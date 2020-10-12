Oslo, 12 October 2020 – Adevinta ASA (the “Company”) has on 9 October 2020 transferred 18,228 shares in the Company to Uvashni Raman, CFO of Adevinta ASA and primary insider in the Company. The share transfer is related to Raman’s compensation package, a portion of which is paid in shares. The number of shares is calculated on the basis of a 30 days average share price and foreign exchange rates in January 2020. The price per share in the transaction is NOK 108.91. After the transaction Uvashni Raman holds 18,756 shares in Adevinta ASA.



Further, Adevinta ASA has on 9 October 2020 transferred 18,542 shares in the Company to Gianpaolo Santorsola, EVP and CEO of Adevinta Spain, and primary insider in the Company. The amount was granted to Santorsola in advance of the demerger of Schibsted ASA in 2019, and the share price is calculated on the basis of the share price at time of the demerger, and converted to Adevinta shares at the price of NOK 85.29 per share. After the transaction Gianpaolo Santorsola holds 42,122 shares in Adevinta ASA.

-End-

Contact person:

Marie de Scorbiac

Head of Investor Relations

ir@adevinta.com

About Adevinta

Adevinta is a global online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 12 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from job offers to real estate, cars, consumer goods and more. Adevinta’s portfolio spans 35 digital products and websites, attracting 1.5 billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, InfoJobs and Milanuncios in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brazil. Adevinta spun off from Schibsted ASA and publicly listed in Oslo, Norway in 2019. Adevinta is majority owned by Schibsted ASA and employs 4,700 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.



