The top early headphones & earbuds deals for Prime Day 2020, featuring the best Apple AirPods, Sony, Beats by Dre & Bose headphones sales





Prime Day researchers have identified all the best early headphones deals for Prime Day, including all the top savings on the latest Bluetooth headphones & earbuds from Bose, Apple, Beats & Sony. Find the latest deals using the links below.





Best Bose headphones deals:





Best Beats by Dre headphones deals:





Best Sony headphones deals:





Best Apple AirPods deals:





Best earbuds deals:





More headphones deals:





Looking for more headphones deals? We recommend checking Amazon’s Prime Day 2020 deals page to compare all the live deals available now.



Prime Day 2020 deals only last for a short period of time. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.



Amazon Prime Day is a celebratory shopping event for Prime members, rewarding them with exclusive access to special deals and huge savings across over a million items.



Don’t have an Amazon Prime membership? Start your 30-day free trial now and make the most of the whole Prime Day sale.



Prime Day has established itself as one of the best days of the year for shoppers looking to find deals on Apple AirPods & Bluetooth headphones from top-rated brands such as Beats, Sony & Bose. Apple’s AirPods popularized a new sub-category of headphones, with wireless earbuds from other brands competing to earn their place in shoppers' ears. While the AirPods Pro might strictly be the best choice for iPhone users due to their smooth operation, excellent sound, and convenient charging cases, Sony, Bose, Beats, Jabra, and many more provide similar high-performance wireless headphones.



The Sony WF-1000XM3 feature the company’s highly-regarded active noise cancellation technology, along with adaptive sound and Alexa voice controls. Bose offers waterproof Bluetooth headphones along with ANC earbuds, such as the SoundSport Free and the new QuietComfort Earbuds. The Powerbeats Pro from Beats is proving to be exceptionally popular due to their stylish design and premium sound quality.



Standard over-ear headphones remain just as popular. The Sony WH-1000XM4, Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, Jabra Elite 85H, and JBL Tune 750BTNC are among the best wireless headphones with ANC features.



Prior to this year’s delayed date, Prime Day has normally been held in July to commemorate the Jeff Bezos-owned company’s founding date of July 5th, 1994.



Want some more deals on headphones? Click here to browse the full selection of deals on Amazon’s Prime Day page.



About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.

Contact: Andy Mathews (andy@nicelynetwork.com)