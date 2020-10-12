Dublin, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Belgium Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) - Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Gift card industry in Belgium has been impacted in the second quarter of 2020 due to reduced celebrations. The author expects a bounce back towards end of third quarter. However, impact on gift card sector due to socio-economic environment driven by Covid-19 outbreak is expected to be less than overall gifting industry. This also means that gift card penetration in Belgium will increase more than previous forecast.

Over the medium to long term, value proposition and growth dynamics of gift card industry remains steady.
In value terms, the gift card market in Belgium has recorded a CAGR of 14.2% during 2015-2019.The gift card industry in Belgium will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 8.9% during 2020-2024. The gift card market in the country will increase from US$ 1286.9 million in 2019 to reach US$ 1844.1 million by 2024.

The broader growth in the gift card industry has been supported by growing popularity of digital gift cards. Another factor that is driving the growth of the gift card market in Belgium includes the corporate acceptance of the gift card. In particular, players are focusing on offering value added solutions to increase market share in corporate segment. It is critical for companies to design a flexible solution which can be modified to comply with country specific regulations concerning extra-legal benefits for employees.

In Belgium, Monizze is one of the leading third party players in the gift card industry that provides gift vouchers to employers and individuals. Monizze offers 3-in-1 card that contains 3 extra-legal benefits (meal, eco and gift vouchers).
Apart from this, the ability to buy bitcoins using Amazon and other gift cards are also likely to boost the growth of the gift card market in the country.

There is growing usage of gift cards as a way to trade in bitcoins. Some of the key players that offer gift cards for buying cryptocurrencies include paxful.com and bit4coin.net.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Belgium. With over 200 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.

Scope

Total Spend on Gifts in Belgium

  • By Consumer Segment (Retail and Corporate)
  • By Product Categories (13 Segments)
  • By Retail Sectors (7 Segments)

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Belgium

  • Gross Load Value
  • Transaction Value
  • Unused Value
  • Average Value Per Transaction
  • Transaction Volume
  • Average Value of Card Purchased
  • Number of Cards

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Belgium

  • Retail Consumer
  • Corporate Consumer (Small Scale, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise)

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Belgium

  • By Retail Consumer
  • By Retail Purchase Occasion
  • By Corporate Consumer
  • By Corporate Purchase Occasion
  • By Company Size

Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer in Belgium

  • By Functional Attribute
  • By Occasion
  • Festivals & Special Celebration Days
  • Milestone Celebration
  • Self-Use
  • Other
  • Value by Purchase Channel

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Belgium

  • Consumer Purchase Behaviour
  • Gift Card Buyer by Age Group
  • Gift Card Buyer by Income Level
  • Gift Card Buyer by Gender

Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer in Belgium

  • By Functional Attribute
  • By Occasion
  • Employee Incentive
  • Sales Incentive
  • Consumer Incentive
  • By Scale of Business
  • Budget Allocation Trend for 2020

Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Belgium

  • Food & Beverage
  • Health, Wellness & Beauty
  • Apparel, Footwear & Accessories
  • Books & Media Products
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Restaurants & Bars
  • Toys, Kids, and Babies
  • Jewelry
  • Sporting Goods
  • Home & Kitchen Accessories & Appliances
  • Travel
  • Entertainment & Gaming
  • Other

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Belgium

  • Ecommerce & Department Stores
  • Restaurants & Bars
  • Supermarket, Hypermarket, Convenience Store
  • Entertainment & Gaming
  • Specialty Stores
  • Health & Wellness
  • Travel

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Belgium

  • Gift Card Online Sales
  • Gift Card Offline Sales
  • 1st Party Sales
  • 3rd Party Sales
  • Sales Uplift

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers. Key Retailers Covered Include:

  • Etn Franz Colruyt NV
  • Delhaize Group Sa
  • Aldi Group
  • Inter Ikea Systems BV
  • Blokker Nederland BV
  • Aveve Nv
  • C&A Mode AG
  • Krefel NV
  • Intergamma BV
  • Oxylane Group

