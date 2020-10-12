The best early Prime Day AirPods & headphones deals for 2020, including Beats by Dre, Bose & Sony noise-canceling headphones sales







Here’s our list of the latest early headphones deals for Amazon Prime Day 2020, including all the best savings on the newest Sony, Beats, Apple AirPods & Bose headphones & earbuds. Links to the best deals are listed below.







Best headphones deals:



Save up to $50 on Bose wireless in-ear & on-ear noise-canceling headphones & earbuds - check the latest deals on the Bose Headphones 700, Bose QC35, QuietComfort & SoundSport Free Earbuds

Save up to 33% on Beats by Dre headphones at the Amazon Prime Day sale - click the link for the latest deals on Beats Solo Pro, Studio Wireless & Powerbeats Pro headphones

Save up to $85 on Sony wireless over-ear, in-ear & noise-canceling headphones - check the latest deals on the brand new Sony WH-1000XM4 noise canceling headphones, Sony WH-1000XM3 and more top-rated Sony headphones

Save up to $50 on Apple AirPods & AirPods Pro - at the Amazon Prime Day sale

Save up to 59% on a wide range of Bluetooth wireless earbuds & noise-canceling headphones at the Amazon Prime Day sale - check the latest deals on Apple AirPods, Bose, Beats, Sony & more best-selling headphones

Save up to $280 on the latest headphones from Bose, Sony, Beats & more top-rated audio brands - at the Amazon Prime Day sale





Amazon holds their Prime Day sale every year. The popular shopping and entertainment event offers numerous deals for Prime members to enjoy across dozens of product categories.



Shoppers looking to save on Bluetooth headphones & earbuds from popular brands such as Apple, Bose, Beats & Sony can take advantage of the considerable number of deals available on Amazon Prime Day. Amazon has a wide range of selection when it comes to headphones. You'll find different types such as wireless earbuds, Bluetooth headphones, in-ear monitors and many more. In the wireless earbuds category, the Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro are top-sellers, with the Bose SoundSport Free and the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live not too far behind. All of these, except for the standard AirPods, feature active noise-cancellation as well as an in-ear design.



For Bluetooth headphones, the Beats Solo 3 and Solo Pro, as well as the Sony WH-CH710N, are great choices. The Beats headphones feature an on-ear design while the Sony has an over-ear design. Over-ear headphones are more comfortable and achieve better passive isolation to block ambient noise while on-ear headphones are better when it comes to portability due to their more compact design.



Commonly held in July to celebrate Amazon’s founding date, the Amazon Prime Day sale this year is taking place a lot later than usual and a lot closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.



