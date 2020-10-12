Dublin, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Service Fulfilment - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the Global Service Fulfilment Market accounted for $5.56 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $13.57 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors propelling the market growth increase in the number of connected devices, rapid industrialization, and technological advancements. However, saturation in traditional revenue streams is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



Service fulfilment aims to minimize the problem of congestion occurred as a result of increased usage of the communication network by the service providers and telecom operators. It examines data related to various parameters so that it can help in boosting operational efficiency thereby improving customer experience.



By end-user, the IT & telecommunication segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing popularity of teleconferencing and video chats. based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the rising demand for enhanced connectivity solutions across different platforms.



Some of the key players in the Service Fulfilment market include Oracle Corporation, Accenture, Hewlett-Packard, CISCO Systems, Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson, IBM, NEC Corporation, Amdocs, and Huawei Technologies.



Deployments Covered:

On-Premises

Hosted

Components Covered:

Services

Software

End-users Covered:

Media

IT & Telecommunication

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End-user Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Service Fulfilment Market, By Deployment

5.1 Introduction

5.2 On-Premises

5.3 Hosted



6 Global Service Fulfilment Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Managed Services

6.2.2 Planning and Consulting

6.2.3 System Integration

6.2.4 Operations and Maintenance

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Network Management

6.3.2 Service Order Management

6.3.3 Activation and Provisioning

6.3.4 Inventory Management



7 Global Service Fulfilment Market, By End-user

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Media

7.3 IT & Telecommunication



8 Global Service Fulfilment Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launches

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Oracle Corporation

10.2 Accenture

10.3 Hewlett-Packard

10.4 CISCO Systems

10.5 Alcatel-Lucent

10.6 Ericsson

10.7 IBM

10.8 NEC Corporation

10.9 Amdocs

10.10 Huawei Technologies



