Dublin, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chile Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) - Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In line with broader trends observed in Latin America, gift card has witnessed strong adoption across retail and corporate segments in Chile over the last few years. In 2020, the author expects growth in retail consumer segment to be driven by changing consumer preference towards gift card and self-use segments. This will be largely influenced by new socio-economic market realities due to Covid-19 outbreak.
In value terms, the gift card market in Chile has recorded a CAGR of 17.9% during 2015-2019.The gift card industry in Chile will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 15.0% during 2020-2024. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 649 million in 2019 to reach US$ 1,183.6 million by 2024.
Digital gift card segment is expected to gain market share, outperforming the overall gift card market in Chile. At a fundamental level, this is driven by growing e-commerce market and smartphone user base in the country, supported by current market dynamics due to pandemic.
Corporate spending is another factor that is driving the growth of the gift card industry in the country. In Chile, bonuses and legal rewards are paid out twice a year to the employees. Once during Christmas or year-end and once during the Independence Day holiday in Chile. Businesses in the country are using gift cards in Chile to offer incentives to their employees.
Some of the key third party players in the gift card industry include giftly.com and paxful.com. The adoption of gift cards is increasing steadily among the locals to make in-store and e-commerce purchases.
Another emerging trend in Chile is the use of a gift card to buy cryptocurrencies such as bitcoins and others. Although the percentage of people having a bank account in Chile is over 80%, the complexity of buying bitcoin through money is offering support for the growth of gift cards in the country. Individuals can use their iTunes gift cards to buy bitcoins in Chile. These gift cards are available on paxful.com and localbitcoins.com. The ability to buy bitcoins with gift cards is likely to provide support to the growth of the gift card market in the country.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Chile. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
