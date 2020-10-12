COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 31/2020 – 12 OCTOBER 2020

On 25 September 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 29/2020 of 25 September 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 25 September 2020 to 30 December 2020. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 200 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
Shares		Average purchase priceTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement52,613659.3734,691,273.46
5 October 20209,000655.355,898,110.40
6 October 20207,945656.185,213,325.47
7 October 20208,981654.075,874,206.26
8 October 20208,328652.795,436,425.96
9 October 20209,000650.885,857,912.80
Accumulated under the program95,867656.8662,971,254.35

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 271,570 shares, corresponding to 0.55% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.

CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
