The top early furniture deals for Amazon Prime Day, featuring Ashely sofas & couches, AmazonBasics office desks & chairs, & patio furniture sales



Here’s a review of the latest early furniture deals for Amazon Prime Day, together with the top offers on AmazonBasics sofas & couches, Andecor rugs, office chairs & desks, & U-Max patio furniture sets. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best sofa deals:

Save up to $520 on couches and sofas at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on sectional sofas, convertibles, recliners and loveseats

Save $152 on the Amazon Brand – Stone & Beam Bradbury Chesterfield Tufted Sofa Couch at Amazon - solid and engineered hardwoods, polyester/nylon fabric, extra wide seating capacity

Save 56% on the Wingback Recliner Chair at Amazon - leather single modern sofa, home theater seating for living room, durable & easy to clean

Save $520 on the Safavieh Home Collection Settee at Amazon - eucalyptus and rubber wood, and iron and upholstered in a polyester fabric

Save 37% on the Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Futon at Amazon - Classic vintage design in velvet upholstery with button-tufted arms and back and wooden legs

Save $150 on the HONBAY Reversible Sectional Sofa/Couch for Living Room at Amazon - fashionable appearance, multi-function L-shaped sofa w/ storage bag and storage ottoman





Best desk deals:



Save up to 58% on a wide range of desks - click the link for the latest deals on computer desks, writing desks, standing desks & office desks

Save $376 on the Monarch Specialties Computer Desk at Amazon - contemporary design, durable, ample work surface, multiple drawers

Save 58% on the Coleshome Reversible L-Shaped Home Office Desk at Amazon - computer desk with large monitor stand, PC table workstation

Save 57% on the Flash Furniture Sit to Stand Mobile Laptop Computer Desk at Amazon - half-moon shaped black laminate top with pneumatic height adjustable frame

Save 47% on the Coleshome Modern Sturdy Office Desk Study Writing Desk at Amazon - with metal legs and adjustable leg pads, easy to assemble

Save $141 on the SHW Electric Height Adjustable Computer Desk at Amazon - electric lift system, 4 memory preset options for easy adjustment



Best office chair deals:





Best rug deals:



Save up to 78% on a wide range of rugs - save on Moroccan area rugs, cozy shag rugs & boho chic vintage rugs

Save $568 on the Safavieh Monaco Collection Boho Chic Area Rug at Amazon - vintage distressed design with a stunning oversized medallion

Save 51% on the nuLOOM Moroccan Blythe Area Rug at Amazon - stylish and versatile, this Moroccan-inspired rug adds the right amount of chic to any space

Save 69% on the Artistic Weavers Odelia Updated Traditional Rug at Amazon - machine woven with polypropylene fibers, features a gorgeous updated traditional design for a timeless look

Save 56% on the Artistic Weavers Desta Area Rug at Amazon - stylish and versatile, updated traditional style, great for homes with children or pets



Best patio furniture & hot tub deals:



Save up to 58% on patio furniture - check the latest deals on patio furniture sets, porch chairs & outdoor dining

Save $522 on the Safavieh Home Collection Hailey Outdoor Acacia Patio Set at Amazon - 4-piece patio set, features two arm chairs, a love seat and a coffee table

Save $300 on the Hanover Traditions 9-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set at Amazon - cast aluminum set with (8) swivel dining chairs, (8) seat cushions, and an extra-long dining table

Save $415 on the Intex Greywood Deluxe 4-Person Inflatable Spa Hot Tub at Amazon - with multi-color LED light and bubble jets, wireless touch button control panel

Save $250 on the Coleman SaluSpa 4-Person Inflatable Outdoor Hot Tub at Amazon - portable hot tub that heats up quickly to a soothing 104 degrees with 114 surrounding air jets



Best TV stand deals:





Best coffee table deals:



Save 56% on the FURINNO Beginning Coffee Table at Amazon - small size furniture with smart design makes Furinno an ideal choice for apartments and dorms

Save 46% on the Natural Reclaimed Barnwood Rustic Farmhouse Coffee Table at Amazon - beautiful rustic accent to home & decor, handmade in the USA

