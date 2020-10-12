Dublin, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global NIPT Market: Focus on Test Type, Platform, Method, Application, End-User, 5 Regional Data, 25 Countries' Data, Competitive Landscape, Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) is a sophisticated method used for the screening of chromosomal abnormalities developing in the fetus. Currently, NIPT is considered a valuable test for pregnant women to provide cost-effective and highly efficient early diagnosis of genetic disorders. Moreover, advancements in genome sequencing technologies reduce turnaround time and the complexity of diagnosis with next-generation sequencing (NGS). The NGS technology provides several opportunities to develop non-invasive diagnostic procedures for early and accurate detection of various genetic disorders. The life science industry is witnessing significant growth of NIPT tests developed using the NGS technology. Several biotechnology companies are now indulging in the research and development of such NGS-based NIPT products. Furthermore, the advent of genome sequencing technologies in the life science industry has enabled the companies to detect genetic diseases at an early stage and provide accurate results to remain competitive in the market.
Our healthcare experts have found global NIPT market as one of the most rapidly evolving markets amongst the other prenatal testing industries. The purpose of this study is to gain a holistic view of the NIPT market in terms of various influencing factors, such as recent trends, regulatory requirements, and technological advancements of the market. The scope of this report constitutes a detailed study of the tests associated with the global NIPT market across different regions. The report presents the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions. The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering the market.
This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global NIPT market with the help of the key factors driving the market, restraints, and challenges that can inhibit the overall market growth and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion. The report includes an in-depth examination of the key players and recent developments taking place in this market. Moreover, the report includes chapters on market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities, and challenges) and industry analysis as well.
Growth Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Opportunities
Agilent Technologies, Inc., BGI, CENTOGENE N.V., Eurofins Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Natera, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Annoroad Gene Technology, MedGenome Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Next Biosciences, and Yourgene Health PLC
1 Product Definition
2 Scope of the Work
2.1 Overview: Report Scope
2.2 Segmentation of the Global NIPT Market
2.3 Assumptions and Limitations
2.4 Key Questions Answered in the Report
2.5 Base Year and Forecast Period
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Overview: Report Methodology
3.2 Primary Data Sources
3.3 Secondary Data Sources
3.4 Market Estimation Model
3.5 Criteria for Company Profiling
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Factors Influencing the Adoption of NIPT
4.3 NIPT Approach
4.4 Different Methods of NIPT
4.5 Benefits and Risks Associated with NIPT
4.6 Chromosomal Aneuploidy
4.7 Features and Incidence Rate of Major Chromosomal Aneuploidies
4.8 Technological Advancements
4.9 World Economic Outlook of Prenatal Testing Market, 2019
4.10 Global Footprint
5 Market Dynamics
5.1 Overview
5.2 Impact Analysis
5.3 Market Drivers
5.3.1 Increased Emphasis on Early Detection and Prevention
5.3.2 Availability of Advanced Screening Technologies
5.3.3 Increasing Consumer Demand
5.3.4 Shifting of Reimbursement Policies Toward More Genetics Coverage
5.3.5 High Incidence Rate of Down's Syndrome
5.3.6 Rising Average Maternal Age
5.3.7 Increasing Prevalence of Genetic and Congenital Disorders
5.4 Market Restraints
5.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines and Ethical Hurdles
5.4.2 Limitations of NIPT
5.4.3 Lack of Awareness Among Consumers
5.4.4 Alternative Screening and Testing Methods
5.5 Market Opportunities
5.5.1 Capitalizing on the Potential Presented by the Emerging Markets of Asia
5.5.2 Availability of Direct to Consumer Tests
5.5.3 Focus on Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis
6 Industry Insights
6.1 Regulatory Framework
6.1.1 Regulatory Scenario in the U.S.
6.1.2 Regulatory Scenario in Canada
6.1.3 Regulatory Scenario in the U.K.
6.1.4 Regulatory Scenario in Germany
6.1.5 Regulatory Scenario in France
6.1.6 Regulatory Scenario in Spain
6.1.7 Regulatory Scenario in Italy
6.1.8 Regulatory Scenario in the Netherlands
6.1.9 Regulatory Scenario in China
6.1.10 Regulatory Scenario in India
6.1.11 Regulatory Scenario in Australia
6.1.12 Regulatory Scenario in Japan
6.2 Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) Program
6.2.1 Regulatory Authorities Involved in CLIA Program
6.3 Cost and Access
6.4 Reimbursement Scenario
6.5 Funding Scenario
6.6 Supply Chain
6.7 Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on the Global NIPT Market
7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Overview
7.2 Key Developments and Strategies
7.2.1 New Offerings
7.2.2 Partnerships and Alliances
7.2.3 Product Approval
7.2.4 Business Expansion
7.2.5 M&A Activities
7.2.6 Others
7.3 Market Share Analysis
7.4 Growth Share Analysis (Opportunity Mapping)
7.4.1 By Platform
8 Global NIPT Market (by Test), 2019-2030
8.1 Overview
8.2 Panorama and Vistara
8.3 MaterniT GENOME, MaterniT 21 PLUS, and informaSeq
8.4 Verifi and Verifi Plus Prenatal Tests
8.5 Harmony Test
8.6 NIFTY Test and NIFTY-Test Pro
8.7 QNatal Advanced
8.8 PrenaTest, GeneSafe, and PrenatalSAFE
8.9 Bambni Test
8.10 IONA and Sage
8.11 Others
9 Global NIPT Market (by Method), 2019-2030
9.1 Overview
9.2 cfDNA
9.3 FCMB
10 Global NIPT Market (by Platform), 2019-2030
10.1 Overview
10.2 Next-Generation Sequencing
10.3 PCR
10.4 Others
11 Global NIPT Market (by Application), 2019-2030
11.1 Overview
11.2 Trisomy Detection
11.3 Microdeletion Detection
11.4 Sex Chromosome Aneuploidy Detection
11.5 Others
12 Global NIPT Market (by End User), 2019-2030
12.1 Overview
12.2 Hospitals
12.3 Clinics
12.4 Diagnostic Labs
12.5 Others
13 Global NIPT Market (by Region), 2019-2030
13.1 Overview
13.2 North America
13.2.1 Overview
13.2.2 U.S.
13.2.3 Canada
13.3 Europe
13.3.1 Overview
13.3.2 Germany
13.3.3 France
13.3.4 Italy
13.3.5 U.K.
13.3.6 Spain
13.3.7 Russia
13.3.8 Poland
13.3.9 Netherlands
13.3.10 Belgium
13.3.11 Switzerland
13.3.12 Denmark
13.3.13 Sweden
13.3.14 Rest-of-Europe
13.4 Asia-Pacific
13.4.1 Overview
13.4.2 China
13.4.3 Japan
13.4.4 India
13.4.5 Australia
13.4.6 South Korea
13.4.7 Hong Kong
13.4.8 Malaysia
13.4.9 Indonesia
13.4.10 Vietnam
13.4.11 Thailand
13.4.12 Philippines
13.4.13 Rest-of-APAC
13.5 Latin America
13.6 Rest-of-the-World
