Amazon Prime Day 2020 sales researchers have shared all the best early clothing, fashion, and branded shoes deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, together with offers on the most stylish sunglasses, sneakers, and coats. Links to the latest deals are listed below.



Best shoes & sneakers deals:



Save up to 44% on Nike, Adidas, New Balance, ASICS & Skechers sneakers - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save up to 45% on Adidas shoes, activewear & clothing - at the Prime Day sale

Save up to 29% on men’s shoes at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on men’s sneakers, slip-ons, walking shoes & cross-training shoes

Save up to 38% on women’s shoes, sandals, pumps & flats at the Amazon Prime Day sale - click the link for the latest prices on women’s shoes, from walking shoes to loafers & slip-ons

Save up to 43% on kids shoes at the Amazon Prime Day sale - save on boys’ and girls’ athletic shoes, boots, sandals and sneakers

Save 46% on the New Balance Men's Cross Trainer at Amazon - 100% leather with cushioning from all angles

Save $52 on the adidas Men's Ultraboost 20 Running Shoe at Amazon - 100% synthetic with snug sock-like fit

Save on the ASICS Men's Gel-Venture Running Shoes at Amazon - with premium sockliner with higher rebound properties and excellent moisture management

Save 24% on the Skechers Women’s Go Joy Walking Shoe at Amazon - lightweight and flexible with responsive 5Gen cushioning

Save 38% on the New Balance Women’s Fuelcore Nergize V1 Sneaker at Amazon - 100% synthetic with sleek design supportive fit





Best fashion & clothes deals:



Save up to 34% on men’s clothing & fashion at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on men’s shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, jeans, pants, shorts, underwear & activewear

Save up to 40% on women’s clothing & fashion at the Amazon Prime Day sale - click the link for the latest savings on women’s tops, sweaters, coats, jackets, dresses, jeans, pants, skirts, leggings, activewear, lingerie, sleep & loungewear

Save up to 58% on kids clothing at the Amazon Prime Day sale - save on boys’ and girls’ outerwear, activewear, sleepwear & underwear

Save 20% on the Wrangler Authentics Men's Comfort Flex Waist Jean at Amazon - regular fit with stretch denim bands

Save 35% on the Democracy Women's Ab Solution Jegging at Amazon - 6 pocket style with premium luxe touch denim





Best coats & hoodies deals:



Save 34% on the lexiart Men’s Fleece Pullover Hoodie - casual design made from cotton

Save 42% on the Columbia Women's Arcadia II Jacket at Amazon - a shell top jacket with an adjustable storm hood, drawcord adjustable hem, and zippered hand pockets

Save 41% on the Columbia Men's Ascender Softshell Jacket at Amazon - water & wind resistant ande made from 100% polyester

Save $30 on the Eddie Bauer Women's Sun Valley Down Parka at Amazon - made of 650 fill premium down with fleece-lined zip pockets



Best sunglasses deals:



Save $31 on the Ray-Ban Aviator Classic at Amazon - classic pilot sunglasses with prescription-ready lenses

Save $73 on the Ray-Ban Round Sunglasses at Amazon - with UV protection coating

Save $31 on the Ray-Ban Flat Lens Oval Sunglasses at Amazon - with metal frames and UV protection coating

Save $50 on the Ray-Ban Women's Blaze Round Sunglasses at Amazon - with plastic frames and UV protection coating

Save $80 on the Ray-Ban Blaze Wayfarer Sunglasses at Amazon - one of the most iconic shapes in the Ray-ban Portfolio

Save $94 on the Ray-Ban Blaze Double Bridge Square Sunglasses at Amazon - features a sleek, square metal frame with flat lenses and a double bridge

In need of some more deals from your favorite shoes and clothing & fashion brands? We recommend checking Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 deals page for all the live offers at the moment.

Amazon Prime Day is a celebratory shopping event for Prime members, rewarding them with exclusive access to special deals and huge savings across over a million items.



Not yet a member of Amazon Prime? Start your 30-day free trial and get in on the entire Prime Day sale.



There’s always a broad range of deals on the trendiest shoes, and clothing & fashion items for Prime Day shoppers. Amazon.com is also the virtual place to be for people who are into the latest design in shoes, clothing, and accessories. One can expect to see the well-known fashion brands on stock.



Among the top-rated men’s sunglasses in the Amazon Fashion catalog are those from Ray-Ban and Oakley. Ray-Ban’s RB3025 Classic Aviator Sunglasses may have been designed in 1937, but they remain a crowd favorite to this day. Meanwhile, Oakley’s OO9295 Flak 2.0 rectangular sunglasses have Plutonite lenses that guarantee 100% UV protection.

Amazon Fashion also carries a wide selection of styles such as fit and flare dresses, gowns, maxis, and straight dresses. Looking for a plus-size dress? They have dresses in all sizes and colors.



Meanwhile, fashion sneakers appear to be the most popular among Amazon’s collection of shoes. Practical ladies will like the Skechers Ghenter Bronaugh as it is not only a reliable work shoe but is also a comfortable one. On the other hand, Nike Men’s Tanjun Sneakers will be a good choice for the guys when it comes to everyday shoes.



This year’s Q4 date for Prime Day marks the first time the sales event has been held outside of the summer.



Want some more deals on more fashion, shoes, and clothing brands? Click here to compare the entire range of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.

