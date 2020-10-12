Dublin, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global NIPT Market: Focus on Test Type, Platform, Method, Application, End-User, 5 Regional Data, 25 Countries' Data, Competitive Landscape, Regulatory and Reimbursement Scenario - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) is a sophisticated method used for the screening of chromosomal abnormalities developing in the fetus. Currently, NIPT is considered a valuable test for pregnant women to provide cost-effective and highly efficient early diagnosis of genetic disorders. Moreover, advancements in genome sequencing technologies reduce turnaround time and the complexity of diagnosis with next-generation sequencing (NGS). The NGS technology provides several opportunities to develop non-invasive diagnostic procedures for early and accurate detection of various genetic disorders. The life science industry is witnessing significant growth of NIPT tests developed using the NGS technology. Several biotechnology companies are now indulging in the research and development of such NGS-based NIPT products. Furthermore, the advent of genome sequencing technologies in the life science industry has enabled the companies to detect genetic diseases at an early stage and provide accurate results to remain competitive in the market.

Our healthcare experts have found global NIPT market as one of the most rapidly evolving markets amongst the other prenatal testing industries. The purpose of this study is to gain a holistic view of the NIPT market in terms of various influencing factors, such as recent trends, regulatory requirements, and technological advancements of the market. The scope of this report constitutes a detailed study of the tests associated with the global NIPT market across different regions. The report presents the reader with an opportunity to unlock comprehensive insights with respect to the market and helps in forming well-informed strategic decisions. The research uncovers some of the substantial parameters that must be taken into consideration before entering the market.

This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global NIPT market with the help of the key factors driving the market, restraints, and challenges that can inhibit the overall market growth and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion. The report includes an in-depth examination of the key players and recent developments taking place in this market. Moreover, the report includes chapters on market dynamics (market drivers, opportunities, and challenges) and industry analysis as well.

Growth Drivers

Increased emphasis on early detection and prevention

Availability of advanced screening technologies

Increasing consumer demand

Shifting of reimbursement policies toward more genetics coverage

High incidence rate of Down syndrome

Rising average maternal age

Increasing prevalence of genetic and congenital disorders

Market Challenges

Stringent regulatory guidelines and ethical hurdles

Limitations of NIPT

Lack of awareness among consumers

Alternative screening and testing methods

Market Opportunities

Capitalizing on the potential presented by the emerging markets of Asia

Availability of direct to consumer tests

Focus toward pre-implantation genetic diagnosis

Key Companies Profiled

Agilent Technologies, Inc., BGI, CENTOGENE N.V., Eurofins Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Natera, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Annoroad Gene Technology, MedGenome Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Next Biosciences, and Yourgene Health PLC

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the importance of NIPT, and what are the different NIPT products/services available in the market? What are the different methods of NIPT, and what are the benefits and risks associated with it?

What are the major technological advancements witnessed by the global NIPT market in the past four years, and what is the future scope of the market? What are the key trends of the global NIPT market as per the year 2020, and how is the market evolving currently?

What were the market size and market volume of the global NIPT market in 2019, and what are the market size and market volume anticipated to be in 2030? What is the expected growth rate of the global NIPT market during the period between 2020 and 2030?

What is the market scenario and growth potential of different regions of the world, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World?

What are the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities of the global NIPT market?

What are the major key players of the global NIPT market? How much market share does each of these players occupy in the market in 2019? Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

What is the regulatory scenario of the global NIPT market? What are the initiatives implemented by different governmental bodies and guidelines put forward to regulate the commercialization of NIPT products?

What is the average NIPT cost in different countries? What is the reimbursement scenario of the global NIPT market, and what is the reimbursement rate in different countries of the world, including countries of North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa?

What is the funding scenario of the market with respect to institutional and academic funding? What is the patent landscape of the market, and which companies stand out for registering the maximum number of patents?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players of the global NIPT market to sustain the competition of the market? What is the percentage share of each of the key players in different key developmental strategies?

What are the different NIPT tests available in the market, and which test type dominates the market in 2019 and 2030 in terms of value and volume?

What is the global market size (by value and volume) of different types of products of the global NIPT market in 2019? What are the key trends of the market with respect to different kits, assays, and which product is expected to dominate the market in 2030?

What are the different technologies/platforms supported by NIPT products? Which technology type dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to dominate in 2030 (by value and volume)?

What are the different applications associated with NIPT? What was the contribution of each of the application areas in the global NIPT market for the time period between 2019 and 2030 (by value and volume)?

How is the global NIPT market segmented based on different methods (by value and volume)? Which method is currently leading the market, and why? Which method is expected to lead the market during the forecast?

What are the different end-users of the global NIPT market (by value and volume)? Which end-user type is the major contributor to the toral revenue in the market?

