Dublin, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital ATC Towers Market: Focus on Operation Type, System, and Application - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Digital ATC Towers Market report projects the market to grow at a CAGR of 28.73% on the basis of value during the forecast period 2020-2025.



In 2019, Europe dominated the global digital ATC towers market with an estimated share of 51.78%. The region's growth can be attributed to the European Union's SESAR initiative. Companies such as Aena, Airbus, Eurocontrol, Frequentis, Honeywell, Indra, NATS Holdings, Selex ES, Thales Group, and a few others are part of the SESAR project providing various systems for the upgradation of air traffic management.

The global digital ATC towers market is gaining widespread importance owing to the increasing efforts of the key players as well as aviation authorities and international organizations that support the digital ATC tower trend. Moreover, the development of technologies such as machine learning, IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced sensor systems for enhanced capabilities may propel the market growth.

Scope of Digital ATC Towers Market

The purpose of the market analysis is to examine the digital ATC towers market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.

The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape of the key players operating in the market.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the major driving forces that tend to increase the demand for digital ATC towers during the forecast period 2020-2025?

What are the major challenges inhibiting the growth of the global digital ATC towers market?

Who are the key players in the global digital ATC towers market?

What was the estimated revenue generated by the global digital ATC towers market by segment (operation type, system, and application) in 2020, and what will be the estimates by 2025?

What are the industry trends in the global digital ATC towers market?

How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2020-2025?

What are the new strategies adopted by the existing market players to enhance digital ATC towers?

What are the major opportunities that the digital ATC towers stakeholders foresee?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Cost-Efficiency of Remote ATC Towers

1.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Digital ATC Towers

1.2 Market Challenges

1.2.1 Potential Cyber Threats to Digital ATC Towers

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Increasing Digitalization of Air Traffic Control

2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Strategies and Developments

2.1.1 Partnerships, Agreements, Collaborations, and Contracts

2.1.2 New Product Launches and Developments

2.1.3 Joint Ventures

2.1.4 Other Developments

2.2 Competitive Benchmarking

3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Industry Overview

3.2 Future Technological Trends

3.2.1 Space-Based ADS-B

3.2.2 Digitalization of Remote ATC Towers

3.2.3 IP-Based Voice Communication Systems

3.2.4 Air Traffic Flow Management

3.2.5 Digital Twins

3.2.6 Transforming Air Traffic Management with Artificial Intelligence

3.2.7 Advanced Video Processing with Machine Intelligence

3.2.8 IoT-Driven Solutions to Optimize Air Traffic Operations

3.2.9 Visual and Surveillance Target Tracking

3.2.10 Collaborative Decision Making (CDM)

3.3 Major Ongoing Digital ATC Towers Programs

3.4 Product Mapping Analysis

3.5 Supply Chain Analysis

3.6 Patent Analysis

4 Global Digital ATC Towers Market, 2019-2025

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations

4.2 Market Overview

5 Global Digital ATC Towers Market (by Operation Type)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Single Remote Tower

5.3 Multiple Remote Tower

5.4 Contingency Remote Tower

6 Global Digital ATC Towers Market (by System)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Radars

6.2.2 Remote Tower Module

6.2.3 Cameras

6.2.4 Others

6.3 Network Solutions and Software

7 Global Digital ATC Towers Market (by Application)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Communication

7.3 Information and Control

7.4 Flight Data Handling

7.5 Surveillance

7.6 Visualization

8 Global Digital ATC Towers Market (by Region)

9 Company Profiles

9.1 Company Overview

9.2 Role of Avinor AS in Global Digital ATC Towers Market

9.3 Financials

9.4 SWOT Analysis

Avinor AS

Frequentis

Indra Sistemas S.A.

Kongsberg

L3 Harris Technologies

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

NATS Limited

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rohde & Schwarz

Saab AB

Searidge Technologies

SkySoft-ATM

Thales Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jskf54



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900