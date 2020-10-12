Dublin, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for Treatment and Diagnosis of Sexually Transmitted Diseases" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report includes an overview of the global market scenario for diagnosis and treatments of sexually transmitted diseases with base year data of 2019 and forecast for 2020-2025
Market data in value terms is provided at global, regional, and country levels for disease areas and treatment by drug class. Market data for sexually transmitted disease diagnostics is provided for regional levels, with details on test types.
The report focuses on key sectional assessments for major disease areas such as chlamydia, genital herpes, HIV, and hepatitis, among others, and provides detailed analysis of epidemiology, historic and current disease incidence trends, therapeutic interventions, and diagnostic overview.
It forecasts the global market by drug class for the treatment of STDs and discusses market data for antibiotics, antivirals/antiretrovirals, and other treatments. Diagnostic test types such as enzyme immunoassays (EIA) and ELISA, PCR, rapid diagnostics, and others, are detailed with market data current and forecasts.
The regional overviews provide information on the epidemiology of sexually transmitted diseases by country and region and also details market data for each region. The regulatory scenario is discussed for the United States, Europe, Japan, and China to provide an overview of the regulations for new drug launches and diagnostic kits. The reimbursement scenario is outlined for the United States, Europe, and Japan to provide an overview to our readers.
The Report Includes:
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Global Market Overview and Trends
Chapter 4 Disease Overview
Chapter 5 STD Diagnosis and Treatment Options
Chapter 6 North American Market
Chapter 7 European Market
Chapter 8 Asia-Pacific Market
Chapter 9 Rest of the World Market
Chapter 10 Regulatory Structure
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
Chapter 12 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/df6vkc