Which region is expected to contribute the highest sales in the global NIPT market between 2019 and 2030? What are the leading countries of different regions (by revenue and volume) that contribute significantly toward the growth of the NIPT market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Product Definition



2 Scope of the Work

2.1 Overview: Report Scope

2.2 Segmentation of the Global NIPT Market

2.3 Assumptions and Limitations

2.4 Key Questions Answered in the Report

2.5 Base Year and Forecast Period

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Overview: Report Methodology

3.2 Primary Data Sources

3.3 Secondary Data Sources

3.4 Market Estimation Model

3.5 Criteria for Company Profiling

4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Factors Influencing the Adoption of NIPT

4.3 NIPT Approach

4.4 Different Methods of NIPT

4.5 Benefits and Risks Associated with NIPT

4.6 Chromosomal Aneuploidy

4.7 Features and Incidence Rate of Major Chromosomal Aneuploidies

4.8 Technological Advancements

4.9 World Economic Outlook of Prenatal Testing Market, 2019

4.10 Global Footprint

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Overview

5.2 Impact Analysis

5.3 Market Drivers

5.3.1 Increased Emphasis on Early Detection and Prevention

5.3.2 Availability of Advanced Screening Technologies

5.3.3 Increasing Consumer Demand

5.3.4 Shifting of Reimbursement Policies Toward More Genetics Coverage

5.3.5 High Incidence Rate of Down's Syndrome

5.3.6 Rising Average Maternal Age

5.3.7 Increasing Prevalence of Genetic and Congenital Disorders

5.4 Market Restraints

5.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines and Ethical Hurdles

5.4.2 Limitations of NIPT

5.4.3 Lack of Awareness Among Consumers

5.4.4 Alternative Screening and Testing Methods

5.5 Market Opportunities

5.5.1 Capitalizing on the Potential Presented by the Emerging Markets of Asia

5.5.2 Availability of Direct to Consumer Tests

5.5.3 Focus on Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Regulatory Framework

6.1.1 Regulatory Scenario in the U.S.

6.1.2 Regulatory Scenario in Canada

6.1.3 Regulatory Scenario in the U.K.

6.1.4 Regulatory Scenario in Germany

6.1.5 Regulatory Scenario in France

6.1.6 Regulatory Scenario in Spain

6.1.7 Regulatory Scenario in Italy

6.1.8 Regulatory Scenario in the Netherlands

6.1.9 Regulatory Scenario in China

6.1.10 Regulatory Scenario in India

6.1.11 Regulatory Scenario in Australia

6.1.12 Regulatory Scenario in Japan

6.2 Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) Program

6.2.1 Regulatory Authorities Involved in CLIA Program

6.3 Cost and Access

6.4 Reimbursement Scenario

6.5 Funding Scenario

6.6 Supply Chain

6.7 Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on the Global NIPT Market

7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Overview

7.2 Key Developments and Strategies

7.2.1 New Offerings

7.2.2 Partnerships and Alliances

7.2.3 Product Approval

7.2.4 Business Expansion

7.2.5 M&A Activities

7.2.6 Others

7.3 Market Share Analysis

7.4 Growth Share Analysis (Opportunity Mapping)

7.4.1 By Platform

8 Global NIPT Market (by Test), 2019-2030

8.1 Overview

8.2 Panorama and Vistara

8.3 MaterniT GENOME, MaterniT 21 PLUS, and informaSeq

8.4 Verifi and Verifi Plus Prenatal Tests

8.5 Harmony Test

8.6 NIFTY Test and NIFTY-Test Pro

8.7 QNatal Advanced

8.8 PrenaTest, GeneSafe, and PrenatalSAFE

8.9 Bambni Test

8.10 IONA and Sage

8.11 Others

9 Global NIPT Market (by Method), 2019-2030

9.1 Overview

9.2 cfDNA

9.3 FCMB

10 Global NIPT Market (by Platform), 2019-2030

10.1 Overview

10.2 Next-Generation Sequencing

10.3 PCR

10.4 Others

11 Global NIPT Market (by Application), 2019-2030

11.1 Overview

11.2 Trisomy Detection

11.3 Microdeletion Detection

11.4 Sex Chromosome Aneuploidy Detection

11.5 Others

12 Global NIPT Market (by End User), 2019-2030

12.1 Overview

12.2 Hospitals

12.3 Clinics

12.4 Diagnostic Labs

12.5 Others

13 Global NIPT Market (by Region), 2019-2030

13.1 Overview

13.2 North America

13.2.1 Overview

13.2.2 U.S.

13.2.3 Canada

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Overview

13.3.2 Germany

13.3.3 France

13.3.4 Italy

13.3.5 U.K.

13.3.6 Spain

13.3.7 Russia

13.3.8 Poland

13.3.9 Netherlands

13.3.10 Belgium

13.3.11 Switzerland

13.3.12 Denmark

13.3.13 Sweden

13.3.14 Rest-of-Europe

13.4 Asia-Pacific

13.4.1 Overview

13.4.2 China

13.4.3 Japan

13.4.4 India

13.4.5 Australia

13.4.6 South Korea

13.4.7 Hong Kong

13.4.8 Malaysia

13.4.9 Indonesia

13.4.10 Vietnam

13.4.11 Thailand

13.4.12 Philippines

13.4.13 Rest-of-APAC

13.5 Latin America

13.6 Rest-of-the-World

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Overview



Companies Mentioned

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Annoroad Gene Technology

BGI

CENTOGENE N.V.

Eurofins Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Illumina, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

MedGenome Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

Next Biosciences

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Yourgene Health PLC

