The Management Board of LITGRID AB (hereinafter - LITGRID and the Company, legal entity code 302564383, registered office address Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius) revoked Daivis Virbickas from the position of the director general of the Company from October 16 being it the last date in the position. The Board appointed Vidmantas Grušas, the director of Litgrid Transmission Grid department as director general of the Company from the date until a permanent director general of the Company is selected in an open recruitment process.



The decision regarding the selection process will be taken by the Board shortly.

For more information please contact:

Paulė Pupinytė-Bružienė

Head of Communication Division

Phone: +370 61120958

e-mail: paule.pupinyte-bruziene@litgrid.eu