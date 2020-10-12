Dublin, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa SVOD Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Africa will have 12.96 million SVOD subscriptions by 2025, up from 2.75 million at end-2019. From the 10 million additions, South Africa will supply 3 million to take its total to 4.3 million and Nigeria will add 2.1 million to total 2.73 million.
Netflix accounted for 45% of the region's SVOD subscribers by end-2019. The company will retain its share by 2025 (5.70 million subscribers - up from 1.23 million in 2019). Disney is not expected to start until 2022 but will have 2.71 million paying subscribers by 2025.
Analyst quote: "Local player Showmax will add more than a million paying subscribers, partly due to the launch of its Pro platform and its lower prices for mobile subscribers. It will reach many more homes as a free extension for its pay TV subscribers."
Key Topics Covered:
SVOD movie and TV episode developments.
It comes in two parts:
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/glvncq
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: