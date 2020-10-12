Save on a wide selection of Fitbit, Garmin, Samsung & Apple Watch deals at the early Prime Day sale, together with Apple Watch 6 & 5, Garmin venu, Fitbit Versa & Samsung Galaxy Watch discounts
Find the top early fitness tracker & smartwatch deals for Prime Day 2020, together with Samsung Galaxy Watch, Apple Watch, Fitbit & Garmin discounts. Browse the latest deals by clicking the links listed below.
Best Apple Watch deals:
Best Fitbit deals:
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals:
Best Garmin deals:
More watch deals:
In need of some more deals on Garmin, Apple Watch, Fitbit & Samsung Galaxy Watch? Go to Amazon’s Prime Day deals page to view all the active offers at the moment.
Prime Day 2020 deals are available for a limited period of time. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Amazon Prime Day is a celebratory shopping event for Prime members, rewarding them with exclusive access to special deals and huge savings across over a million items.
Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial and take advantage of the entire Prime Day sale.
Plenty of impressive deals on smartwatches & fitness trackers from top brands such as Garmin & Fitbit including Samsung Galaxy Watch & Apple Watch can be had on Prime Day. Numerous smartwatches from top brands have been released this year. Apple recently unveiled its latest smartwatches: the Apple Watch 6 and Apple Watch SE. The new Apple Watch 6 boasts a blood oxygen sensor that measures SpO2 levels and an Always-On Retina display that’s significantly brighter than the Apple Watch 5’s. These upgrades allow the Apple Watch 6 to provide users with more health metrics than ever before. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch SE is a more budget-friendly alternative to the flagship Watch Series 6.
Fitbit is another wearables giant that released new smartwatches and fitness trackers this year. Its flagship smartwatch, the Fitbit Sense, is also equipped with a blood oxygen sensor, just like the Apple Watch 6. Meanwhile, the new Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch lacks the SpO2 sensor on the Sense, but it features longer battery life, a built-in GPS, and Active Zone minutes. Those who only need a basic fitness tracker can opt for the new Fitbit Inspire 2 instead.
Users who prefer smartwatches with the traditional wristwatch aesthetics will find plenty of options from Garmin and the Samsung Galaxy Watch lines. For more advanced health and fitness tracking, Garmin smartwatches won’t disappoint. The Garmin Venu, vivoactive, and fenix lines have a wide range of smartwatches that will suit different users with different budgets.
This year’s Prime Day sale taking place later in the year marks a first in Prime Day history.
In need of some more deals on Fitbit, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Garmin & Apple Watch smartwatches? Click here to access the entire range of active deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.
About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)
Spending Lab
Sale City,
Amazon Prime Day Deals 2020 5.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: