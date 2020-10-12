Dublin, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital ATC Towers Market: Focus on Operation Type, System, and Application - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Digital ATC Towers Market report projects the market to grow at a CAGR of 28.73% on the basis of value during the forecast period 2020-2025.
In 2019, Europe dominated the global digital ATC towers market with an estimated share of 51.78%. The region's growth can be attributed to the European Union's SESAR initiative. Companies such as Aena, Airbus, Eurocontrol, Frequentis, Honeywell, Indra, NATS Holdings, Selex ES, Thales Group, and a few others are part of the SESAR project providing various systems for the upgradation of air traffic management.
The global digital ATC towers market is gaining widespread importance owing to the increasing efforts of the key players as well as aviation authorities and international organizations that support the digital ATC tower trend. Moreover, the development of technologies such as machine learning, IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced sensor systems for enhanced capabilities may propel the market growth.
Scope of Digital ATC Towers Market
The purpose of the market analysis is to examine the digital ATC towers market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.
The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape of the key players operating in the market.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Dynamics
1.1 Market Drivers
1.1.1 Cost-Efficiency of Remote ATC Towers
1.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Digital ATC Towers
1.2 Market Challenges
1.2.1 Potential Cyber Threats to Digital ATC Towers
1.3 Market Opportunities
1.3.1 Increasing Digitalization of Air Traffic Control
2 Competitive Insights
2.1 Key Strategies and Developments
2.1.1 Partnerships, Agreements, Collaborations, and Contracts
2.1.2 New Product Launches and Developments
2.1.3 Joint Ventures
2.1.4 Other Developments
2.2 Competitive Benchmarking
3 Industry Analysis
3.1 Industry Overview
3.2 Future Technological Trends
3.2.1 Space-Based ADS-B
3.2.2 Digitalization of Remote ATC Towers
3.2.3 IP-Based Voice Communication Systems
3.2.4 Air Traffic Flow Management
3.2.5 Digital Twins
3.2.6 Transforming Air Traffic Management with Artificial Intelligence
3.2.7 Advanced Video Processing with Machine Intelligence
3.2.8 IoT-Driven Solutions to Optimize Air Traffic Operations
3.2.9 Visual and Surveillance Target Tracking
3.2.10 Collaborative Decision Making (CDM)
3.3 Major Ongoing Digital ATC Towers Programs
3.4 Product Mapping Analysis
3.5 Supply Chain Analysis
3.6 Patent Analysis
4 Global Digital ATC Towers Market, 2019-2025
4.1 Assumptions and Limitations
4.2 Market Overview
5 Global Digital ATC Towers Market (by Operation Type)
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Single Remote Tower
5.3 Multiple Remote Tower
5.4 Contingency Remote Tower
6 Global Digital ATC Towers Market (by System)
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Hardware
6.2.1 Radars
6.2.2 Remote Tower Module
6.2.3 Cameras
6.2.4 Others
6.3 Network Solutions and Software
7 Global Digital ATC Towers Market (by Application)
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Communication
7.3 Information and Control
7.4 Flight Data Handling
7.5 Surveillance
7.6 Visualization
8 Global Digital ATC Towers Market (by Region)
9 Company Profiles
9.1 Company Overview
9.2 Role of Avinor AS in Global Digital ATC Towers Market
9.3 Financials
9.4 SWOT Analysis