Save 55% on the Signature Design by Ashley - Alwyndale Console Table at Amazon - minimalism with maximum charm, naturally finished knotty wood, scalloped woodwork

Save 45% on the Signature Design by Ashley - Shellmond Accent Cocktail Table at Amazon - its split lift wood top adds a uniquely charming touch to your modern farmhouse



Best kitchen & dining deals:



Save 45% on the Winsome Wood Nolan Occasional Table at Amazon - clean, traditional lines make the Nolan Coffee table a great fit for any décor and home

Save $197 on the Linon Ardmore Kitchen Nook Set at Amazon - 5-piece kitchen nook set for casual daily dining, includes table, side bench, and 3-section corner unit

Save $180 on the WE 6 Person Rustic Farmhouse Wood and Metal Room Kitchen Table Set at Amazon - made with solid pine wood, distressed table top and painted legs

Save 41% on the Christopher Knight Home Phinnaeus Fabric Dining Chairs at Amazon - (2) dining chairs, distressed wood with soft edges along the chair

Save 58% on the Safavieh American Homes Collection Burris Country Farmhouse Spindle Side Chair at Amazon - crafted of sustainable rubber wood, this set of two brings comfort and style to the table



Best bedroom furniture deals:





Save $342 on the Linon Silver Harper Vanity Set at Amazon - decorative curvy front legs, mirrored front and sides, includes Vanity and stool

Save $103 on the VASAGLE Tri-Folding Necklace Hooked Mirror Vanity Set at Amazon - 7 drawers, 6 organizers, makeup dressing table with cushioned stool, easy assembly

Save 47% on the FURINNO Andrey End Table Nightstand Set at Amazon - simple stylish design comes in set of two, are functional and suitable for any room

Save 48% on the WE Furniture Company Modern Round Side End Accent Table at Amazon - durable, laminate table top, end or side table or nightstand in bedroom

Save 53% on the Ashley Furniture Signature Design - Alisdair Nightstand at Amazon - 2-drawer traditional bedside table with lavish yet simple Louis Philippe-style molding details

Save 52% on the Ashley Furniture Signature Design - Willowton Nightstand at Amazon - two-tone rustic nightstand, antiqued details, built-in USB port, easy assembly



More furniture deals:



Save up to 71% on a wide range of furniture at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check all the latest deals on sofas, living room furniture, bedroom furniture, kitchen, outdoor & more





Searching for more deals on home, office, garden, & patio furniture? Click here to access the full range of active deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page

.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 discounts last for a brief period of time. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.



Amazon’s annual Prime Day shopping event stretches over 48 hours, with thousands of items from top brands being offered with significant savings.



Not yet an Amazon Prime member? Start your 30-day free trial now and get in on the whole Prime Day sale.



Plenty of impressive deals on office desks, sofas, rugs, lawn & garden sets can be had on Prime Day. Whether it’s for the home, office, or home office, Amazon carries a great selection of furniture. Some of the best-sellers include patio furniture, rugs, couches and sofas, and office chairs.



AmazonBasics carries a popular line of sofas which include convertibles, recliners, and sectional sofas. To suit different style preferences and budget, these sofas are available in a variety of materials, including leather, cashmere, and cotton. Favorites like nuLOOM, on the other hand, offer pet-friendly area rugs that are easy to clean and maintain. Meanwhile, another go-to for rugs is Andecor. They carry a range of modern floor carpets that boast an anti-slip bottom.



With more people working and studying from home, office furniture that’s great for the house is also gaining popularity. Premium brands like Herman Miller offer an impressive catalog of ergonomic office chairs that are both functional and stylish. Steelcase’s Leap is also a solid choice for people who put a premium on lumbar support. When it comes to desks, Foxemart’s home office workstation enjoys great reviews, thanks to its ease of assembly, while IRONCK’s industrial desks are sought-after for their industrial aesthetic.

With more than a million deals exclusively offered to Prime members, last year’s Prime Day sale was Amazon’s largest sales event in its history.



Searching for more office chairs, couches, rugs, & patio furniture? Click here to shop the full selection of active deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.





About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)