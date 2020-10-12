COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 31/2020 – 12 OCTOBER 2020

On 25 September 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 29/2020 of 25 September 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 25 September 2020 to 30 December 2020. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 200 million.



The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

Shares Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 52,613 659.37 34,691,273.46 5 October 2020 9,000 655.35 5,898,110.40 6 October 2020 7,945 656.18 5,213,325.47 7 October 2020 8,981 654.07 5,874,206.26 8 October 2020 8,328 652.79 5,436,425.96 9 October 2020 9,000 650.88 5,857,912.80 Accumulated under the program 95,867 656.86 62,971,254.35

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 271,570 shares, corresponding to 0.55% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.

Lars Vestergaard

