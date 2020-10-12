Dublin, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blood Transfusion Diagnostics - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market accounted for $4.0 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $7.56 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising number of surgical procedures, and growing initiatives for blood donation campaigns. However, the lack of skilled professionals is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.
Blood transfusion is the method of transferring blood or blood products from one person to another. It is adopted during various medical conditions such as loss of blood or any other components of the blood. blood transfusion diagnostics play a crucial role in blood transfusion to avoid infection to both the receiver and donor.
By end-user, the blood banks segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period as several disease screening and blood typing services need to be performed before a transfusion therapy. based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the presence of major companies and increasing awareness among people regarding blood donations.
Some of the key players in blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market include Siemens Healthineers, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Diagnostics, Roche Diagnostics, becton, Dickinson and Company, bio-Rad Laboratories, beckman Coulter, Novartis, Grifols, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Fujirebio, bioMerieux, DiaSorin, Immucor, Diagast, bAG healthcare, and Quidel.
Products Covered:
Blood Products Covered:
Technologies Covered:
Applications Covered:
End-users Covered:
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Technology Analysis
3.8 Application Analysis
3.9 End-user Analysis
3.10 Emerging Markets
3.11 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3 Threat of Substitutes
4.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.5 Competitive Rivalry
5 Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Instruments
5.3 Reagents & Kits
6 Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market, By Blood Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Red Blood Cells (RBC)
6.3 Albumin
6.4 Plasma
6.5 Platelets
6.6 Immunoglobulin Preparations
7 Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Western Blot
7.3 Fluorescence Assay
7.4 Rapid Test
7.5 Nucleic Acid Amplification
7.5.1 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
7.5.2 Thermomechanical Analysis (TMA)
7.6 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)
7.6.1 Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA)
7.6.2 Colorimetric Immunoassay (CI)
7.6.3 Fluorescence Immunoassays (FIA)
8 Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Blood Grouping
8.3 Disease Screening
8.3.1 Molecular Disease Screening
8.3.2 Serological Disease Screening
9 Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market, By End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hospitals
9.3 Clinics
9.4 Plasma Fractionation Companies
9.5 Blood Banks
9.6 Diagnostic Laboratories
10 Global Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launches
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Siemens Healthineers
12.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific
12.3 Abbott Diagnostics
12.4 Roche Diagnostics
12.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company
12.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories
12.7 Beckman Coulter
12.8 Novartis
12.9 Grifols
12.10 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
12.11 Fujirebio
12.12 BioMerieux
12.13 DiaSorin
12.14 Immucor
12.15 Diagast
12.16 BAG Healthcare
12.17 Quidel
