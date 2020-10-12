Dublin, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Collaborations Towards Technology Development Transforming The Global Fuel Cell Vehicles Market, 2020 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study gives us a detailed analysis of the current and future scenarios of FCEV sales, stations, hydrogen fuel, and the push from governments for their adoption in regions like North America, Europe, China, Japan, and South Korea. It can be used to gain insights into OEM strategies in establishing a profitable supply chain and to track the various automotive trends and their impact on the FCEV market.



The automotive industry is rapidly evolving in terms of technology as well as tackling environmental issues. Electric vehicles (EVs) have been introduced as a clean energy initiative as they have low or zero emissions, and have come a long way to become an integral part of OEMs' business strategies. Automakers like PSA and VW are creating separate EV business units to be prepared for the expected EV boom in the future. Along with long-range battery electric vehicles (BEVs), governments and OEMs are also looking at fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) as a viable solution especially for light & heavy commercial vehicles (CVs) and sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in passenger cars.



Currently, there are only 3 models active in the market - Hyundai Nexo (most sold in 2019), Toyota Mirai, and Honda Clarity. Hyundai Tucson is awaiting an upgrade and we can expect a new Tucson and Clarity in the market next year. We expect about 25+ models to be available, together accounting for about 1-1.5% of global passenger car (PC) sales by the end of this decade.



Proton exchange membrane, or PEM, is currently the only type of fuel cells found viable for usage in mobility due to its high power density and other advantages related to low weight and volume compared to other types. It operates at low temperatures of about 80 degrees Celsius, which makes it suitable for mobility applications and other uses that require an initial high demand of power, which is of high density.



Cost, infrastructure, and safety are the few most important barriers for the growth in FCEV sales. Companies across the value chain and governments are working closely towards reducing the cost of the vehicle, hydrogen production and retail pricing, increasing the number of refueling stations and improving safety, and we can expect FCEVs to have price parity with traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles by 2030.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the current sales trend of FCEVs? Who are the major OEMs in the market and what are their key models?

How will the scenario change by 2030 in terms of sales? How will OEMs and regions perform in the year and who will lead the market?

What is the current hydrogen production and costs scenario and how will it change by 2030? What will be its impact on FCEV sales?

What are the goals and targets of governments and how are they pushing the growth of FCEV and its related markets?

How many refueling stations are currently in operation in different regions? What is the cost of establishing such stations and how will it reduce? How many refueling stations will be available in 2030?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Top Level Factsheet

Top Level Factsheet by Region

Current Market Size - Top Markets by Sales Volume

FCEV Milestones and Targets Set by Countries

Market Scenario Analysis

FCEV Market Breakdown by OEM

Fuel Cell Vehicles: Announced and Speculated Launches

Subsidies and Incentives across the World

Subsidies and Incentives - Top Countries

Global Fuel Cell Industry - Partnerships

Global H2 Production

Methods of Hydrogen Production

Hydrogen Production Hotspots

Hydrogen Production - Efficiencies and Costs by Region

Hydrogen Fuel Retail Cost Estimates

Map of H2 Refueling Stations around the World

Hydrogen Fuel Station Installation Base

2. Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Research Methodology

Product Segmentation - Electric Propulsion Technology

3. Total Market for FCEVs and Hydrogen Infrastructure

Driving Performance and Range - By Powertrain

Current FCEVs and Specifications

Future Models - Specifications

Market Scenario Analysis

FCEV Market Breakdown by OEM

Global Fuel Cell Industry - Partnerships

Global Fuel Cell Stack Shipments

Global H2 Production

Hydrogen Fuel Production Cost

Hydrogen Fuel Production Cost using Natural Gas

Hydrogen Delivery

Map of H2 Refueling Stations around the World

Hydrogen Fuel Station Installation Base

Technology Roadmap - PCs

H2 Fuel Cell System Cost Breakup

4. North America

North America - FCEV Market Factsheet

United States - Incentives and Taxation Structure

United States - Funding and Targets for H2 Development

United States - H2 Production

Case Study - California Fuel Cell Partnership (CaFCP)

United States - H2 Refueling Network

North America - Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Program

North America - Projects in Fuel Cell Technology

5. Europe

Europe - FCEV Market Factsheet

Europe - FCEV Market Forecasts

Europe - Subsidies and Incentives

Europe - Important Partnerships

Europe - Key Projects

Europe - Government Funding/Investments

Europe - H2 Refueling Stations

Europe - H2 Production Capacities

6. South Korea

South Korea - FCEV Market Factsheet

South Korea - H2 Refueling Stations

South Korea - Refueling Stations List

South Korea - Government Funding/Investments

South Korea - Hydrogen-powered Cities for 2022

7. Japan

Japan - FCEV Market Factsheet

Japan - H2 Refueling Stations

Japan - Strategic Targets for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells

Japan H2 Mobility (JHyM)

Japan - Government Support

Japan - H2 Refueling Stations: Regulations, Standards, and Guidelines

8. China

China - FCEV Market Forecasts

China - Hydrogen Fueling Infrastructure

New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Policy

Chinese FC Market - Hydrogen Infrastructure Cost Overview

China - Hydrogen Production

China - FCEV Targets

China - Local Policies for H2 Development

Chinese FC Market - Fuel Cell Technology Roadmap

Chinese FC Market - Fuel Cell Development Roadmap

9. Suppliers

China - Snapshot of Key Industry Participants

Global (ex-China) - Snapshot of Key Industry Participants

10. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity - Social Collaboration

Strategic Imperatives for the FCEV Market

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

11. Conclusions

Companies Mentioned

Hyundai

Toyota

Honda

Volkswagen

PSA

