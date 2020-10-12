Dublin, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe IPTV Market By Device Type (Smartphones & Tablets, Smart TVs and PCs), By Transmission Method (Wired and Wireless), By Offering (Bundled and Standalone), By End User (Residential and Enterprises), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The key factors for the growth of the European IPTV Market are increasing demand for application-based services, the growing demand for over-the-top (OTT) services and favourable government initiatives. Moreover, rapid advancements in broadcast technologies are further anticipated to give a healthy push to the growth of the IPTV market in the region over the coming years.



Furthermore, increasing investments in network infrastructure because of rising number of IPTV subscribers are likely to drive the IPTV market growth during forecast years. Additionally, the surging demand for video on-demand services, increasing internet usage and advent of mobile content delivery networks (CDN) are some other major factors expected to augment the growth of the European IPTV Market through 2025.



Based on end-user, the European IPTV Market has been bifurcated into residential and enterprises. Out of which, the residential category dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its position during the forecast years as well owing to the fact that customers prefer watching shows and programs of their interest while sitting at their homes during free time.



However, the enterprise segment is projected to witness high growth over the coming years which can be accredited to IPTV's ability to distribute live and pre-recorded videos in an organization without any need for expensive cabling or satellite networks.



Major players in the European IPTV Market include AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Deutsche Telekom, Orange SA, SK Telecom, Telefonica S.A. The key players in the market are using organic strategies to increase their customer bases and expand their share in the market.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Report Scope:



In this report, the European IPTV Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Market, By Device Type:

Smartphones & Tablets

Smart TVs

PCs

Market, By Transmission Method:

Wired

Wireless

Market, By Offering:

Bundled

Standalone

Market, By End-User:

Residential

Enterprises

Market, By Country:

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the European IPTV Market.



Companies Mentioned



AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Deutsche Telekom

Orange SA

SK Telecom

Telefonica S.A

