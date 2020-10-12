The latest early Amazon device deals for Prime Day 2020, including savings on Ring security cameras & smart home products, Kindle Paperwhite & Oasis e-readers, Fire HD tablets, Fire TV Stick streaming media players & Echo smart speakers



Here’s a guide to the best early Ring, Echo, Kindle and Amazon device deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, featuring all the best offers on Ring Video Doorbells, Echo Dot and Show smart speakers, Kindle e-readers and more. Links to the top deals are listed below.



Best Amazon Kindle & Echo deals:



Save $30 on the Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle at Amazon - features a 7-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display and includes natural leather cover, available with 8GB & 32GB storage

Save $20 on the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle at Amazon - the lightest, thinnest Kindle Paperwhite e-reader, Wi-Fi enabled, waterproof and includes leather cover

Save on the Kindle Essentials Bundle at Amazon - now with a built-in front light, Amazon printed cover and power adapter

Save 50% on the Echo Dot Kids Edition (3rd Gen) at Amazon - includes kid-friendly content from free 1 year subscription to Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited) and parental controls

Save $41 on the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Honeywell Smart Thermostat at Amazon - manage home temperature with Alexa and programmable thermostat with color display

Save $40 on the Echo Spot at Amazon - Alexa-enabled smart clock with 2.5-inch display



Best Ring deals:



Save up to 49% on Ring Video Doorbell & Doorbell Pro, chargers & kits - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save up to 20% on Ring Security Cameras, Floodlight Cams, Alarms & Security Systems - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save $68 on the Ring Peephole Cam with Echo Show 5 at Amazon - easily upgrade your front door with this 1080p video doorbell and see visitors with the included smart display

Save $54 on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Show 5 at Amazon - highly rated Certified Refurbished bundle for front door monitoring

Save $50 on the Ring Alarm 14-pc kit with Echo Dot at Amazon - 2nd Gen DIY alarm system that fits 2-4 bedroom homes, with hands-free voice control via Alexa



Best Amazon Fire & more Amazon device deals:



Check out the full range of Amazon devices on sale for Amazon Prime Day - save on Amazon Fire tablets, Echo smart speakers, Kindle e-readers and many more Amazon devices

Save up to 33% on Amazon Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube & Fire TV Stick 4K streaming media players & devices - check the latest Prime Day deals on the most powerful 4K media streaming stick and enjoy content from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video & more

Save up to 30% on the latest Fire Smart TVs & Fire 4K TVs - check the latest deals on Toshiba & Insignia Fire TV sets at the Prime Day sale

Save 33% on the Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD TV Fire TV Edition at Amazon - Fire TV Edition brings together live-over-the air TV and your streaming content on the home screen

Save on the Fire HD 8 Plus Tablet with Wireless Charging Dock at Amazon - 32GB, with 8” HD display

Save on the Fire HD 10 Tablet at Amazon - 10.1" 1080p full HD display; 32 or 64 GB of internal storage (add up to 512 GB with microSD)

In need of some more Amazon device deals? Click here to enjoy the full selection of deals on the Amazon Prime Day page.



Prime Day 2020 deals are available for a brief period of time. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Amazon’s annual Prime Day shopping event stretches over 48 hours, with thousands of items from top brands being offered with significant savings.



Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and make the most of all the best Prime Day deals.



Every year Amazon Prime Day offers a large number of deals on Kindle, Ring, Echo, Fire TV Stick, and Fire HD Tablet devices. The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite makes it easy to read anytime, anywhere. It has a 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like paper and remains visible even in direct sunlight. It’s also now waterproof, allowing you to read even when you’re by the pool or at the beach. In addition, it’s the thinnest and lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet so it’s extra portable.

Another useful Amazon device is the Ring Doorbell 3. Capable of 1080 HD video, it allows you to clearly see who’s at the other side of the door. The Ring Doorbell also sends you phone notifications whenever anyone rings the doorbell or triggers the motion detection sensor.



Aside from Kindle and Ring products, other Amazon devices that come in handy in daily life are the Echo, Fire TV Stick, and Fire Tablet.



Prime Day’s total sales in 2019 exceeded Amazon’s previous year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales combined.



In need of some more deals on Amazon devices? Click here to enjoy the entire selection of active deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)

