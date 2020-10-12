Dublin, Oct. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cocoa Fiber - Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report, the Global Cocoa Fiber Market accounted for $326.59 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $679.97 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.



Popularity of chocolates among the young generation is increasing which is expected to fuel the market growth. However, cocoa fiber prices are volatile due to factors such as uncertain weather conditions, pests, and political instability is hindering the market growth.



Cocoa fiber is a dietary fiber which is used in the food industry as an additive. Dietary fiber has a broad range of effectual health applications such as lowering the threat of heart disease, colon cancer, and diabetes, the treatment of colonic disorders, getting better gastrointestinal function and others.



Based on the product type, the dutch type is likely to have a huge demand during the forecast period due to increasing awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits related with dark chocolate consumption.



By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the rising awareness of associated health benefits with the cocoa fiber and increasing consumption of dietary supplement in the region, resulting in an upsurge the demand for cocoa fiber over the years.



Some of the key players profiled in the Cocoa Fiber Market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Barry Callebaut, Cargill Inc., Carlyle Cocoa, Cemoi and Moner Cocoa, Euroduna Food Ingredients, GreenField, Healy Group., Interfiber, Jindal Cocoa, United Cocoa Processor.



Product Types Covered:

Natural

Dutch

Sales Channels Covered:

Direct Sales/B2B

Indirect Sales b2C

Nature's Covered:

Organic

Conventional

End-users Covered:

Animal Feed

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceuticals

Retail

Packaging Industry

Food & beverages Industry

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End-user Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Cocoa Fiber Market, By Product Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Natural

5.3 Dutch



6 Global Cocoa Fiber Market, By Sales Channel

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Direct Sales/B2B

6.3 Indirect Sales B2C

6.3.1 Convenience Stores

6.3.2 Discount Stores

6.3.3 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

6.3.4 Independent Grocery Stores

6.3.5 Online Retail

6.3.6 Specialty Stores



7 Global Cocoa Fiber Market, By Nature

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Organic

7.3 Conventional



8 Global Cocoa Fiber Market, By End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Animal Feed

8.3 Cosmetics & Personal Care

8.4 Nutraceuticals

8.5 Pharmaceuticals

8.6 Retail

8.7 Packaging Industry

8.8 Food & Beverages Industry

8.8.1 Dairy Products

8.8.2 Functional Food

8.8.3 Bakery & Confectionery



9 Global Cocoa Fiber Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launches

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Archer Daniels Midland Company

11.2 Barry Callebaut

11.3 Cargill Inc.

11.4 Carlyle Cocoa

11.5 Cemoi and Moner Cocoa

11.6 Euroduna Food Ingredients.

11.7 GreenField

11.8 Healy Group.

11.9 Interfiber,

11.10 Jindal Cocoa,

11.11 United Cocoa Processor



