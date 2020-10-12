Amazon Prime Day 2020 sales experts have compared the top early smart, UHD & 4K TV deals for Amazon Prime Day, including sales on LG OLED TVs, TCL Roku TVs, Sony LED TVs, Samsung TVs, and TV projectors
Here’s our guide to the best early TV deals for Prime Day, including the latest savings on Samsung, Sony Bravia, LG OLED, and TCL smart TVs. Links to the best deals are listed below.
Prime Day gives shoppers an exciting opportunity to take advantage of a huge number of deals across Amazon’s broad range of products.
There’s an impressive selection of smart UHD and 4K TV deals to be found on Amazon Prime Day. 4K smart TVs are slowly becoming a staple in every living room and entertainment space. Samsung, LG, TCL, Sony, and Toshiba TVs are among the trusted 4K smart TV brands, each offering its own line of LED, OLED, and even QLED TVs.
The top-selling Samsung TV on Amazon is the Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 series which includes 45-inch to 85-inch 4K smart TVs. This Samsung TV line boasts 4K ultra HD resolution that delivers vibrant, detailed picture. LG’s line of 4K smart OLED TVs is also excellent. Boasting a refresh rate of 120Hz and equipped with the latest gaming features, LG OLED TVs are designed with gamers in mind. Another reputable brand that manufactures OLED 4K smart TVs is Sony. Who wouldn’t recognize Sony’s popular BRAVIA series? The 2020 Sony BRAVIA TVs come in 55-inch and 65-inch models and boast an OLED 4K Ultra HD display and smart features such as Alexa connectivity.
Shoppers on the hunt for reliable 4K smart TVs but don’t want the premium price tag that comes with Samsung and LG TVs should consider TCL TVs. Its 2019 4K smart TV with Alexa and Roku TV support is tagged as Amazon’s Choice for a reason. With this top-selling TCL TV, not only do shoppers get a 4K TV with stunning display, but one with access to half a million shows and movies, too. Prime members can also take a look at Amazon’s projector deals for an even more affordable, not to mention space-saving, options. Dr J Professional and VANKYO mini projectors are particular choices that stand out.
For the first time, Amazon Prime Day is happening in the fourth quarter of the year, a lot later than the mid-year dates of the previous five Prime Day events.
