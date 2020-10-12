Review of the best early kitchen appliance deals for Amazon Prime Day, featuring all the best offers on KitchenAid mixers, Weber grills, Instant Pot air fryers, Vitamix blenders, & Nespresso coffee makers



Best KitchenAid deals:



Save up to 45% on KitchenAid stand mixers, blenders & accessories - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save $120 on the KitchenAid Stand Mixer at Amazon - special 100 Year Limited Edition Queen of Hearts w/ 5-Qt stainless steel bowl, 5 speed settings & 14 attachments

Save $30 on the KitchenAid K150 Blender at Amazon - comes with a 48-oz blender Jar and lid and 2 16-oz personal blending jars and lids



Best Vitamix & blender deals:



Save up to $175 on blenders from Ninja, Vitamix, Nutribullet & more top-rated kitchen appliance brands - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save $60 on the Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender/Food Processor at Amazon - includes an XL crushing pitcher, 2 Nutri Ninja cups & a food processor bowl

Save $92 on the Vitamix 5200 Blender at Amazon - 64 oz self-cleaning professional-grade blender with variable speed control

Save 20% on the Nutri Ninja Personal Blender at Amazon - with an Auto-IQ base perfect for making juices, shakes & smoothies



Best air fryer deals:





Save up to 51% on air fryers from popular brands like Ninja, Instant Vortex, Cosori & Nuwave - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save $169 on the Philips Premium Airfryer XXL at Amazon - with Fat Removal Technology

Save $48 on the GoWISE USA Electric Air Fryer at Amazon - 7Qt air fryer with dehydrator that boasts 8 cooking functions

Save $20 on the COSORI Air Fryer Max XL at Amazon - 5.8 Qt air fryer that helps reduce the use of oil for up to 85%

Save $20 on the Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Air Fryer at Amazon - 8-Qt air fryer with two 4-Qt baskets for cooking two types of food at the same time

Save $50 on the Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven (XL) at Amazon - convection oven, toaster, air fryer, air broiler & more



Best coffee maker deals:





Best Instant Pot & cooker deals:



Save up to 44% on Instant Pot pressure cookers, slow cookers, air fryers & cookware - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save $71 on 14-in-1 Electric Pressure Cookers at Amazon - highly-rated ROZMOZ cooker boasts reducing the cooking time in the kitchen by up to 70%

Save $60 on 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cookers at Amazon - 6Qt instant programmable pressure pot by MOOSOO with 15 one-touch programs and compatible with an air fryer lid

Save $21 on the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 (6Qt) at Amazon - best-selling multi-cooker that comes in 6 Qt, 3 Qt, 8 Qt & 10 Qt variants, including a Duo 6 Qt with air fryer lid model

Save $50 on the Instant Pot Max Pressure Cooker at Amazon - 8 Qt, 9-in-1 programmable pressure cooker with Nutriboost technology

Save $70 on the Ninja Foodi 8-Qt 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker at Amazon - durable stainless steel pressure cooker with air fryer lid & deluxe reversible rack



Best grill & smoker deals:







Best oven & microwave deals:





Save $65 on the Cuisinart Toaster Oven Broiler w/ Convection at Amazon - industrial stainless steel oven with four cooking options with convection baking

Save $40 on the Breville Compact Smart Toaster Oven at Amazon - features Element IQ smart heat & 8 cooking functions

Save 33% on the Hamilton Beach 2-in-1 Oven and Long Slot Toaster at Amazon - countertop oven that doubles as a toaster with easily with a quick slide of a lever

Save $87 on the Crock-Pot Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven at Amazon - top-selling Artisan round Dutch oven that comes in 3 qt, 5 qt &7 qt sizes and an array of colors

Save 45% on the Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven at Amazon - pre-seasoned pot with lid and dual loop handle, available in 2 qt, 5 qt & 7 qt sizes

Save $29 on the Toshiba Microwave Oven at Amazon - available in inverter & non-inverter technology models



Best fridge deals:



Save up to $137 on refrigerators, freezers, mini fridges & beverage coolers - check the latest Prime Day deals on a wide range of fridges and freezers

Save $120 on the NewAir Free-Standing Beverage Refrigerator and Cooler at Amazon - 126-can capacity stainless fridge w/ glass door & adjustable shelves

Save $90 on the Kalamera Wine Cooler Refrigerator at Amazon - 15-inch stainless steel mini fridge that can hold up to 30 wine bottles & boasts a double-layer tempered glass door

Save $80 on hOmeLabs Beverage Refrigerator and Cooler at Amazon - mini fridge with glass door for soda, beer or wine & fits up to 120 cans of regular-sized soda can



More kitchen deals:



Save up to 60% on a wide range of kitchen appliances, utensils & gadgets - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Check out the full range of kitchen & dining deals available now for Amazon Prime Day - click the link for all the latest savings on kitchen appliances, accessories & cooking utensils

Searching for more kitchen appliance deals like grills, smokers, ovens, and refrigerators? Click here to enjoy the entire range of active deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.



A highly anticipated sales event each year, Amazon Prime Day delivers significant discounts on thousands of items from the latest tablets and smart home devices to furniture and big-ticket appliances.



This year, shoppers can pick up some amazing Prime Day deals on KitchenAid, Weber barbecue grills, air fryers, microwave ovens, and more. Amazon offers an impressive selection of kitchen appliances, from blenders and coffee makers to refrigerators and grills, as well as cookware sets and offset smokers.



Keurig’s K-Classic coffee maker is one of the best-sellers on the list. The machine can make six, eight, and ten-ounce brew sizes, and comes with a removable 48-ounce water reservoir. If you’d like to whip up some iced-coffee, on the other hand, then Keurig’s K-Elite coffee maker is a great alternative. Espresso lovers will also find a range of espresso machines on Amazon. Some of the top-rated brands include Nespresso, Breville, and SOWtech.



Meanwhile, KitchenAid’s Pro 600 Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer remains a staple in the kitchen—and shopping cart. This versatile appliance includes multipurpose attachments and is available in a range of colors. When it comes to blenders, Ninja and Vitamix are tried-and-tested brands offering professional-grade performance.



Premium labels like Le Creuset’s Dutch ovens also enjoy great popularity among online shoppers. And, as expected, Instant Pot remains the veritable favorite. Among the brand’s top-selling products is the Instant Omni — a large capacity toaster oven that can double as an air fryer.



Among the best-selling products during Prime Day 2019 were from Amazon themselves, such as the Echo Dot smart speaker and Fire TV streaming media device.



