Ultra HD dash cams



Best cell phone deals:



Save up to $204 on Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 FE, S20 Ultra & Note20 cell phones - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save up to $200 on unlocked cell phones - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save up to 57% on the latest Google Pixel unlocked smartphones - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save $186 on the Google Pixel 4 at Amazon - with Night Sight, Google Assistant, and 64 GB of space

Save $330 on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro at Amazon - fully unlocked with 256 GB of space

Save $201 on the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G at Amazon - with S Pen and Samsung Notes, intelligent battery and super fast charge, and power of 5G

Save 47% on the Samsung Galaxy S8+ (Renewed) at Amazon - fully-unlocked pre-owned Galaxy S8+ backed with a 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee



Best laptop, Chromebook & Macbook deals:



Save up to $300 on the New Apple MacBook Pro at Amazon - 16-inch with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage and 2.6Ghz Intel Core i7

Save up to 35% on Microsoft Surface Laptops, Surface Pro 7, 6 X & many more Surface 2-in-1 laptops - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save up to $104 on HP laptops, PCs & accessories at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on top-rated HP touchscreen and traditional laptops like the HP Spectre x360 and HP Omen series

Save up to $150 on Dell XPS & Inspiron laptops, PCs & monitors - click the link for the latest prices on the best-selling Dell XPS 13 & XPS 15 laptops, as well as many more Dell laptops at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save up to $164 on ASUS laptops such as the ASUS ZenBook, VivoBook & ASUS ROG gaming laptop - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save up to $109 on Lenovo IdeaPad, ThinkPad & many more Lenovo laptops - at the Amazon Prime Day sale



Best 4K TV & Smart TV deals:



Save $102 on the Samsung 65” QLED 4K Smart TV at Amazon - 2020 model Q70T Series Samsung TV with dual-LED Quantum HDR display & Alexa built-in

Save $92 on the Samsung Curved 4K UHD Smart TV at Amazon - 2019 model 65-inch 4K UHD 7 Series smart TV with HDR and Alexa compatibility

Save $403 on the LG 4K Smart OLED TV at Amazon - excellent for gaming, thanks to its advanced a9 Gen 3 AI Processor 4K

Save $251 on the LG 75" 4K Smart TV at Amazon - UHD LG TV with real 4K IPS display, active HDR & built-in Alexa Alexa & Apple AirPlay 2

Save $147 on the new LG NanoCell 4K TV at Amazon - 4K smart UHD NanoCell 90 Series LG TV available in 55”, 65”, 75” & 85” 4K display sizes

Save 42% on the TCL 50-inch 4K Smart TV (with Roku TV) at Amazon - this best-selling LED smart TV has 4K Ultra HD picture clarity and high dynamic range (HDR)

Save $430 on the Sony 65-Inch 4K TV at Amazon - 2020 model Sony TV (X900H) with 4K Ultra HD smart TV with HDR, game mode for gaming & Alexa compatibility

Save 28% on the Sony 4K Ultra HD LED TV at Amazon - available in 55”, 65” & 75” display sizes with a 4K Processor X1, triluminos display & smart Android TV with Google Assistant





Best DSLR & mirrorless camera deals:





Save up to 39% on Nikon DSLR, mirrorless & digital cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on top-rated Nikon digital SLR cameras, COOLPIX digital cameras and full-frame mirrorless cameras and lenses

Save up to 47% on Canon EOS DSLR cameras, mirrorless & digital cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale - click the link for the latest prices on Canon digital SLR camera bodies, lenses and bundles, PowerShot digital cameras and mirrorless cameras

Save up to 57% on mirrorless cameras at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on top-rated Sony Alpha, Olympus, Fujifilm, Nikon & Canon mirrorless cameras

Save $516 on the Canon EOS 6D Mark II Digital SLR Camera Body at Amazon - full frame and Wi-Fi enabled with 26.2 megapixel resolution, dual pixel CMOS AF, and full HD 60p video

Save $100 on the Canon EOS REBEL SL3 Digital SLR Camera at Amazon - with EF-S 18-55mm lens kit, built-in Wi-Fi, dual pixel CMOS AF and 3.0-inch vari-angle touch screen

Save $200 on the Nikon Z7 Full-Frame Mirrorless Interchangeable-Lens Camera at Amazon - with 45.7MP resolution, larger Z mount, and 4K ultra-HD video

Save $100 on the Canon EOS RP Full-frame Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Camera at Amazon - with a compact, lightweight and high-quality RF lens with a versatile zoom range of 24-105mm and optical image stabilization

Save on Sony Alpha mirrorless cameras and point & shoot cameras - at the Amazon Prime Day sale



Best speaker, soundbar & home theater deals:



Save up to 50% on a wide range of speakers from Sonos, Bose, Anker & more top brands - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save up to 53% on home theater & surround sound systems - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save up to 43% on Bluetooth speakers at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on top-rated speakers from brands including Bose, Anker & Sonos

Save up to 30% on top-rated soundbars from Sonos, Bose, LG & Samsung - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save up to $100 on Bose compact, wireless Bluetooth & Wi-Fi speakers and home theater systems - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save up to $99 on Sonos speakers, soundbars & home theater - click the link for the latest deals on the Sonos Move, Arc, Five & One speakers & soundbars

Save $100 on the Bose Home Speaker 500 with Built-in Alexa Voice Control at Amazon - play your favorite music by asking Alexa and the Google Assistant

Save $99 on the Sonos In-Wall Speakers at Amazon - pair of architectural speakers by Sonance for focused listening

Save $55 on the Bose Wave Music System IV at Amazon - lifelike, room-filling sound with breakthrough waveguide technology





From big-ticket items to everyday essentials and groceries, thousands of items go on sale during Amazon’s 48-hour Prime Day sale.





Significant discounts on car, office, home, and kitchen electronics, tech gear, and electronic gadgets are usually available on Amazon Prime Day. You’re going to find some amazing tech deals on Amazon. These include household and kitchen electronics like the high-tech Keurig K-Classic coffee maker, the Hamilton Beach 2-slice toaster, the Ninja Professional blender, and the George Foreman electric grill.



You’ll also find tech products for office and school use. These electronic gadgets include Apple’s iPad Mini, iPad Air, iPad Pro, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, and Kindle’s Fire HD tablets. If you need headphones, you can get a hold of Apple’s AirPods Pro or the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700. You can easily find all the tech products you need right on Amazon.



Normally set in July each year to celebrate Amazon’s founding, this year’s Prime Day shopping event is starting much later and falling closer to the Black Friday sales season.



