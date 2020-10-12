Save on vacuum deals at the early Prime Day sale, together with discounts on Dyson cordless stick vacuums, Shark & Bissell upright vacuums, and iRobot Roomba robotic vacuums
Here’s a round-up of the latest early vacuum cleaner deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, together with the best savings on Shark Navigator and Bissell upright vacuums, Dyson V11 & V10 stick vacuums, and Shark and Roomba robot vacuums. Browse the best deals using the links below.
Best Roomba deals:
More robot vacuum deals:
Best Dyson vacuum deals:
Best Shark vacuum deals:
More vacuum deals:
Interested in more Shark, Roomba and Dyson vacuum deals? We recommend checking Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 page for all the active deals at the moment.
Prime Day deals are live for a certain length of time. Saver Trends earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Amazon’s Prime Day, the retail giant’s annual sales event for its Prime members, features impressive deals on over a million items.
Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial by clicking here and get in on all the best Prime Day deals.
Shoppers can find a large number of deals on Shark, iRobot Roomba, and Dyson Ball and Cyclone vacuums during Prime Day. One of the most popular vacuum brands you can find on Amazon is Dyson. The Dyson V8 cordless stick vacuum, which can be transformed into a handheld vacuum, makes it easy to clean your house and car. Aside from being lightweight and portable, it’s also powerful. Equipped with the Dyson digital motor V8, it has a run-time of 40 minutes. If you have pets, however, the Dyson V8 Animal would be the better pick. It’s made specifically to clean up animal hair, dust, and allergens.
Robot vacuums, particularly those from Roomba, have become a popular alternative to cordless stick vacuums. The Roomba 960 has a power-lifting suction that can clean up stubborn dirt with 5 times more air power. As for the Roomba i7+, it’s able to clean up after itself, thanks to its automatic dirt disposal feature. If, however, you’re looking for more affordable robot vacuums, Shark is a popular brand that has budget-friendly options.
Amazon’s own products proved to be highly popular during Prime Day
2019. Thousands of the retailer’s devices, like the Fire TV Stick and Echo Dot, went into shopper’s carts during the event.
Searching for more vacuum appliance deals? Click here to access the entire selection of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day sale page.
About Saver Trends: Saver Trends research and share online sales news. As an Amazon Associate Saver Trends earns from qualifying purchases.
Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)
Saver Trends
Amazon Prime Day Deals 2020 8.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: